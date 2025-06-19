Print Issue: The Lion Rises | June 20, 2025
Israel is effectively telling the mullahs that their attempts to terrorize Israelis with their genocidal threats will no longer be tolerated; Israel isn't just fighting against a nuclear bomb — it's fighting against the human bomb of emotional terror.
How to Be a Brave Jew
Being brave doesn’t mean we are not afraid. It means we keep showing up: at synagogue, on social media, at the Shabbat table, in the face of the world’s confusion and hate.
If You Want Peace, Prepare for War
As a Moroccan activist of the Sunni sect, I’m not outraged by Israel’s decision to go to war against Iran, and I am not here for symbolic outrage.
Ice Cream with a Bomb Shelter on Top
While at war there’s never a better time for ice cream, with whipped cream and sprinkles, and a bomb shelter on top.
Father’s Day Under Missile Strikes
I understand now why my dad was always so grateful to see a smile on our faces.
Ten Dispatches from Haifa — a City Under Attack
When you hear the boom, there is a split second where you wonder if this is it, if the structure around you will crumple up like a piece of notebook paper and the lights will go out suddenly and forever.