fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: The Lion Rises | June 20, 2025

Israel is effectively telling the mullahs that their attempts to terrorize Israelis with their genocidal threats will no longer be tolerated; Israel isn't just fighting against a nuclear bomb — it's fighting against the human bomb of emotional terror.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

June 19, 2025

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

How to Be a Brave Jew

June 19, 2025

Being brave doesn’t mean we are not afraid. It means we keep showing up: at synagogue, on social media, at the Shabbat table, in the face of the world’s confusion and hate.

If You Want Peace, Prepare for War

June 19, 2025

As a Moroccan activist of the Sunni sect, I’m not outraged by Israel’s decision to go to war against Iran, and I am not here for symbolic outrage.

Ten Dispatches from Haifa — a City Under Attack

June 18, 2025

When you hear the boom, there is a split second where you wonder if this is it, if the structure around you will crumple up like a piece of notebook paper and the lights will go out suddenly and forever.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.