Print Issue: Changing History | June 27, 2025
The crippling of Iran’s nuclear threat, coupled with a weakening of its terror proxies across the region, has brought us to a moment of history.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | “Bayit Means House and Home”
In Hebrew, “Bayit” means “house” and “home.” We miss both – our physical “house” (apartment) in Herzliya, and our Jewish “home” – Medinat Yisrael.
‘You’re Better Off Sleeping, Herschel’
Ever since the Oct.7 Hamas-led pogrom, antisemitism has intensified to such a degree I’ve noticed I’m no longer so amenable to spending time with people whom I suspect freely support such sentiment.
Azi Jankovic on Sharing Her Mental Health Journey in a New Book
In “Mental Health, Reclaimed: A Simple Guide to Thriving Beyond Labels or Limits,” she tells her story and provides readers with a holistic roadmap for healing anxiety, depression, and overthinking.
Jewish Manager Who Made the Beatles: Brian Epstein’s Story in ‘Midas Man’
In a new biographical film, “Midas Man,” scheduled to premiere in Los Angeles at the Jewish Film Festival, Epstein finally receives the recognition he deserves.
Cloudy with Meatballs and Artichoke Stew
The meatballs are light and fluffy because they are filled with grated onion and potato starch. The addition of chili oil, paprika and cinnamon lends them a sublime, flavorful taste.
Table for Five: Korach
Lessons In Leadership
Changing History
Mamdani Gives Charisma a Bad Name
What New York City needs from its public servants is not charisma but candor. It needs leaders who have the courage to utter difficult truths like the fact that politicians cannot fix all our problems. They need our help.
Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” Isn’t Perfect—But Even Some Democrats See Value
President Trump’s proposed “Big, Beautiful Bill” has faced strong opposition from Democrats, but some admit that certain parts deserve consideration.
Can Pro-Israel Democrats Finally Say ‘Thank you President Trump’?
Speak to friends in the Israeli community if you want to better understand how a justified war can potentially create a more just world.
The Colonization of the American Mind
We always knew that the Arab world excelled at propaganda. But this surpasses the KGB in its ability to turn formerly mildly intelligent men into Islamist puppets.
The Survival Mindset
Survival is measured by what we’re willing to stand for — and stay for — when the stakes are high.
To Learn or Not to Learn
Though truly wanting to be helpful, most, if not all, of my therapists lacked the wisdom of our Jewish holy books.
When Bombs Fell on Torah Learning
Yes, it is difficult living here. Yet is my immense privilege to share in the hardship of our fellow Jews in Israel and to feel deeply a solidarity with them, even though this war is more pronounced than others.
After the Threat Is Gone
The Saudis now realize that a partnership with Israel – even an unofficial one – that they believed was an essential bulwark to help protect against Iranian aggression may no longer be necessary.
Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire
“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Jewish Journal Wins Nine LA Press Club SoCal Journalism Awards from 18 Total Nominations
Debra Eckerling, Judy Gruen and Kylie Ora Lobell won top honors at the 2025 awards ceremony. Judea Pearl presented the Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism.