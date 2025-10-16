Print Issue: Oct.13 | October 17, 2025
Table for Five: Bereshit
The First Humans
A Corridor Through the Rubble: What Gaza’s Peace Really Enables
The documents behind the Gaza reconstruction framework — circulating now among Gulf planners, Western advisors, and select policy circles — paint a picture that’s far more ambitious than a ceasefire.
The True Value of Our Homes
The Torah has a lot to say about real estate.
A River Runs Through It: The Garden of Eden’s Wondrous Waters
Genesis’ second chapter devotes five verses to a river that emerges from humanity’s birthplace.
The Return of the Hostages and a Call to Deepen the Diaspora’s Connection to Israel
Among the many ways the Diaspora can renew its connection with Israel in the wake of the past two years, I’d like to suggest one that is neither simple nor easy: taking steps to learn Hebrew.
Rosner’s Domain | Triumph? Tragedy? History!
Triumph or tragedy? Patience is what we must have. Because the war is over in some way, but not quite over in many other ways.
The Kabbalah of Pluralism
Every form of Judaism that meets the spiritual needs of its adherents, that elevates moral discourse, and that enhances the divine image found in all people and the wonder of all creation, is necessary for our well-being.
What I Have Learned Over the Past Two Years About Israel and the World
I offer a half-dozen truths I have come to realize following the Oct. 7 massacre.
The Return of the Hostages and the Peace Deal
While I am overjoyed at the return of our hostages and their reunification with their families, I am also pragmatic that real peace will take far more than a single agreement.
Now Comes the Hard Part
Trump’s tour-de-force through Israel will long be remembered. What’s yet to be known is whether it will be seen as a turning point in history or a fleeting hiatus in an ongoing ordeal.
‘Among Neighbors’: A Dark Secret Hidden in History
While many Holocaust films focus on the atrocities committed by the Nazis, “Among Neighbors” shifts the lens to the Polish people and what occurred after the war.
Countdown to Freedom: How the Last 20 Living Hostages Returned to Israel
At 11:55 a.m. Israel time, the IDF confirmed the news the world had waited nearly two years to hear: “There are no more living Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity.”
Newsom Signs AB 715, Law Targeting Antisemitism in California Schools
The bill unanimously passed both the State Senate and Assembly.
For Peace, End the Anti-Zionism Lie
The Trump-brokered plan might bring calm to Israel & Gaza — but only truth can make it last. Anti-Zionism is the lie that promises endless war.
Oct. 7 Vs. Oct. 13: When Fear Battles Joy
If the images of Oct. 7 transmitted the fanaticism of a death cult, the images of Oct. 13 transmitted that we are fanatical lovers of life.
Trump’s Fragile Gazan Truce
Trump has brought a lull in the fighting and a measure of relief. But one person’s truce is another’s recharging of rage.
Hostage Square: A Holy Place of Hope
For all the pain of these past two years – the loss of two thousand lives, including hundreds of soldiers who died and were wounded to save the hostages – last night at Hostage Square felt like one of the most hopeful moments in Israel’s history.
Israel: The Middle East’s Secret Partner
A significant portion of the Arab world knows its wellbeing depends on the downfall of Iran and its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah foremost among them. And that victory is possible only through alliance with Israel.
We Will Dance Again — But Not Blindly
Our enemies interpret compassion as weakness. But to choose life is our strength, the moral heartbeat of Am Yisrael.
Starting Over – A poem for Parsha Vezot Habracha
It ends right where it started…