National Picnic Day is on April 23. Yes, in theory we can eat outside in Southern California year-round. Still, it’s the perfect way to welcome spring.

Jessie-Sierra Ross, author of “Seasons Around the Table” and founder of StraighttotheHipsBaby.com, believes there is nothing like spreading a soft blanket out in the shade and enjoying some delicious food with friends and family.

“It would seem obvious that we have been eating outdoors for most of history, but the idea of the ‘picnic’ didn’t really catch on until the 17th and 18th centuries in Europe, and hasn’t stopped since,” Ross told The Journal. “I love throwing impromptu picnics on my back lawn … and, while they may be less fussy than the standard dinner party, they still need a little bit of planning.”

For the perfect picnic, Ross suggests:

• Choose a relatively flat grassy spot, preferably in the shade. We want to keep the contents of our picnic basket cool, as well as keep our guests out of the sun!

• Pack a large soft quilt or sheepskin rug to sit on.

• Set up old wine boxes – or small crates – on the picnic blanket to act as small tables for platters and drinks.

• Choose recipes that can be served at room temperature and avoid the risk of food spoilage; hard cheese and fruit platters, cold salads, baked goods and vegetable crudité trays with herb dips are the perfect bites for a picnic.

• Provide lots of bottled juices and sparkling water to stay cool and hydrated.

“Like any other party, picnicking should be festive and fun,” she said.

Here are a few of Ross’ go-to picnic recipes for inspiration.

Homemade Blueberry Lemonade

This Homemade Blueberry Lemonade will delight both kids and adults alike! I combine fresh (or frozen!) blueberries with water and sugar to boil up a fruity simple syrup, and then add it to a tart lemonade base. It’s a wonderful batch drink recipe and keeps well with ice.

Serves 10

½ cup fresh blueberries

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1½ cups fresh lemon juice, about 6 large lemons

3 cups cold water

For serving:

1 cup blueberry simple syrup, plus more to taste

Ice

For garnish, fresh mint and edible flowers

Make the blueberry simple syrup:

1. Combine the blueberries, sugar and water in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir occasionally to dissolve the sugar.

2. Bring to a low boil and cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Remove from heat. Using a potato masher, gently press the fruit to release the juices. Let cool slightly.

4. Strain through a fine mesh sieve into a large bowl, pressing down on the solids with a rubber spatula to release any remaining juice. Discard the solids.

5. Pour the syrup into a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid and chill until ready to use.

Make the lemonade base

6. Juice the lemons and pour into a large pitcher. Add the cold water and stir to combine.

Assemble the lemonade:

7. Pitcher style: Add 1 cup of blueberry simple syrup to the lemonade base and stir. Taste and adjust sweetness. Add ice and serve.

8. Individual glasses: Add 2–3 tablespoons of blueberry simple syrup to a tall Collins glass, then fill three-quarters full with ice. Slowly pour the lemonade base over the ice to create a gradient effect. Garnish with fresh mint and edible flowers. Stir before drinking.

Black Lentil Salad with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Mint

Inspired by my trip to Israel, this Israeli style black lentil salad is filled with ripe tomatoes and cucumbers, fresh mint and a zesty za’atar vinaigrette. This is my go-to picnic salad because it tastes amazing both cold and room temperature, and it keeps very well outside.

Serves 10

1 cup beluga black lentils

2½ cups water

1 clove garlic, peeled

1 dried bay leaf

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

½ red bell pepper, diced

1 small cucumber, diced

¼ red onion, diced

½ cup fresh mint, packed

¼ cup fresh dill, packed

¼ cup fresh Italian parsley leaves, packed

½ lemon, juiced

1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

½ tsp za’atar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1. Rinse the lentils under cold water in a fine mesh sieve and pick through for any small stones.

2. Add the lentils to a small pot with the cold water, garlic clove, a heavy pinch of salt and the bay leaf. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

3. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer. Cook uncovered for about 20 minutes, or until the lentils are tender and the liquid has evaporated. If the water boils down before the lentils are ready, add a small splash more to the pot.

4. Remove from heat. Discard the bay leaf and garlic and allow the lentils to cool completely.

5. Dice the red onion, bell pepper and cucumber into roughly equal-sized pieces. Wash and dry the fresh herbs and hand tear or roughly chop them.

6. Add the cooled lentils, all vegetables and herbs to a large bowl.

7. Drizzle in the lemon juice, red wine vinegar, olive oil and za’atar.

8. Stir well to combine. Taste and adjust salt and pepper as needed.

9. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld.

Sweet Peach Buckle Cake

Sweet peaches are the star in this simple-to-make “buckle” cake. Favored with vanilla and sour cream, this cake is moist, buttery and pairs beautifully with the juicy slightly caramelized peaches. Simply topped with powdered sugar, this cake can stand a little bit of sun. If you do have access to a cooler, a dollop of whipped cream takes this cake over the top!

Serves 10

Equipment: 9-inch springform pan

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

½ cup sugar

¼ cup dark brown sugar, packed

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup full fat sour cream

4 medium peaches, pitted and sliced into eighths

¼ cup slivered almonds, optional

3 Tbsp confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, optional

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F and arrange the center rack. Grease a 9-inch springform pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.

2. Wash, dry and pit the peaches. Slice each into eighths and set aside.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and ground cinnamon.

4. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the melted butter, sugar and brown sugar. Mix on medium speed until fully incorporated.

5. Add the egg and vanilla extract, and mix well.

6. Reduce the speed and alternate adding half the dry ingredients and half the sour cream, mixing between each addition. Repeat until all dry and wet ingredients are fully incorporated into the batter.

7. Remove the bowl from the stand mixer. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the peach slices.

8. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a small offset spatula or rubber spatula.

9. Sprinkle the slivered almonds evenly over the top, if using.

10. Bake on the center rack for 50-55 minutes, or until golden. Test with a toothpick inserted into the center; if it comes out clean, the cake is done.

11. Transfer to a cooling rack and let cool for 10 minutes. Remove the outer ring of the springform pan.

12. Dust with confectioners’ sugar. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream (optional).