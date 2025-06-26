fbpx
Print Issue: Changing History | June 27, 2025

The crippling of Iran's nuclear threat, coupled with a weakening of its terror proxies across the region, has brought us to a moment of history.
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

June 26, 2025

‘You’re Better Off Sleeping, Herschel’

June 26, 2025

Ever since the Oct.7 Hamas-led pogrom, antisemitism has intensified to such a degree I’ve noticed I’m no longer so amenable to spending time with people whom I suspect freely support such sentiment.

Cloudy with Meatballs and Artichoke Stew

June 26, 2025

The meatballs are light and fluffy because they are filled with grated onion and potato starch. The addition of chili oil, paprika and cinnamon lends them a sublime, flavorful taste.

Changing History

June 26, 2025

Mamdani Gives Charisma a Bad Name

June 25, 2025

What New York City needs from its public servants is not charisma but candor. It needs leaders who have the courage to utter difficult truths like the fact that politicians cannot fix all our problems. They need our help.

The Colonization of the American Mind

June 25, 2025

We always knew that the Arab world excelled at propaganda. But this surpasses the KGB in its ability to turn formerly mildly intelligent men into Islamist puppets.

The Survival Mindset

June 25, 2025

Survival is measured by what we’re willing to stand for — and stay for — when the stakes are high.

To Learn or Not to Learn

June 25, 2025

Though truly wanting to be helpful, most, if not all, of my therapists lacked the wisdom of our Jewish holy books. 

When Bombs Fell on Torah Learning

June 25, 2025

Yes, it is difficult living here. Yet is my immense privilege to share in the hardship of our fellow Jews in Israel and to feel deeply a solidarity with them, even though this war is more pronounced than others.

After the Threat Is Gone

June 25, 2025

The Saudis now realize that a partnership with Israel – even an unofficial one – that they believed was an essential bulwark to help protect against Iranian aggression may no longer be necessary.

Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire

June 23, 2025

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

