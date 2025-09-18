Print Issue: Rosh Hashanah and the American Dream | September 19, 2025
Versatile Muffins for a Sweet New Year
Hannah Sattler’s honey-glazed caramel apple muffins are the High Holy Day value-add you didn’t know you needed.
Apples and Honey and Chicken, Oh My!
Pam Stein’s honey glazed, air-fried chicken thighs with apples and onions is a flavorful and symbolic entree.
Challah with a Twist for the High Holidays
To mix up your regular holiday challah routine, here are two fun options to try.
Countless Blessings: A Rosh Hashanah Couscous
For me, the ultimate food for any celebration is couscous.
A Honey Cake to Remember
This delightfully spiced and fragrant honey cake is the perfect symbol of our wish for you, dear reader, to be blessed with a sweet New Year!
Table for Five: Rosh Hashanah
A Miraculous Birth
A Preview of Rosh Hashanah Sermons
At a time of divisiveness, worry and uncertainty in our community, what is a key message you’re planning to share with your congregation over these High Holy Days?
Rosner’s Domain | Was It a Good Year for Israel?
The bottom line is that no camp really thinks this was a good year socially.
Aliyah Post-Oct. 7: A New Sense of Urgency
Many Jews abroad now see Israel as a “Plan B,” a backup option in case antisemitism worsens in their home countries.
But That’s OK!: The Spiritual Practice of Letting Life Be Easy
Nature also shows us this way of being and invites us to join her. The river flows. The mountain crumbles when it must. The flower lets its petals fall without fear. A glacier drifts without a map, yet exactly where it belongs.
The Sound of Our Stories: Reclaiming Jewish Narrative
This Rosh Hashanah, as the shofar calls us back to ourselves, we need to remember that we are more than our reactions to antisemitism.
Water Gate and a Curious Rosh Hashanah Custom
Whatever Tashlich’s true origin, perhaps it was inevitable that we mark Rosh Hashanah by assembling next to water.
For the New Year and After, 11 Reasons to Be Happy
To see the ordinary as extraordinary, to reach just past what feels like an ending — or even hopelessness — this, too, is reason for happiness.
Healing Our Collective Trauma in the New Year
We’re still living the trauma of that October morning — today — 700 days later. The pain, trauma and fear are still with us. They’re in the cells of our bodies. We remain tense and hypervigilant, scanning the environment for another sign of attack. Even here in America 7,600 miles away.
Rosh Hashanah, Rebirthed and Renewed
We need to rediscover the excitement and amazement of life by going back to the beginning, which is what Rosh Hashanah, on one very deep level, is about.
Don’t Hate Debate TV Is Using AI to Address the Hot Topics of Today
Led by Robin Lemberg, DHD TV covers the hot topics of today featuring the Sally and Ben, who debate in a calm and collected manner.
JSU Global Campus Connecting with Jewish Teens All Over the U.S.
Today, the initiative has grown to more 500+ clubs for over 20,000 members, helping Jewish students connect with their heritage in a time when it isn’t easy to be a Jew.
New Virtual Pathway a Bold Shift for Reform Judaism’s Rabbinical School
Last week, Hebrew Union College’s rabbinical school Virtual Pathway students gathered for our first week of school, a four-day intensive on our historic Cincinnati campus.