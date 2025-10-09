fbpx

Print Issue: Can This Be the End? | October 10, 2025

As we commemorate the two-year anniversary of Oct. 7, there is hope that the hostages will finally come home and the war will end. But it’s still too soon to celebrate.
October 9, 2025

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Deal

October 8, 2025

“All of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”

Remembering October 6

October 8, 2025

Next Tuesday on Simchat Torah, may our 2023 tears of grief be replaced by our 2025 tears of joy.

Defending Jewish Students Is Not McCarthyism

October 8, 2025

Defending Jewish students does not weaken free speech. It strengthens it by ensuring that every student, regardless of faith or background, can participate fully in campus life.

Can This Be The End?

October 7, 2025

The Darkness and the Light

October 7, 2025

Judaism gave the world the distinction between dark and light which is everything—and is probably why so many people throughout the centuries have hated it.

The Death of Integrity in Academia

October 7, 2025

Universities once upheld rigorous standards: advanced degrees, peer-reviewed scholarship, years of study. Increasingly, those have been replaced by the ability to embody activist frameworks that align with a particular brand of “social justice.”

Flags of Faith

October 7, 2025

With Simchat Torah approaching, it’s worth noting how for centuries, Jews have turned to flags as an expression of faith that the Jewish story would continue, despite our enemies’ claims to the contrary.

The Paradox of Israel

October 7, 2025

Israel, with all her shortcomings and faults, remains an extraordinary nation. Now’s not the time to walk away from Israel in frustration and anger.

Our Friend, Jay

October 7, 2025

On Oct. 19, Jay will be headlining “Teaming with Laughter” for a very special organization, The Israel ParaSport Center.

Gaza in the Balance

October 7, 2025

The still hazily-defined role that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair seems poised to assume in the reconstruction of Gaza could ultimately have the most significant impact on the region’s prospects for peace.

