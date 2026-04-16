I Am the Afflicted – A poem for Parsha Tazria Metzora

Tazria-Metzora — She conceives / One who suffers (Leviticus 9:1–11:47)

Who am I

who has never given birth

who could never give birth

to weigh in on what a woman

should do or feel

when giving birth?

Once I saw men and women

separated by an acre of sand

fling off their clothes and

run into the ocean.

They were declared ritually clean after

and the rest of their lives together

commenced.

Another time

in fact, a handful of times

we had to shut the doors with

only one of us inside

to make sure the plague

stayed in one place.

Another time

but only once, my beloved

made another human being.

I helped with the paperwork

but not much else.

She is the creator.

I am the afflicted.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net