Print Issue: Reclaiming American Values | July 4, 2025

"American values" was once shorthand for the animating ideals of liberal democracy. Now it's become politicized. As we celebrate July 4th, Jews must lead the way in reclaiming an idea that is meant to unite us, not divide us.
Jewish Journal Staff

July 3, 2025

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Why Jews Must Reclaim American Values

July 2, 2025

Dawn of a New Era in the Middle East

July 2, 2025

The ceasefire that President Trump brokered is the second crucial step in that process, not the end of the story but the start of a new chapter.

The Fall of Pride. And the March Into Mayhem

July 2, 2025

To those raising fists in solidarity with the “Free Palestine” movement in the Western world and chanting “resistance by any means necessary,” we ask: Does your “resistance support” include the execution of queer people?

Why Jews Must Start Standing Up for America

July 2, 2025

If America is “irredeemably racist,” then so are the Jews. If America is in trouble, then so are the Jews. If more and more people are becoming anti-American, you can be sure they’re also becoming anti-Jewish.

The Fourth of July and ‘Four Score’

July 2, 2025

This July Fourth, members of the Jewish faith can take particular pride in one of their rabbis likely inspiring America’s most beloved president’s famous phrase.

‘As a Jew,’ I Love America

July 2, 2025

America is our home. Our flawed, beautiful, battered, and still-standing home. We don’t need to agree with everything in it to love it. 

Life Lessons at the DMV

July 2, 2025

A few weeks ago I traveled to the building made of cement and despair that is called the DMV, to take my Behind-the-Wheel Driving Test.

Tikkun Olam and Iran

July 2, 2025

Why haven’t Tikkun Olam advocates, particularly, if not exclusively, within the Jewish community, spoken out against the Iranian regime as part of their social action agenda?

