Print Issue: Our Last Free Issue | August 8, 2025
JFLA Offers Hope and Interest-Free Loans to Fire Survivors Across L.A.
JFLA had recently announced that it had distributed over $1.9 million in interest-free loans to those impacted by the wildfires.
Perfect Treat for Jewish Day of Love
For this Tu b’Av, Sharon and I share this recipe for pavlova with wishes for sweetness in your life.
Peter Shankman: Single Dad Cooking, ADHD and Easy Crockpot Chicken
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 119
Table for Five: Vaetchanan
Learning From God
The Day the Jewish Star Shone Bright in Court
In a powerful preliminary injunction, the court protected our client Kimmara Sumrall, a proud Jewish Zionist who was violently assaulted for simply wearing an Israeli flag.
Israel, the Jew Among the Nations
By consistently outperforming expectations and not only surviving but also thriving in spite of hostile forces, Israel has become the Jew among the nations.
How My Gaza Column Got Interrupted
In our frenzy to keep up with the news, we’re missing a whole other Israel that has little to do with the war and everything to do with what keeps a country thriving.
Bike4Chai: A Movement of Hope and Heart
This year, the event will be held August 12-14, with riders from across the nation, including Los Angeles, joining in.
Why I Didn’t Call Him an Antisemite
What would you do if someone made a derogatory comment about Jews to your face—unaware that you were Jewish?
Israel Lost the Narrative—and Its Moral Voice
As someone who deeply supports Israel, I’ve been disheartened — not by Israel’s military response, which was necessary — but by how poorly the war has been communicated, allowing Hamas to control the narrative from the start.
Rosner’s Domain | Circle the Wagons or Reflect?
Responsibility means defending yourself — while also asking, with honesty, what you may have done to give those enemies an opening.
What Do You See?
The thoughts and feelings that arise for you as you look at this photo of Evyatar David will tell you a lot about yourself.
Hunger War Games
We are witnessing the triumph of starvation porn. One side in Gaza flaunts the emaciated body of the Jew it is torturing underground, while the other side, the Jews, are condemned as monstrous starvers of innocents.
‘Old Isaiah’ and Proud Patriotic Judaism
Brandeis’ work on behalf of Zionism was not to the detriment of his American patriotism.
Restoring Zionist Values
Ultimately, Kallach’s goal for Netzach Israel — and for the entire nation — is clear: to restart the Jewish state.
Ending the Roller Coaster Ride
Will we ever disembark from this roller coaster of hope and despair? While it is undeniable that Hamas is the biggest obstacle to peace, can Netanyahu finally forge a hostage deal, a ceasefire and a day-after plan?
Rewarding Terror Only Fuels More Bloodshed
Israel has made painful concessions in pursuit of peace. What it cannot accept—and what no democracy should accept—is legitimizing a terror state that rejects coexistence and seeks its destruction.
The War Israel Can’t Win
The outrage that much of the international community has directed at Israel for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza has caused the Jewish state’s already sub-optimal international reputation to plummet even further to near-pariah status.
Israel’s Only NASCAR Driver Is Having a Huge Summer
Alon Day finds the NASCAR circuit so friendly, he feels safer in North Carolina than he would in New York.