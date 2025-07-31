Print Issue: How the Soviets Taught the West to Erase the Jews | August 1, 2025
Indie Rocker Alyssa Joseph on Music, Mental Health and Making It on Her Own Terms
The Journal sat down with her for a candid conversation about her journey and the music that fuels it.
Faith, Film and Firearms: Mark Feuerstein on Jewish Pride in the Age of Antisemitism
Though witnessing the rise in antisemitism in the U.S. hasn’t made him want to own a gun, Feuerstein said he came to realize that Jews need to protect themselves and one another — because no one else will.
OBKLA Marks Milestone, Huckabee Visits Israel, ‘Guns and Moses’ Opens at Laemmle
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
The Shadow of Babi Yar: How the Soviets Taught the West to Erase the Jews
Soviet antizionism, which began with erasing Jews from Holocaust memory, paved the way for one of the most pernicious lies: that Zionists are Nazis.
Georgia Freedman: “Snacking Dinners,” Whimsy and Hummus
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 118
Saving Northwestern University From Itself
The DOE must ensure it creates lasting, structural change and returns Northwestern to its rightful place as a gem of American academia.
Gaza Starvation and the Jenin Massacre Hoax
Then, as now, there is very little verifiable information, but, relying on Palestinian “sources,”with their UN and NGO industry allies, Israel is again pronounced guilty.
Inter-Faith Bridge-Building at the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council Conference
It was a reunion of souls and an opportunity to meet new partners in true allyship.
Meta Makes a Fortune by Keeping People Physically Isolated
Maybe it’s a sign of our “epidemic of loneliness and isolation” that I would need to write about the value of something we’ve been doing for thousands of years— showing up in person.
Sun-Kissed and Savory: An Israeli Lentil Salad
During the nine days leading up to the fast of Tisha b’Av, it is traditional to eat lentils.
Cooking with Culinary Judaics Academy
“While we do make some Jewish specific food, CJA uses all cuisines as our experiential vehicle to teach Judaism.”
Table for Five: Devarim
Judging Fairly
Rosner’s Domain | Gaza Hunger: A Guide
Is there famine in Gaza? This is a surprisingly hard question to answer. Not because no one is trying to answer it, but because no one you fully trust is giving you the answer.
Progressive Rabbis to Hold Tisha b’Av Service Denouncing ICE Raids
Dubbed “Our Collective Cry to Rebuild Sanctuary,” the action will feature two hours of Jewish rituals and programming.
Guarding Against an ‘i’-Shaped Society and the Social Risks of Unchecked AI Advancement
The “i” shape is synonymous with severe inequality and the risk of a permanent underclass.
Israel as Political Wellspring for the West: A Tisha b’Av Reflection
This Tisha b’Av, then, as we sadly commemorate the loss of the Temple in Jerusalem, we also take solace in knowing the story of Israel continues