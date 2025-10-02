Print Issue: Zionism and the Sukkah | October 3, 2025
A Bisl Torah — Choosing to Live
God, I know we are always inching closer to the world to come. And to that reality, on this Yom Kippur, before you, I’m not turning away.
America’s Almost-Seal, the Sukkah
This long-forgotten footnote to American history is worth considering both for its historical import and its relevancy to the current moment.
Today’s Troubled College Students
A mere 36 percent of college students reported that they have high levels of success in relationships, self-esteem, purpose and optimism.
Kamala Still Doesn’t Get It
Some politicians write books in order to build bridges. Kamala Harris used hers as an opportunity to burn them.
The Power and Peril of Our Words
We must contemplate how we can harness the power of our words for good, for making a difference in what has become a path that is already far too dark.
Craving What Never Changes
The fact that our holidays never change enables us to change. We study their timeless lessons to make timely changes in our lives. While they stay the same, we grow. While they stay old, we can renew ourselves.
How Yom Kippur Helps Us Stop Playing the Blame Game
Once a year, we stand shoulder to shoulder and chant our sins out loud. Wrapped in solidarity with those who may have lived very differently from us, we affirm: “Your failings are my failings. My repentance is yours.”
One Hamas Terrorist Can Destroy Trump’s Big, Beautiful Peace Plan
Even in a best-case scenario where Hamas agrees to Trump’s plan, the contempt for Jews and Israel will remain in the soul of every armed Hamas terrorist.
World War III Will Be Short on Good Guys
October 7 resulted in mass Israeli casualties while revealing Europe’s own future. The entire Continent responded accordingly, like cowards. The next leap backward will involve Islamist demands that the Western world submit to Allah and hail the caliphate.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Schaffer Found a Happy Home in the Classroom
One of Rabbi Schaffer’s important goals is for his students to be able to craft and help them grow in their own Jewish context, empower them to create their own meanings.
JNF-USA Golf Classic, OBKLA Breaks Record, IDFWO Names Exec Director
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
A Bisl Torah — You Can Do Better
This High Holy Day season, we can all do better. We can all be better.
Moses Unbound
Loneliness is Moses’ fate throughout his life.
11 Quotes Worth Repeating from the Jewish American Summit
Bill Maher, Senator John Fetterman, Matisyahu, Montana Tucker and Jewish leaders gather to discuss the toughest topics facing Jews and Israel today.
Actors, Musicians, Entertainment Leaders Push Back Against Growing Israel Boycott
Open letter from Creative Community for Peace garners more than 1,200 signatures.
Kol Nidre
I heard Kol Nidre on a viola tonight…