Print Issue: Rosh Hashanah and the American Dream | September 19, 2025

We will begin again when we open our hearts to compassion, lovingkindness, appreciation and the good will of those who are standing right beside us — whether they be near or far, Jew or gentile, human or Divine.
September 18, 2025

A Honey Cake to Remember

September 17, 2025

This delightfully spiced and fragrant honey cake is the perfect symbol of our wish for you, dear reader, to be blessed with a sweet New Year!

A Preview of Rosh Hashanah Sermons

September 17, 2025

At a time of divisiveness, worry and uncertainty in our community, what is a key message you’re planning to share with your congregation over these High Holy Days?

Healing Our Collective Trauma in the New Year

September 17, 2025

We’re still living the trauma of that October morning — today — 700 days later. The pain, trauma and fear are still with us. They’re in the cells of our bodies. We remain tense and hypervigilant, scanning the environment for another sign of attack. Even here in America 7,600 miles away.

Rosh Hashanah, Rebirthed and Renewed

September 17, 2025

We need to rediscover the excitement and amazement of life by going back to the beginning, which is what Rosh Hashanah, on one very deep level, is about.

