Why You Should Host a Pesach Sheni Seder This Year

There’s a Jewish holiday coming up that you may have never heard of. It also happens to be one of the most fascinating, radical, and transformative dates in the Jewish calendar.

First, a bit of background:

In the Book of Numbers, as the Israelites wander through the wilderness towards the promised land, a group of men approach Moses with a Halachic problem, which is to say, a problem of Jewish law. The time has come to offer the Pesach — Passover — sacrifice, but they are in a state of impurity and thus cannot do so.

“Why should we be diminished?” they ask.

Impurity is not a sin — just a fact of life. Nevertheless, they must undergo a multi-day purification ritual before they can offer a sacrifice.

Moreover, the stakes here are incredibly high. The punishment for not offering the sacrifice is Karet — being cut off from the people.

According to the letter of the Law, the matter is clear. And Moses, the Lawgiver, knows this better than anyone. Still, he takes the matter to God to see if there’s anything that can be done.

God decrees that a Second Passover, or Pesach Sheni, is to be instituted a month to the day after the first on the 14th of the month of Iyar. This way, anyone who was unable to offer the first Pesach offering, either due to impurity or because they were traveling, will have a second chance. No one will be left behind.

This story is part of a collection of similar narratives found in the Book of Numbers — stories in which the letter of the Law is softened or amended to make space for the needs of individuals.

In another such story, a group of sisters petitions Moses for the right to inherit property, so that they too may inherit a piece of the Holy Land. Again, the Law is clear—women cannot legally own property. Nonetheless, Moses takes the matter to God, who sees the justice of their plea and amends the Law, allowing women to inherit and hold property. According to the midrash, the sisters saw something in the Torah that Moses could not.

We must remember how brave it is to approach Moses like this. In other stories in the Torah, when people go against the Law and come before Moses, they are punished severely. For example, go read about what happened to the man who gathered sticks on Shabbat, or those who participated in Korach’s rebellion. Things don’t work out well for them. So why, in these instances, are the people listened to? Why does the Law accommodate them?

The nuance here is important. These are not stories about people rejecting the Torah. Rather, they are pointing out that the strict letter of the Law is actually preventing them from participating fully in a life of Torah. They want to observe Pesach. They want to take hold of the Promised Land. And so a way is found for them.

These stories reveal that a dynamic, inclusive approach to Jewish law is not a modern innovation, but rather an essential part of the Jewish ethos dating back to the days of Moses.

It’s therefore not surprising that Pesach Sheni has found special resonance among LGBTQ Jews in recent decades. We have been told for decades that according to the strict letter of the law, nothing can be done for us. Any Judaism that makes space for us is castigated for having abandoned the Torah.

But the story of Pesach Sheni reminds us that this is not actually how Jewish law works — not in the Torah, and not now. The strict letter of the Law must respond to the unique situation of each generation and each person. The Law received at Sinai must change and grow with the people as we wander through the wilderness.

Today, thank God, in many Jewish spaces, LGBTQ Jews are welcomed with open arms. Were this not the case, I would not be able to be a rabbi. But there is still a stab of pain each year when the verses that seem to condemn our community as an abomination are read aloud in synagogue. Centuries of shame and discrimination don’t disappear just because someone hung a Pride flag on the bulletin board.

This is why I wrote the Pesach Sheni Haggadah — as a reminder to LGBTQ Jews that our Judaism is authentic. Our community does not diminish the Torah, but rather enriches it and expands it in the ancient tradition of the Book of Numbers.

Modeled on a traditional Passover Seder, it is an opportunity to come together for a night of communal feasting, singing and learning. But instead of recalling the Exodus, it tells the story of Pesach Sheni. Through poetry and song, it reminds us that the work of liberation is ongoing.

Sometimes, we must stand up to Pharaoh and demand to be set free. Other times, we must stand before our own people and demand to be seen.

None of this work is easy — which is all the more reason to come together on the 14th of Iyar (April 30), to draw strength from one another and find inspiration in our Torah, which teaches that in the long, weary march through the wilderness of life and history, none who seek to draw close should be turned away, and no Jew who wishes to take part should be diminished.

To host your own Pesach Sheni Seder, download the Pesach Sheni Haggadah here.

Matthew Schultz is a Jewish Journal columnist and rabbinical student at Hebrew College. He is the author of the essay collection “What Came Before” (Tupelo, 2020) and lives in Boston and Jerusalem.