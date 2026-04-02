A Bisl Torah — Dayeinu: Enough or More than Enough

This week, you likely belted out the words Dayeinu. Some of you hit another with a green scallion. (Email me if you need an explanation!) Others politely sang each refrain, reminiscing about days of religious school past.

Dayeinu does not mean “It’s enough.” You might think the song reflects the angsty sentiments of the Israelites. It’s enough wandering already—take us to Israel or send us back to Egypt! Or it’s enough eating this manna—we’re hungry and exhausted. Maybe it’s enough of the uncertainty and unknown. We just can’t take it anymore.

Nope. Reread the song.

Dayeinu means, “It would have been enough.” It’s a song about thanksgiving.

God, it would have been enough that you took us out of Egypt. Dayeinu. It would have been enough that you gave us the Torah and Shabbat. Dayeinu.

God, you are so good to us. Every step towards freedom, it would have been enough.Dayeinu.

Passover is a season of gratitude and of taking stock of everything that adds up to our “more than enoughs.” God, I’m sitting at a table and feeling nourished. Dayeinu. God, I get to continue writing the story of my life and adding to the story of our people. Dayeinu. God, I know I aspire to be more and do more, but right now, I’m content. I’m grateful. Dayeinu.

May we look around our Seder and Shabbat tables and be able to say…all of this, for all of this, God, it’s more than enough.

Dayeinu. Dayeinu. Dayeinu.

Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom