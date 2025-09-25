Print Issue: When Words Break | September 26, 2025
Table for Five: Yom Kippur
Inner Transformation
Did Tikkun Olam Shrink Our Tradition?
Who needs to build a sukkah to remember our ancestors in the desert when I could just go volunteer at a soup kitchen?
On 5786, A Protocol for Action in This New Year
In this New Year, we will find ourselves called upon to carry forward the responsibilities of leadership, the obligations of community building, the requirements of advancing Jewish civic interests.
When Words Break: Rebuilding a Shared Jewish Lexicon
In the aftermath of Oct. 7, language itself began to falter.
Rosner’s Domain | Tell Me More About the State You Just Recognized …
You think the lives of Palestinians are going to be better than today within a Palestinian state? Look at Gaza, look at Syria, look at Yemen and think again.
How Not to Respond to the Charlie Kirk Memorial Service
Most Jews don’t understand what is taking shape in Christian America. They fear it, conflate its diverse voices and want to denounce it with great moral force, as if that will somehow make it all go away.
Living as Jews in Latin America After Oct. 7
Much like in other parts of the world, most of those who criticize Israel in Latin America have little or no grasp of the realities on the ground, yet they readily join the chorus of demonization.
On These High Holy Days, Rabbis Must Restore Jews’ Faith in Israel
The High Holy Days represent an opportunity to challenge the prevailing narrative and educate our congregants, to restore faith in the Jewish people and Israel.
Our Sacred Promise
Founded by Lihie Gilhar in November 2023, Bring Them Light seeks to preserve not just the memory of those we lost, but their faces, their names and their life stories.
Investing in Israel is No Longer About Charity
Investing in Israel offers not only the potential to generate wealth but also to redefine what we mean by philanthropy—all while supporting the Jewish people.
Recognition Sans Reality: How and Why the West Capitulates to Hamas
A political entity that lacks unified governance, defined and controlled territory and a commitment to peace remains something other than a state. To pretend otherwise is not compassion. It is dangerous negligence.
The Big Sorry: Atoning All Year
Guilt, despite its bad name, is actually good for me. Like regret and remorse and shame over my wrongdoings, guilt can be instructive and downright motivational.
Jonah, the Dovish Divine
Despite a year full of distance, imperfections, disappointment, perhaps even betrayal of our very nature, on Yom Kippur we are all doves, possessing the ability to, in the end, return home.
The Oys of Yiddish
One reason my wife and I never learned Yiddish was that our families didn’t want us to. Yiddish was only spoken when they tried to hide things from us.
Two-State Delusions
Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and the other Western leaders who made this proposal know that calling for a Palestinian state has as much likelihood of success as proposing a U.N. mission to Jupiter.
Appreciation: A Tool for Impossible Times
Appreciation may be the tool we need to hold many truths, build bridges, and begin a path toward healing.
Should We Add Something Positive When Asking for Forgiveness?
Mentioning the good stuff is a reminder that we have it in us, that we’re capable of the final step in the process of repentance—committing to not repeating the same mistakes.
Book of Life – A B’Sefer Chayim Poem
I know about books…
The Real Free Speech Martyr is Charlie Kirk, Not Jimmy Kimmel
What’s noteworthy about Charlie Kirk is that even his biggest critics have acknowledged that he was fearless in engaging with the “other side.”