Print Issue: Hate VS. Love | July 11, 2025
Mother, Daughter and OC Synagogue Lead ‘Mitzvah Missions’ to Cuba
Currently, there are an estimated 600-800 Jews living in Cuba, most of whom are based in Havana, though there are small Jewish communities in Cuban cities Santa Clara and Cienfuegos.
From LA to Israel Under Fire: Why One Woman Still Chose to Make Aliyah
On June 12, Eve Karlin made Aliyah to Israel with the assistance of Nefesh B’Nefesh. Twelve hours later, at 3:30 a.m., she woke up to the sounds of loud sirens.
A Snapshot of Love and Herby Fish Brochettes
Pairing the tender fish brochettes with the vibrant herb sauce and crispy potatoes reminded us of eating by the sea with the scent of saltwater in the air.
National Ice Cream Month: Delicious Decadence, Along with Some Healthy Recipes
While you don’t need a reason to try some new cool, sweet ice cream — or ice-cream adjacent — recipes, it’s certainly fun to have one.
Table for Five: Balak
Doing God’s Will
Visiting Our Nation’s Capital Yields Two Standout Moments
Among all the visits and meals and catching up with new and old friends, two experiences are unique and will remain in our memories for an exceptionally long time.
Interfering With Regular Life
There are rare moments when to not take time out from ordinary life and show gratitude seems ungracious.
Rosner’s Domain | Friendship – Trump and Netanyahu Style
They are not friends. People like them have no friends.
What the Left and the Right Get Wrong About the Student Debt Crisis
Beyond the predictable partisan food fight, the United States faces a larger challenge if it continues to ignore the student debt crisis: diminishing global competitiveness.
To the Country I Thought I Lived In
I can’t believe that you are gone. I can only believe that you are in hiding and will return.
Where The Kalaniyot Still Bloom
A Teen’s Journey from Los Angeles to Kibbutz Nir Oz—a story of loss, hope, and the power of Jewish Roots.
Return of the Jewish Outsider
The window of political inclusion — opened slowly over decades — was never fixed in place. And if current trends continue, it may not stay open much longer.
When Terror Victims Are Your Friends
The grief you feel for the victims is mixed with immense anger toward the perpetrator.
‘Bibi, Finish the Job’: Iranian Americans Rally in LA for Israel and Regime Change in Iran
If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had stopped by, he likely would have been moved by the outpouring of support and perhaps inspired to return to Israel and resume what these demonstrators believe was a prematurely halted war.
Welcome to the 2026 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest … in Tehran
This is possible. It takes regime change. Americans took the plunge in 1776 and broke free. Now it’s the turn of the Iranian people.
Bibi’s Legacy in the Balance
Netanyahu has made no secret that he wants his ultimate legacy to be the leader who finally made Israel safe. The necessary steps for that to happen all depend on a resolution to the Gaza war.
Thank You and ‘L’hitraot’
I was not a professional writer. But I was hopelessly in love with storytelling.
Like the Car Slowed Down Our Bodies, Will AI Slow Down Our Brains?
Behind all the flash, AI is quietly removing the intellectual itch, the false starts, the second guessing, all those difficult mental activities that accompany brain work.
Securing the Jewish Future Begins Now — and AJU is Leading the Way
AJU is embracing a bold, strategic vision for what Jewish life in America can look like a generation from now.
New Doctorate in Jewish Leadership Launched for Mid-Career Professionals
The three-year, cohort-based program is built for experienced professionals already working in Jewish schools, synagogues, camps, and nonprofits.