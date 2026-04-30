Rosner’s Domain | How About PM Erdan?

Is the war over? That’s far from clear. But a new chapter has begun this week: Election 2026. To be exact: this happened on Sunday, when a surprise announcement launched the coming election season with a bang: Yair Lapid has decided to fold his party into the BeYahad (Together) list, under the leadership of Naftali Bennett.

The reactions across the Israeli media landscape fell into three predictable buckets. There was a fierce opposition (the “stupid blunder” crowd), a fierce support (“a masterstroke of selfless unity”), and those making clunky attempts to offer complex, multi-layered explanations for what is essentially a very simple act of politics.

Any certainty on all sides is misplaced. This move is a gamble, like every political maneuver of its kind. It certainly isn’t “stupid” – the logic behind it is transparent to anyone who understands the cold math of the Knesset. If you think you’ve spotted a glaring flaw that Bennett and Lapid somehow missed, you’re likely the one lacking perspective. You might not think they are geniuses, but they aren’t fools. Whatever risks, rewards or pitfalls you see, they saw them too. They weighed them. They decided the alternative – political irrelevance or a divided center – was worse for their shared goal of unseating the current government.

Why did they do what they did? The reasons are almost self-evident. Bennett wants to position himself as the sole, undisputed challenger to Benjamin Netanyahu, rather than treading water for months as a rival to Gadi Eisenkot (former IDF Chief, and a leader of the Yashar party that’s gaining in the polls) for the top opposition spot. Lapid, for his part, looked at the polls and realized he must join forces with someone so as not to risk calamity. Yesh Atid was a declining party, out of fashion. By declaring that the “entire center must rally behind Bennett,” Lapid is making the responsible play for the sake of the opposition bloc.

Whether this gamble pays off is anyone’s guess. I say “guess” because a “forecast” requires stable ground, and right now, the ground is still shifting under our feet. For one, the play is only in its opening act. It’s one kind of movie if Eisenkot joins them later – Bennett left the door open in his speech – and a completely different genre if he doesn’t. Eisenkot himself doesn’t know what he’ll do yet. He’s waiting to see how the polls react to the Bennett-Lapid union. He’s waiting to see what Avigdor Lieberman does. And most importantly, he’s waiting for the entry of a new “Right-Center” party – the so-called “Likud B” – led by former U.N. ambassador and former minister Gilad Erdan, joined by former ministers Moshe Kahlon and Yuli Edelstein. All three are Likud veterans.

When this party joins the fray, as most observers expect them to do, the map changes again. In such case, success for the Bennett-Lapid experiment can happen in one of three ways:

The “Change Bloc” Sweep: Bennett, Lapid, Lieberman, Eisenkot and the left reach 61 seats on their own. Is it possible? Yes. Is it likely? Currently, not very likely. We are at the start of a cycle with more players and more mergers to come. A rise in Arab voter turnout could also dilute the power of this Jewish-centrist bloc.

The Minority Government: A short-lived “technical” government designed solely to oust Netanyahu, vacate the PM’s residence, and establish a state commission of inquiry into the failures of the current administration. To succeed all the opposition needs is more seats than the coalition (with the Arabs abstaining).

The wild Erdan Scenario: This is the most fascinating possibility. The Change Bloc wins, but only with the help of a middle-of-the-road party — likely the Likud-B list. This would make Erdan the ultimate kingmaker. And here is where we get creative: why wouldn’t Erdan demand to be Prime Minister himself? If he holds the six or seven seats needed to cross the 61-seat threshold, he has the leverage. Bennett, who once became Prime Minister with only six seats in a similar scenario, is the last person in Israel who could complain about such a demand by Erdan. So, the question remains for Bennett and Lapid: In your quest to topple Netanyahu, have you accidentally cleared the path for Erdan to take the crown? In Israeli politics, the first big splash often just makes the water stormier for everyone involved.

And there is, of course, the fourth scenario: the current coalition wins. For that to happen, either the pollsters have to be wrong (except for a few, ideologically identified with the Netanyahu camp, who insist that the coalition is way ahead in the competition) – or a Black Swan event must shift the public mood. Imagine, for example, the happy event of regime-change in Tehran. If such thing happens before the October election day, Netanyahu can surely use it to make a renewed case for victory.

Something I wrote in Hebrew

More election analysis …

What is Netanyahu’s primary advantage in the eyes of his supporters? Most of those who want Netanyahu to remain Prime Minister after the elections believe he is smarter than other candidates. What is his greatest flaw in the eyes of his opponents? About half of those who do not want him to continue as Prime Minister believe that he cares less about the people and the country compared to other candidates. However, alongside these factors lies another hidden consideration: Netanyahu is facing the public’s judgment while standing beside a government and coalition that are dragging him down. Not a single minister in the government receives a higher approval rating than Netanyahu; in fact, almost all of them rank lower. The cumulative result is a consistent and persistent gap between the level of trust in the Prime Minister and the trust in the circle surrounding him (the government and the coalition). As the elections approach, this suggests that Netanyahu will aim to highlight himself while hiding his partners as much as possible.

A week’s numbers

If you wonder why Lapid had to give up on running alone, here’s the answer. With polls forecasting five to seven seats for Yesh Atid, the electoral threshold of four seats, below which there’s nothing, is just too close.

A reader’s response

Noah Wolfson: “With all his meshugas Trump is still much better for Israel than the alternative – just look at Kamala and Newsom.” My response: Most Israelis would agree with you.

Shmuel Rosner is senior political editor. For more analysis of Israeli and international politics, visit Rosner’s Domain at jewishjournal.com/rosnersdomain.