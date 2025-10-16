fbpx

Print Issue: Oct.13 | October 17, 2025

The 20 Hostages Released on Oct. 13
Jewish Journal Staff

October 16, 2025

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

The Kabbalah of Pluralism

October 15, 2025

Every form of Judaism that meets the spiritual needs of its adherents, that elevates moral discourse, and that enhances the divine image found in all people and the wonder of all creation, is necessary for our well-being.

The Return of the Hostages and the Peace Deal

October 15, 2025

While I am overjoyed at the return of our hostages and their reunification with their families, I am also pragmatic that real peace will take far more than a single agreement.

Now Comes the Hard Part

October 15, 2025

Trump’s tour-de-force through Israel will long be remembered. What’s yet to be known is whether it will be seen as a turning point in history or a fleeting hiatus in an ongoing ordeal.

For Peace, End the Anti-Zionism Lie

October 13, 2025

The Trump-brokered plan might bring calm to Israel & Gaza — but only truth can make it last. Anti-Zionism is the lie that promises endless war.

Trump’s Fragile Gazan Truce

October 13, 2025

Trump has brought a lull in the fighting and a measure of relief. But one person’s truce is another’s recharging of rage.

Hostage Square: A Holy Place of Hope

October 12, 2025

For all the pain of these past two years – the loss of two thousand lives, including hundreds of soldiers who died and were wounded to save the hostages – last night at Hostage Square felt like one of the most hopeful moments in Israel’s history.

Israel: The Middle East’s Secret Partner

October 12, 2025

A significant portion of the Arab world knows its wellbeing depends on the downfall of Iran and its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah foremost among them. And that victory is possible only through alliance with Israel.

