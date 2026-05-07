Rosner’s Domain | The Broad Coalition: Sentiment vs. Reality

On Sunday, former minister Chili Tropper announced his departure from what remained of the Blue and White party. It was more than just a standard political exit; Tropper was the last valuable political commodity the party held. His farewell, to a yet-unknown destination, signals the final, quiet evaporation of a movement that once promised to reshape the Israeli landscape. Today, Blue and White is no longer an entity worthy of consideration. There are no significant institutions, no grassroots infrastructure and, increasingly, no voters. Those who remain by Benny Gantz’s side do so out of a sense of lingering loyalty or perhaps a touch of pity, waiting for the moment the leader himself realizes the pointlessness of the endeavor.

How did a man who once commanded 35 seats and seemed destined for the Prime Minister’s office end up here? The truth is that nothing “happened” to Gantz. He was, and remains, the same man. For a brief, shining moment, he fit the exact dimensions of the political “Alternative.” Now, he no longer does.

Gantz was never a leader in the visceral, traditional sense. He never commanded a camp that would follow him into the fire. He was not a Netanyahu, a Deri or even a Yossi Sarid – figures who represent a distinct tribe. Gantz the man is refined, intelligent and soft-spoken. Gantz the politician, however, was a virtual creation – a placeholder designed to fill a vacuum for a limited time.

In recent months, Gantz has tried to reinvent himself as the epitome of the ideological “seam” between Israel’s two emerging political blocs: the Netanyahu bloc and the Bennett-led alliance. This position can be interpreted in two ways. Tactically, this seam is a political reservoir where undecided voters await a remedy. These are Israelis who find the rigidity of the camps exhausting and prefer the ambiguity of the center. This middle is not a seam – it is “glue.” It is a space intended to connect the blocs rather than divide them.

But does this middle space actually exist as a political reality?

Statistically, roughly 15% of the electorate isn’t yet fully committed to a bloc. This demographic includes the “reservist” movement, Likudniks weary of the coalition’s more extreme partners and Bennett supporters having second thoughts about his renewed alliance with Yair Lapid. When polled, two-thirds of these undecided voters say they don’t actually want either bloc to win. To them, the promise of a “non-aligned” party led by figures like Tropper or former Likud minister Gilad Erdan is a powerful temptation. If it works, such a party could harvest enough seats to act as a kingmaker.

However, there is a yawning chasm between the desire for a nonaligned party and the reality of forming a broad coalition. In the cold light of the morning after an election, sentiment dies and mathematics takes over. If either the Netanyahu or Bennett blocs achieve a majority, they don’t need “seam” mediators; the mediators need them. A “broad coalition” under these circumstances is often merely a rhetorical flourish – a bloc-based government with a decorative centrist wing. It is an “expanded” coalition rather than a truly “broad” one.

The data confirms this gap. While nearly half of right-wing voters say they want a “broad coalition,” they define the term very differently than the center does. For the right, a broad coalition means a right-wing government that graciously allows one or two centrist parties to join on the victor’s terms. It is a “plus-one” strategy.

The center’s vision is even more complicated. While a majority of centrists advocate for a broad coalition, they define it primarily by who is excluded. They want a government without “extremists.” But in Israel, extremism is in the eye of the beholder. For many centrists, Shas is a non-Zionist party they refuse to sit with over the military draft issue. For the right, Shas is a natural Zionist partner. Similarly, while the center sees “anti-Zionism” in the ultra-Orthodox, the right applies that label almost exclusively to the Arab parties.

Gantz’s ideological message is based on a noble dream: a grand bargain that could seat everyone from Bezalel Smotrich to Yair Lapid at the same table. In this dream, Itamar Ben-Gvir is sidelined as the far-right fringe, Yair Golan and the Arab parties are excluded on the other side, and the country moves forward on a path of moderate consensus.

But deep down, even optimistic Israelis suspect this is a mirage. A grand coalition requires answering the existential questions currently tearing the country apart: Who will be Prime Minister? What is the policy on judicial reform? How do we handle Haredi subsidies or the sharp rise of violent crime in the Arab sector?

Maybe this is what the voters who have abandoned Gantz are effectively telling him, without necessarily telling themselves that’s the real message. His vision of a Great Compromise is unrealistic in our polarized country.

Something I wrote in Hebrew

Most voters do not rank the “Haredi challenge” as their primary concern relative to the other issues haunting them ahead of the elections. First, there is security. Second, the debate over democracy and judicial reform (on both sides of the aisle). Third, the cost of living (which occasionally swaps places with second). One could, of course, argue that the Haredi challenge sits precisely at the intersection of these three pillars. Haredi recruitment is security. … The transfer of budgets to Haredi institutions is the cost of living … And, naturally, the Haredi challenge touches upon the very character of Israeli democracy. In this context, some will argue that the Haredim have joined the camp of those undermining democracy, while others will argue the exact opposite: that they are essential allies in the vital campaign to strengthen it.

A week’s numbers

What do Israelis mean when they say they want a broad coalition? See column above. (Survey by Madad.com)

A reader’s response

Ron Halper asks: “Do most Israelis want the war with Iran to start again?” My response: Most Israelis want Iran not to have enriched Uranim in their possession, and would prefer a war over accepting such reality.

Shmuel Rosner is senior political editor. For more analysis of Israeli and international politics, visit Rosner’s Domain at jewishjournal.com/rosnersdomain.