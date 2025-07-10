fbpx
Print Issue: Hate VS. Love | July 11, 2025

The more noise we make about Jew-hatred, the more Jew-hatred seems to increase. Is all that noise spreading the very poison it is fighting? Is it time to introduce a radically new idea that will associate Jews not with hate but with love?
Jewish Journal Staff

July 10, 2025

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Return of the Jewish Outsider

July 9, 2025

The window of political inclusion — opened slowly over decades — was never fixed in place. And if current trends continue, it may not stay open much longer. 

Bibi’s Legacy in the Balance

July 9, 2025

Netanyahu has made no secret that he wants his ultimate legacy to be the leader who finally made Israel safe. The necessary steps for that to happen all depend on a resolution to the Gaza war.

