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Golden Memories – a Great Challah Recipe

This challah has a soft, fluffy, airy texture, with a wonderful chewy crumb, a hint of sweetness and an enticing golden crust.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff

April 9, 2026

Alongside all the esoteric wisdom that is imparted during the holiday of Pesach, there are some really basic, but rather important lessons that this holiday has imprinted on me.

The first lesson is to always open my home and make space at my table for others. My heroic sister in law Lemor hosted thirty of us for the first night Seder! It was wonderful to see cousins, young and old, reunited from NYC and Israel, so excited to be together. When my young nephews read from the Hagaddah, you could hear a pin drop.

Seeing my baby granddaughter Noa at our own Seder table gave me a glimpse of the future.

The second lesson is that less is more. Yes, the ingredient list has been shortened—fewer spices, fewer sauces—but with creativity, we can still eat delicious, healthy food. Especially when we lean into fresh fruits and vegetables. Good quality olive oil, balsamic vinegar, red and white wine vinegar are indispensable!

The third lesson is that all the stress—turning over the kitchen, multiple shopping trips, cooking gourmet meals, the nonstop cooking to feed hungry people and the endless cleaning— is ultimately rewarded. We have made memories that last a lifetime. We are an important link in the chain of Jewish history.

While I strive to internalize the timeless lessons of faith and humility that matzah represents, a freshly baked, aromatic crusty golden challah is also an incredible blessing. (I mean, my homemade dips were just a little sad on the matzah!)

Rachel and I gladly share this amazing challah recipe. This challah has a soft, fluffy, airy texture, with a wonderful chewy crumb, a hint of sweetness and an enticing golden crust.

We missed you, challah!

—Sharon

My granddaughter Raquel calls me Maman, just as my children called my mother. Becoming a grandmother is truly one of the greatest joys of my life. I take my role very seriously and I’m always looking for little ways to make happy memories.

Raquel loves Shabbat dinners at our home. When my husband Neil makes Kiddush over the wine, she yells, “Amen! Amen! Amen!” before he has even finished. She brings so much laughter and happiness to our table.

Recently, while I was baking challah, I decided to have a little fun and create a little challah just for her.

I shaped the dough into a very cute bear-shaped loaf. It was just a few different-sized balls of dough. It was simple, quick and so cute!

When I put the bear on her plate, she jumped for joy, exclaiming “Oso! Oso!” (She’s fluent in Spanish, and oso means bear.)

In February, we were blessed with another little granddaughter, Denisse Rome. Raquel calls Denisse “hermana,” Spanish for sister. I can’t wait to start making bear sisters for our Shabbat table.

Whenever I bake challah, I always remember when my kids were little, how they loved the aroma of freshly baked challah. They would be so excited that Shabbat was coming.

I’m so grateful that the next generation is learning to love Shabbat. Moments like these are everything.

—Rachel

Golden Challah
(Three stages of preparation)

4 Tbsp active dry yeast

5 cups warm water

2 Tbsp sugar

————————-

5 lbs bread flour, plus more as needed

1 cup sugar

2 Tbsp salt

————————–

2 eggs

¼ cup honey

1 1/3 cup vegetable oil

Place the dry yeast, warm water and 2 tablespoons sugar in a large glass bowl, then set aside to proof for 10 minutes.

In a very large bowl, sift most of the flour, then add the remaining sugar and salt. Add the eggs, honey and oil and mix well.

Add the proofed yeast to the flour mixture and mix until all ingredients are well incorporated.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured working surface and knead until it is smooth and elastic, adding more flour as needed.

Return the dough to the large bowl, cover with plastic wrap and a towel. Set aside to rise for 1 hour and 30 minutes in a warm, draft-free spot.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Uncover the dough and “take challah”

Divide the dough and braid the challahs. Place on a parchment lined baking tray and allow the challah to rise 10 minutes.

Brush with egg wash, sprinkle toppings and bake for about 45 minutes.

Allow to bread to cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.

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