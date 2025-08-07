fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Our Last Free Issue | August 8, 2025

As you know, it's costly to produce and print your favorite paper every week. So we need thousands of readers like you to contribute by ordering home delivery. You win, we win, the community wins. Go to Jewishjournal.com/subscribe for details.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

August 7, 2025

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Israel, the Jew Among the Nations

August 6, 2025

By consistently outperforming expectations and not only surviving but also thriving in spite of hostile forces, Israel has become the Jew among the nations.

How My Gaza Column Got Interrupted

August 6, 2025

In our frenzy to keep up with the news, we’re missing a whole other Israel that has little to do with the war and everything to do with what keeps a country thriving.

Israel Lost the Narrative—and Its Moral Voice

August 6, 2025

As someone who deeply supports Israel, I’ve been disheartened —  not by Israel’s military response, which was necessary — but by how poorly the war has been communicated, allowing Hamas to control the narrative from the start. 

What Do You See?

August 6, 2025

The thoughts and feelings that arise for you as you look at this photo of Evyatar David will tell you a lot about yourself.

Hunger War Games

August 6, 2025

We are witnessing the triumph of starvation porn. One side in Gaza flaunts the emaciated body of the Jew it is torturing underground, while the other side, the Jews, are condemned as monstrous starvers of innocents. 

Restoring Zionist Values

August 6, 2025

Ultimately, Kallach’s goal for Netzach Israel — and for the entire nation — is clear: to restart the Jewish state.

Ending the Roller Coaster Ride

August 6, 2025

Will we ever disembark from this roller coaster of hope and despair? While it is undeniable that Hamas is the biggest obstacle to peace, can Netanyahu finally forge a hostage deal, a ceasefire and a day-after plan?

Rewarding Terror Only Fuels More Bloodshed

August 6, 2025

Israel has made painful concessions in pursuit of peace. What it cannot accept—and what no democracy should accept—is legitimizing a terror state that rejects coexistence and seeks its destruction.

The War Israel Can’t Win

August 6, 2025

The outrage that much of the international community has directed at Israel for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza has caused the Jewish state’s already sub-optimal international reputation to plummet even further to near-pariah status.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.