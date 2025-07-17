fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Raising a Child the World Already Hates | July 18, 2025

The Jewish trauma we thought was buried has come roaring back, four generations after the Holocaust.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

July 17, 2025

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

The Heart of Cooking Healthy Green Rissoles

July 17, 2025

No matter where you’re born or how you were raised, one thing is certain — the more vegetables you place on the table, the more your family will learn to love them and expect them.

Holocaust Annulment

July 17, 2025

The genocide of the Jews is turned morally inside out. The victims are transformed into the villains — making it not only appropriate, but righteous, to have another go at ridding the world of them.

Sharia Socialism

July 17, 2025

The West is at an inflection point. Will it continue to submit, as Douglas Murray has put it, to a form of fascism that pretends to be a religion? Or will Zohran become the bridge too far — the Islamic zealot who forces the U.S. to finally say: Enough.

Autopsy of the American Dream

July 17, 2025

Resurrecting the middle class represents the nation’s foremost challenge, and accomplishing this objective requires a concerted commitment and decisive action.

What Is Education?

July 16, 2025

Talk to any person in extreme old age who is thriving, and you find someone who is endlessly curious.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.