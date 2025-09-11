Print Issue: Countdown to Repentance | September 12, 2025
Cutting-Edge Faith on Rosh Hashanah
How can a sophisticated modern Jew integrate the pious promises of our tradition with the tragic and often painful reality of our world and our lives? Perhaps we can use these 10 days to reflect on these timeless and timely questions.
Hamas’ Big Lies: Blaming Israel for Their Own Crimes
Hamas is not just guilty of the crimes it accuses Israel of; it is defined by them.
Rosner’s Domain | A Generation Remembers; A New One Forgets
The political paradigms that dominate Israel today weren’t born on Oct. 7 – they were forged in September 2000.
Welcome Back, Jewish and Pro-Israel Students. Here’s What to Expect.
How will a combined student body of millions of undergraduate students marinated in an antisemitic miasma on social media receive its Jewish peers this fall? If the past is any indication, we should buckle up.
Babette Pepaj: BakeBot, AI Recipes and Cupcakes with Apple Buttercream
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 124
Atonement Is Good for Your Health
Your heart will thank you for making proper amends and so will your immune system. Atonement can’t change what you’ve done, but it can reduce the adverse physical effects caused by holding the guilt and regret in.
Pilgrims and the Parsha
Most striking about Bradford’s affinity for the Bible for those who hear the weekly parsha in synagogue is how Bradford drew explicitly from the Book of Deuteronomy in expressing the covenantal character of what would become, eventually, the United States.
The Moral Imperative to Restore Constitutional Bankruptcy Protections to Student Loan Debt
Policy Failures and Generational Poverty
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead: Jewish Leaders Call for Prayers and End to Political Violence
The Turning Point USA founder has been an outspoken supporter of Israel in conservative politics.
Six Jews Were Murdered in Cold Blood: I Blame You
Even in the face of these murders, the same narrative persists, the one that excuses or explains away Jewish blood when it’s spilled.
The Unfunny Trials of Graham Linehan
Last week Linehan flew back to the U.K. to appear in court on charges related to a scrap between him and a young “transwoman” among his alleged crimes being “misgendering,” referring to his antagonist with male pronouns.
Remembering September 11
Twenty-four years later, the lessons of that day remain urgent.
Who Am I, Really?
Being “diplomatic” is thought to be a positive, but if you expend so much time and effort accommodating others, there may come a point when you lose sight of what you actually believe.
Three Jews Walk into a Club in Reno
I was booked alongside Avi Liberman and Howard Nave — a three-man lineup of funny Jews.
Jews Squeezed from Both Sides
One party is compromising Israel’s safety and security. The other is putting American Jews at risk.
We’re Choosing Scrolling Over Life Itself
As a hopeless phone addict who regularly scrolls through these moments I feel that something vital is being lost — that my life is less rich than it could be — than it used to be.
Up-Close Killers, Then and Now
What kind of human being is capable of walking up to another person — an innocent, defenseless, unarmed civilian — and, at close range, shooting him or her?
Old Libel in a ‘Newish’ Outfit: Demonizing Lobbying for Israel—U.S. Relationship
At its core, this narrative is nothing new. It’s the recycling of one of the oldest antisemitic tropes: that Jews secretly pull the strings of governments.