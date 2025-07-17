Print Issue: Raising a Child the World Already Hates | July 18, 2025
The Jewish trauma we thought was buried has come roaring back, four generations after the Holocaust.
Chef Aaron Clayton: Performance, Healthier Eating and Mexican Fire-Roasted Shakshuka
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 116
Singing for Peace: Israeli Artist Builds Bridges Through Music and TikTok
Itay Benda, an Israeli singer, has found a unique way to advocate for Israel.
Film ‘Catalogue of Noses’ Turns Cosmetic Surgery Pressure into a Musical
“Catalogue of Noses,” a 12-minute musical short, is a sharp and surprisingly devastating portrait of what happens when young girls internalize the idea that their natural face is a liability.
Essays Recounting Struggles, Written with Honesty and Wisdom
The people who write in this book are all wounded souls. Gone forever is the glib and certain faith that they may once have had, and in its place are the scars and the aches that will never go away.
Jews of Color Initiative Awards New Grants to Ten Organizations, Including The Braid
The Braid will produce recipe videos and a filmed Shabbat conversation, accompanied by a nationally distributed Shabbat dinner discussion guide.
Rejected for a Credit Card, He Built a Company That Approved Millions
Arad Levertov had a bold idea: making everyday essentials more affordable through responsible lending.
Rabbi Amital’s Legacy and Today’s Arguments
Taragin’s volume is not a conventional academic history of his mentor. Rather, it offers a compendium of warm and wise anecdotes and lessons he learned studying under Amital.
VBS Carries on Legacy Hebrew Program for Adult Learners
The Community Hebrew Program at VBS, according to VBS, “will continue AJU’s legacy of enriching Jewish life through accessible Hebrew study resources.”
The Heart of Cooking Healthy Green Rissoles
No matter where you’re born or how you were raised, one thing is certain — the more vegetables you place on the table, the more your family will learn to love them and expect them.
Holocaust Annulment
The genocide of the Jews is turned morally inside out. The victims are transformed into the villains — making it not only appropriate, but righteous, to have another go at ridding the world of them.
Rosner’s Domain | A Clear Majority. But for What?
The Israeli public may be ready for a deal. But like most things in Israel, support comes with conditions and caveats.
Sharia Socialism
The West is at an inflection point. Will it continue to submit, as Douglas Murray has put it, to a form of fascism that pretends to be a religion? Or will Zohran become the bridge too far — the Islamic zealot who forces the U.S. to finally say: Enough.
Autopsy of the American Dream
Resurrecting the middle class represents the nation’s foremost challenge, and accomplishing this objective requires a concerted commitment and decisive action.
The Betrayal (Entering the Mindset of Gazan Workers in the Weeks Before Oct. 7)
The Palestinians will never be free by killing Jews. They will only be free when they free themselves from their eliminationist mindset.
What Is Education?
Talk to any person in extreme old age who is thriving, and you find someone who is endlessly curious.
It’s Time to Talk About Tucker Carlson
The Carlson I see now is unrecognizable—a man who cloaks ignorance in faux patriotism and traffics in rhetoric that is unmistakably antisemitic.
Is It Time to Write the Obituary for Israel Studies?
It may be time to move Israel Studies to a hospitable home off-campus to offer a new generation a rigorous and nuanced curriculum that may be lacking at college today.