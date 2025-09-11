fbpx

Print Issue: Countdown to Repentance | September 12, 2025

With the world and so many lives in turmoil this year, how best to prepare for the High Holy Days? One answer is in Pirkei Avot, "The Sayings of the Fathers."
September 11, 2025

Cutting-Edge Faith on Rosh Hashanah

September 11, 2025

How can a sophisticated modern Jew integrate the pious promises of our tradition with the tragic and often painful reality of our world and our lives? Perhaps we can use these 10 days to reflect on these timeless and timely questions.

Atonement Is Good for Your Health

September 10, 2025

Your heart will thank you for making proper amends and so will your immune system. Atonement can’t change what you’ve done, but it can reduce the adverse physical effects caused by holding the guilt and regret in.

Pilgrims and the Parsha

September 10, 2025

Most striking about Bradford’s affinity for the Bible for those who hear the weekly parsha in synagogue is how Bradford drew explicitly from the Book of Deuteronomy in expressing the covenantal character of what would become, eventually, the United States.

The Unfunny Trials of Graham Linehan

September 10, 2025

Last week Linehan flew back to the U.K. to appear in court on charges related to a scrap between him and a young “transwoman” among his alleged crimes being “misgendering,” referring to his antagonist with male pronouns.

Who Am I, Really?

September 9, 2025

Being “diplomatic” is thought to be a positive, but if you expend so much time and effort accommodating others, there may come a point when you lose sight of what you actually believe.

We’re Choosing Scrolling Over Life Itself

September 9, 2025

As a hopeless phone addict who regularly scrolls through these moments I feel that something vital is being lost — that my life is less rich than it could be — than it used to be.

Up-Close Killers, Then and Now

September 9, 2025

What kind of human being is capable of walking up to another person — an innocent, defenseless, unarmed civilian — and, at close range, shooting him or her?

