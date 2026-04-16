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Jewish Journal

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A Bisl Torah — But It’s True!

Even if the information is true, one who speaks disparagingly about another is guilty of lashon hara, evil speech.
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Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

April 16, 2026
Richard Drury/Getty Images

I have been both the recipient of and deliverer of the words, “But it’s true!” A phrase attached to a litany of gossip regarding another human being. Just because the information may be fact, not fallacy, we think we’re in the right to spread the news.

Maimonides is clear. Even if the information is true, one who speaks disparagingly about another is guilty of lashon hara, evil speech. Maimonides cautions, in some ways, that it is worse to be on the receiving end, accepting one’s gossip with a listening ear. The Vilna Gaon goes a step further in warning that when we neglect to protect our mouths and ears from gossip, they are damaged in the process of lashon hara. Whether that is acclimating the lips to spew more harm or allowing the ears to grow lazy in their listening, our self-control is debilitated every time.

The soul’s strength is tested in more ways than one. We may not think we’re the ones who gossip. The “truth” feels like good enough reason to spread tales from one person to the next. But as we do, we hurt the subject of the gossip, the receiver, and ultimately, ourselves.

May the words we offer each other lift and elevate our spirits. Spreading words of love, creating worlds of peace.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

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