Print Issue: Bringing Back the Young Zionists | July 25, 2025

Strengthening Jewish Identity Through the Power of Grandparenting
Research has shown that grandparents play a significant and integral role in family life. As such, they have a major influence in strengthening their grandchildren’s Jewish identity.
Blessings of Bread – A Sweet Rosca
Rosca have a texture that is similar to challah, but the flavor is unique.
Fusion Grilled Corn Recipes for National Corn Month
While there are plenty of ways to enjoy corn — from corn bread to corn salad — nothing says summer like corn on the cob!
The Value Proposition for Young Zionists
The end goal isn’t just to make Zionism defensible — it’s to make it compelling. To make it something young people want to own, not inherit. And that means answering the question that has haunted this entire conversation: What is the value proposition?
Table for Five: Matot-Masei
Long Strange Trip
Director Hopes His Documentary Can Bring Missing Person Home
The Netflix documentary “Amy Bradley is Missing” is a must-see that raises many questions with few concrete answers.
Is the New Superman About the Israel-Gaza War?
Gunn has not said if the war is supposed to represent what we have seen in the Middle East.
Ten Secrets to Academic Success | Remember Why You’re Going to College
First in a series
If Not Now When: On the Restoration of the American Dream
Abundance, CEQA Reform, and the Restoration of the American Dream for Missing Middle and Senior Housing in Los Angeles
Rosner’s Domain | Is Iran Still an Existential Threat?
If we set aside the word “existential,” which is vague in meaning, the Iranians certainly have motivation, an ideology, a hostile regime, and malicious intent.
Remembering Laura Ben-David
Safe travels, Laura. You have touched more lives than you can ever imagine.
Nahmanides and Now
It’s a fitting time to consider the juxtaposition between our current historic moment and biblical history.
The Silent, Potent Magic of Shabbat
In a world that doesn’t know how to rest, Shabbat can offer a haven that is more than simply dozing. In a society filled with loneliness, Shabbat provides the structure to build community, to nurture families, and to comfort individuals.
A Train of Jew-Hate, Left and Right
There is a new form of Jew-hatred rising, and like every other form before it, it wears the mask of moral clarity.
On Renaming the USS Harvey Milk
The naming of the USS Harvey Milk recognized those like Milk who contributed to the nation’s defense despite the discrimination they faced.
Pulpits and Politics Do Not Mix
We need our houses of worship to be a refuge from strife and political discord, and not a source of such conflict.
GOP and the Jews: Still a Struggle
A quick look at topical news items should provide a stark reminder of how much work Republicans still need to do if they want to claim a larger share of the Jewish vote.
Stop Blaming Israel for Antisemitism
No disagreement over a foreign conflict justifies harassment, threats, or violence against innocent civilians.
‘They Killed Us All’ : Druze Woman Describes Murder of Her American Cousin and 6 Other Relatives by Syrian Forces in As-Suwayda
Trapped in her home in As-Suwayda, Syrian pharmacist Hala Saraya recounts the brutal killings of her family and pleads for the world to hear the Druze community’s cry for help.
Ambassador Huckabee’s Exclusive to TML: Touts Trump’s Tactics, Calls out Israeli Ministry on Visa Obstacles for Christians: Why Do You Hurt Your Friends?
Ambassador Huckabee blames Hamas for the impasse in the hostage release deal, calls for an investigation in the case of the American Palestinian killed near Sinjil and praises the US-Israel partnership.