Print Issue: From Pulp Fiction to Oct. 7 | October 24, 2025
Genna Rosenberg: Being a Changemaker, the Toy-Cooking Connection and Matzo Brei
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 129
Producer Lawrence Bender, with his new series ‘Red Alert,’ brought his Oscar-winning talent to the real-life events of Oct. 7, overcoming the inevitable backlash.
Shabbat Joy — Moroccan Fish with Leeks and Peppers
This recipe connects my family to generations of Moroccan Jews who ended their week the same way.
The Conservative Republican Jewish Case for Electing Mamdani
It may be crazy to suggest, but the next Gotham mayoral election in 2029 could bring the real solution.
A Guide to Living Textually: Ilana Kurshan’s ‘Children of the Book’
Throughout the memoir, Kurshan balances her love for Jewish texts and literature with raising her children.
‘Ancient Child’ Finds Matisyahu in a Reflective Mood
“I called the album ‘Ancient Child,’ because the ancient child is above nature. It’s the process of how we get there. … The question is what happens next.”
Dennis Holt: Tribute to a Mensch
This is the tribute delivered by Rabbi Uri D. Herscher on Oct. 17, in honor of media pioneer and beloved leader Dennis Holt, at a “Celebration of Life” memorial at the Skirball.
What SJP’s Applause for Hamas Street Executions Tells Us
SJP didn’t condemn the executions. They endorsed them.
‘Unspoken’ Confronts the Hidden Lives of LGBTQ Teens in Orthodox Communities
In “Unspoken,” director and producer Jeremy Borison tells the story of Noam (Charlie Korman), a closeted teenager growing up in a modern Orthodox community.
Local Jewish Flotilla Participant Speaks Out
David Adler spent one month at sea and a weekend in Israeli detention as a participant in the Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted earlier this month by Israel.
Sinai’s Simchat Torah Party Celebrates Hostages’ Homecoming
When Sinai Temple’s Simchat Torah Festival took place on Oct. 14, there was plenty to rejoice.
Rock Legends and Executives Take the Stage at Ambassadors of Peace Gala
It was CCFP’s seventh annual Ambassadors of Peace gala, honoring figures in entertainment who have been influential in opposing antisemitism and creating dialogue about peace and understanding through art.
The White House and the Beginning of Wisdom
American leaders have long had an affinity for that first of the Five Books of Moses.
Tribute to Rabbi Moshe Hauer zt”l
Yehei zichro baruch — may his memory be a blessing.
Day of the Living
When we embrace the temporal nature of our time on this physical plane, there is freedom to be found.
A Bisl Torah — Anticipatory Grief
Amidst our own pain, prior or during our various stages of life, we will still find room to see new beginnings.