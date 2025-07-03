Print Issue: Reclaiming American Values | July 4, 2025
Print Issue: Reclaiming American Values | July 4, 2025
“American values” was once shorthand for the animating ideals of liberal democracy. Now it’s become politicized. As we celebrate July 4th, Jews must lead the way in reclaiming an idea that is meant to unite us, not divide us.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | A Dilemma in Damascus
Halakha and ethics: a case study.
Why Jews Must Reclaim American Values
“American values” was once shorthand for the animating ideals of liberal democracy. Now it’s become politicized. As we celebrate July 4, Jews must lead the way in reclaiming an idea that is meant to unite us, not divide us.
Rosner’s Domain | What Are We Waiting For?
We are waiting. What other choice do we have?
Dawn of a New Era in the Middle East
The ceasefire that President Trump brokered is the second crucial step in that process, not the end of the story but the start of a new chapter.
Jessica Fishenfeld: Bagels, Banter and Banana Bread
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 114
The Fall of Pride. And the March Into Mayhem
To those raising fists in solidarity with the “Free Palestine” movement in the Western world and chanting “resistance by any means necessary,” we ask: Does your “resistance support” include the execution of queer people?
Why Jews Must Start Standing Up for America
If America is “irredeemably racist,” then so are the Jews. If America is in trouble, then so are the Jews. If more and more people are becoming anti-American, you can be sure they’re also becoming anti-Jewish.
The Fourth of July and ‘Four Score’
This July Fourth, members of the Jewish faith can take particular pride in one of their rabbis likely inspiring America’s most beloved president’s famous phrase.
Zohran Mamdani and the Paradox That Isn’t
The antisemitism on the socialist left isn’t an unfortunate excess, or a “blind spot,” but the unforgivable feature that gives the whole game away.
Magical Economic Thinking
Has any politician ever taken Econ 101? If so, did anyone pass?
‘As a Jew,’ I Love America
America is our home. Our flawed, beautiful, battered, and still-standing home. We don’t need to agree with everything in it to love it.
Zionism as a Pretext: What Iran’s Persecution of Jews Reveals About a Dangerous Pattern
When Arab or Muslim-majority states go to war with Israel, the Jews who live within their borders often become collateral damage
Life Lessons at the DMV
A few weeks ago I traveled to the building made of cement and despair that is called the DMV, to take my Behind-the-Wheel Driving Test.
Tikkun Olam and Iran
Why haven’t Tikkun Olam advocates, particularly, if not exclusively, within the Jewish community, spoken out against the Iranian regime as part of their social action agenda?
This Fourth of July, I Am ‘Remarrying’ America, and Renewing a Few Vows
Want to know the fastest way to be ridiculed on the internet this week? Try writing a column explicitly declaring that you’re renewing your metaphoric marriage vows with the United States of America.
No Ceasefire With Tyranny: Stop Appeasing the Regime
The ceasefire imposed by President Trump only gives the Islamic Republic time to regroup.
Brooklyn Nets Select Two Israeli Players in NBA Draft
It’s only the second times two Israeli hoopsters will play on the same NBA Team.
‘Facing Hard Truths’ — Stephen Cloobeck Shares Plan to Become California’s Next Governor in New Book
Ultimately, Cloobeck is positioning himself as someone who won’t take criticism personally, but also isn’t afraid to call out problems when he sees them.