Print Issue: When Words Break | September 26, 2025

In the aftermath of Oct. 7, language itself began to falter. Words no longer carried shared resonance, provoking confusion, trauma or defensiveness. The case for rebuilding a shared Jewish lexicon.
September 25, 2025

On 5786, A Protocol for Action in This New Year

September 24, 2025

In this New Year, we will find ourselves called upon to carry forward the responsibilities of leadership, the obligations of community building, the requirements of advancing Jewish civic interests.

Living as Jews in Latin America After Oct. 7

September 23, 2025

Much like in other parts of the world, most of those who criticize Israel in Latin America have little or no grasp of the realities on the ground, yet they readily join the chorus of demonization.

Our Sacred Promise

September 23, 2025

Founded by Lihie Gilhar in November 2023, Bring Them Light seeks to preserve not just the memory of those we lost, but their faces, their names and their life stories.

The Big Sorry: Atoning All Year

September 23, 2025

Guilt, despite its bad name, is actually good for me. Like regret and remorse and shame over my wrongdoings, guilt can be instructive and downright motivational.

Jonah, the Dovish Divine

September 23, 2025

Despite a year full of distance, imperfections, disappointment, perhaps even betrayal of our very nature, on Yom Kippur we are all doves, possessing the ability to, in the end, return home.

The Oys of Yiddish

September 23, 2025

One reason my wife and I never learned Yiddish was that our families didn’t want us to. Yiddish was only spoken when they tried to hide things from us.

Two-State Delusions

September 23, 2025

Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and the other Western leaders who made this proposal know that calling for a Palestinian state has as much likelihood of success as proposing a U.N. mission to Jupiter.

