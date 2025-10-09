Print Issue: Can This Be the End? | October 10, 2025
Table for Five: Sukkot
Selfless Giving
Noah Rothbaum: The Whiskey Bible, Spirits and Penicillin Drink Recipe
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 127
Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Deal
“All of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”
Remembering October 6
Next Tuesday on Simchat Torah, may our 2023 tears of grief be replaced by our 2025 tears of joy.
Defending Jewish Students Is Not McCarthyism
Defending Jewish students does not weaken free speech. It strengthens it by ensuring that every student, regardless of faith or background, can participate fully in campus life.
From ‘Pulp Fiction’ to ‘Red Alert’: Lawrence Bender Confronts the Realities of October 7
Producer Lawrence Bender’s career spans a wide range of acclaimed films, from the pop-culture phenomenon “Pulp Fiction” to the Oscar-winning “Good Will Hunting.
Community Reaction to Trump’s Israel-Gaza Peace Plan: Cautious Optimism
Community leaders and organizations offered a range of responses, with some expressing hope for what the immediate future might bring while others raised concerns about the plan’s feasibility and implications.
Can This Be The End?
As we commemorate the two-year anniversary of Oct. 7, there is hope that the hostages will finally come home and the war will end. But it’s still too soon to celebrate.
The Darkness and the Light
Judaism gave the world the distinction between dark and light which is everything—and is probably why so many people throughout the centuries have hated it.
The Death of Integrity in Academia
Universities once upheld rigorous standards: advanced degrees, peer-reviewed scholarship, years of study. Increasingly, those have been replaced by the ability to embody activist frameworks that align with a particular brand of “social justice.”
The Abortion-Clinic Law Protecting Synagogues
The FACE Act targets a specific kind of confrontation — when protest crosses the line from persuasion to coercion.
Flags of Faith
With Simchat Torah approaching, it’s worth noting how for centuries, Jews have turned to flags as an expression of faith that the Jewish story would continue, despite our enemies’ claims to the contrary.
The Paradox of Israel
Israel, with all her shortcomings and faults, remains an extraordinary nation. Now’s not the time to walk away from Israel in frustration and anger.
When Facts Fall Victim to Vibes
Bravery today is not submitting to the zeitgeist, but challenging its moral distortions.
Our Friend, Jay
On Oct. 19, Jay will be headlining “Teaming with Laughter” for a very special organization, The Israel ParaSport Center.
Gaza in the Balance
The still hazily-defined role that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair seems poised to assume in the reconstruction of Gaza could ultimately have the most significant impact on the region’s prospects for peace.
Manchester: A Personal Response from an Englishman in LA
This is a difficult time. I’m currently in Los Angeles and still reeling about the news from home.