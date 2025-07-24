fbpx
Print Issue: Bringing Back the Young Zionists | July 25, 2025

July 24, 2025

The Value Proposition for Young Zionists

July 24, 2025

The end goal isn’t just to make Zionism defensible — it’s to make it compelling. To make it something young people want to own, not inherit. And that means answering the question that has haunted this entire conversation: What is the value proposition?

Nahmanides and Now

July 23, 2025

It’s a fitting time to consider the juxtaposition between our current historic moment and biblical history.

The Silent, Potent Magic of Shabbat

July 23, 2025

In a world that doesn’t know how to rest, Shabbat can offer a haven that is more than simply dozing. In a society filled with loneliness, Shabbat provides the structure to build community, to nurture families, and to comfort individuals.

On Renaming the USS Harvey Milk

July 22, 2025

The naming of the USS Harvey Milk recognized those like Milk who contributed to the nation’s defense despite the discrimination they faced.

GOP and the Jews: Still a Struggle

July 22, 2025

A quick look at topical news items should provide a stark reminder of how much work Republicans still need to do if they want to claim a larger share of the Jewish vote.

