How We Got Here

It may seem strange to call a book on antisemitism beautiful. But Flora Cassen has written a work of great beauty. Part history, part memoir, part farewell letter to her native land, “Stained Glass” tells its agonizing story with restrained anger, but more so, deep sadness.

Though Cassen’s focus is on her native Belgium, this is really a book about Europe. Home to institutions of the European Union, Cassen’s Belgium is a metaphor for the failure of the “new Europe” to confront the layers of Jew-hatred embedded in its psyche. With a few exceptions, notably Germany, Europe never came to terms with its Jewish past. Worse, Europe believes that it has.

Perhaps Cassen’s most damning indictment of Belgian society is its obtuseness. In 2019, the annual carnival in the Flemish city of Aalst included two massive floats of ultra-Orthodox men with bloated noses sitting on bags of money. The nation’s small Jewish community protested and appealed for public support. Instead, Jews were widely ridiculed for over-sensitivity. The aggrieved parade organizers insisted it was all in good fun, and the Belgian government agency charged with monitoring hate crimes essentially agreed: The floats, it noted, hadn’t mocked the Holocaust. The following year, carnival revellers dressed up as ultra-Orthodox Jews with tails.

That kind of wilful naivete has enabled the spread of antizionism. Since Oct. 7, 2023, the streets and campuses of Western Europe have been overtaken by lynch mobs seeking to turn Israel into the criminal of nations. Cassen hears in their hateful chants the echo of an old theological contempt. In rejecting universal Christianity and insisting on the “scandal” of their particularity, the Jews, the Church maintained, failed to understand their own Scripture, which had foretold the coming of Jesus. And when Jews in our time opt for nationalism and power rather than embrace the universal lessons of the Holocaust, they again betray their story. “Once Jews had failed to read their texts correctly,” Cassen writes. “Now they fail to read their history correctly.”

Yet in Europe today, few are asking the obvious questions: is there really no connection between Europe’s past obsession with the evil Jews and today’s obsession with the evil Zionists? Why are Israel’s crimes – real, exaggerated, contrived – given so much more attention than equal or greater offenses around the world? Why are the claims of Israel’s enemies readily embraced while Israel’s are widely dismissed? And why does it always seem to be about the Jews?

On Nov. 6, 2024, groups of Muslim men roamed the streets of Amsterdam, seeking out and beating Israelis who had come for a soccer match; rioters called it a “Jew hunt.” Shortly afterward, I gave a talk to students at the University of Amsterdam and tried to explain why Jews around the world were horrified about a “Jew hunt” happening in a European city. The students looked at me, sceptical and bemused. Young people in the city of Anne Frank had no idea what I was talking about.

Europe carries two historical burdens: antisemitism and colonialism. However unconsciously, antizionism neatly absolves Europeans of their guilt for both. By aligning with antizionism, Europeans seemingly repudiate their colonialist past. And in turning the Jews into the new Nazis and the Palestinians into the new Jews, they dispense with the uniqueness of the Holocaust, now eclipsed by Israel’s crimes.

Perhaps it would be better, Cassen suggests, if Europe forgot the Holocaust altogether. After all, maintaining its memory causes deep resentment against Jews for reminding Europe of its shame. Europe, in other words, can’t forgive the Jews for what it did to them: “Jews are blamed for having experienced ‘too much’ suffering, for remembering it, and for not allowing others to forget. Instead of being a healing balm, memory became a wedge.”

The question at the heart of this book is: Are 2,000 years of European Jewish civilization coming to an end? The implications for Europe’s future, and for Europe’s ability to morally reinvent itself, are devastating. Cassen and many of her Jewish friends have left Belgium for good. A similar process is happening across Europe. Many Jews are asking whether the time has come to leave, whether it was a mistake after the Holocaust to give Europe one last chance. Perhaps the greater scandal is that so few Europeans seem to be paying attention.

Yossi Klein Halevi is a senior fellow of the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem.