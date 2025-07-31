fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: How the Soviets Taught the West to Erase the Jews | August 1, 2025

Although the Soviets played a central role in defeating fascism and winning the Second World War, the government turned vehemently against its own Jews in a sophisticated anti-Zionism campaign that now finds renewed life in the West.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

July 31, 2025

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Gaza Starvation and the Jenin Massacre Hoax

July 30, 2025

Then, as now, there is very little verifiable information, but, relying on Palestinian “sources,”with their UN and NGO industry allies, Israel is again pronounced guilty.

Rosner’s Domain | Gaza Hunger: A Guide

July 30, 2025

Is there famine in Gaza? This is a surprisingly hard question to answer. Not because no one is trying to answer it, but because no one you fully trust is giving you the answer.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.