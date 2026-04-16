Are We Still Comfortably Numb?

Every morning I drive my kids to school in my beat-up Ford Focus. I put on the classic rock station because someone in this family needs to give them a proper music education. Usually it is Led Zeppelin, Guns N’ Roses, Dire Straits, Queen. Every so often, though, a Pink Floyd song comes on, usually “Comfortably Numb,” and I let it play. I know Roger Waters is a vicious antisemite. And yet there I am, pulling into the drop-off lane at our Jewish day school, windows down, Pink Floyd on the radio. His rancid opinions are his problem. I refuse to let them become mine. That is not a political statement, and it is not a boycott. It is simply how I move through the world.
I thought about that while reading Hen Mazzig’s sharp essay on the Kanye West saga, prompted by the U.K. government’s decision to ban Kanye from entering the country and the subsequent cancellation of his Wireless Festival appearances. Mazzig’s argument is brutal in its simplicity: Kanye’s apologies were never really about teshuva. No serious recognition of harm was being offered. What this latest episode revealed instead was a pattern. Antisemitism, then apology, then platform, then profit, then repeat. Each time he needed his way back in, Jewish leaders were handed a meeting request and asked to treat it as sincere. Mazzig called it a sound check, and the metaphor is exact. In a sound check, the music is not really the point; the point is to see whether the system still works. The Jews were not the point here either. We were the test. Now that we know this, the real question is no longer about Kanye. It is about us.
What is harder to admit is that we should have learned this in December 2023, when Kanye posted an apology in Hebrew just weeks after Oct. 7. The ADL called it a first step. Jewish institutions, still raw from the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, treated the gesture as sincere and let him back into the building. That was not compassion. It was an old Jewish reflex operating at full force precisely when we could least afford it.
Melvin Benn, the Wireless organizer who invited Kanye, published statement after statement casting himself as a man of forgiveness, taking Kanye at his word and asking the public to extend hope and grace. He does not get to do that. Forgiving someone on behalf of a community that is not yours, for hatred that was not directed at you, while your business stands to profit from the performance, is not forgiveness. It is opportunism dressed up as virtue.
More than that, Benn’s argument only works if antisemitism is treated as a general social problem rather than a specific wound inflicted on a specific people. “Never again” carries moral weight precisely because it happened to a particular people in a particular way. That particularity must not be blurred. But neither should antisemitism be treated as if its significance ends with the Jews it targets. Jews get to decide when repentance is real and when forgiveness is warranted, not because we are tribal or vindictive, but because dignity begins with sovereignty over your own wound. When Kanye offered to meet with British Jewish leaders, they understood this instinctively. Cancel first. Then we talk.
Even PM Keir Starmer’s statement after the ban captured the tension without fully resolving it. “This government stands firmly with the Jewish community,” he said, before adding that it would also act to “protect the public and uphold our values.” Both are true, but they are not the same, and the order matters. Antisemitism targets Jews specifically, but it never stops there. It is often the first visible sign of a deeper social sickness. A society that sees it only as a matter of standing with one minority community has not yet fully learned the lesson.
That is what the Wireless episode asks of us, individually as much as communally. The British Jewish community held the line institutionally. What does it mean for each of us to hold it personally? It means recognizing that there is no acceptable context for hatred of Jews. Not “I mean Zionists, not Jews.” Not the familiar maneuver by which obvious antisemitism is repackaged as “criticism of Israel,” as though that alone settles the matter. Not the carefully packaged antisemitism that arrives in political language and asks us to parse it charitably on its own terms. Someone who says something hateful about Jews, or uses antisemitism as a tool, does not get to walk it back with a meeting request or a Hebrew Instagram post. They do not get the benefit of our anxiety to be fair, our discomfort with conflict, or our inherited habit of making ourselves legible and sympathetic to people who have already told us who they are. Internalized sovereignty means something simpler and harder. When someone shows you who they are, believe them. Not because you are angry or tribal, but because you have finally stopped auditioning for the role of the reasonable Jew.
The sound check is over. The British Jewish community held its ground, the government treated antisemitism as a civilizational line rather than a private Jewish grievance, and a festival built around a man who recorded “Heil Hitler” was canceled. None of that should be treated as exceptional. It is the baseline. The real question is whether we are still comfortably numb, whether the next time this happens we will turn to parsing nuance, extending the benefit of the doubt, and auditioning once again for the role of the reasonable Jew. The Wireless episode gave us a glimpse of what it looks like when we do not. The question now is whether we are finally ready to make that the rule rather than the exception.
Rabbi Amitai Fraiman is the Founding Director of the Z3 Project at the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto.
Are We Still Comfortably Numb?
Amitai Fraiman
Every morning I drive my kids to school in my beat-up Ford Focus. I put on the classic rock station because someone in this family needs to give them a proper music education. Usually it is Led Zeppelin, Guns N’ Roses, Dire Straits, Queen. Every so often, though, a Pink Floyd song comes on, usually “Comfortably Numb,” and I let it play. I know Roger Waters is a vicious antisemite. And yet there I am, pulling into the drop-off lane at our Jewish day school, windows down, Pink Floyd on the radio. His rancid opinions are his problem. I refuse to let them become mine. That is not a political statement, and it is not a boycott. It is simply how I move through the world.
I thought about that while reading Hen Mazzig’s sharp essay on the Kanye West saga, prompted by the U.K. government’s decision to ban Kanye from entering the country and the subsequent cancellation of his Wireless Festival appearances. Mazzig’s argument is brutal in its simplicity: Kanye’s apologies were never really about teshuva. No serious recognition of harm was being offered. What this latest episode revealed instead was a pattern. Antisemitism, then apology, then platform, then profit, then repeat. Each time he needed his way back in, Jewish leaders were handed a meeting request and asked to treat it as sincere. Mazzig called it a sound check, and the metaphor is exact. In a sound check, the music is not really the point; the point is to see whether the system still works. The Jews were not the point here either. We were the test. Now that we know this, the real question is no longer about Kanye. It is about us.
What is harder to admit is that we should have learned this in December 2023, when Kanye posted an apology in Hebrew just weeks after Oct. 7. The ADL called it a first step. Jewish institutions, still raw from the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, treated the gesture as sincere and let him back into the building. That was not compassion. It was an old Jewish reflex operating at full force precisely when we could least afford it.
Melvin Benn, the Wireless organizer who invited Kanye, published statement after statement casting himself as a man of forgiveness, taking Kanye at his word and asking the public to extend hope and grace. He does not get to do that. Forgiving someone on behalf of a community that is not yours, for hatred that was not directed at you, while your business stands to profit from the performance, is not forgiveness. It is opportunism dressed up as virtue.
More than that, Benn’s argument only works if antisemitism is treated as a general social problem rather than a specific wound inflicted on a specific people. “Never again” carries moral weight precisely because it happened to a particular people in a particular way. That particularity must not be blurred. But neither should antisemitism be treated as if its significance ends with the Jews it targets. Jews get to decide when repentance is real and when forgiveness is warranted, not because we are tribal or vindictive, but because dignity begins with sovereignty over your own wound. When Kanye offered to meet with British Jewish leaders, they understood this instinctively. Cancel first. Then we talk.
Even PM Keir Starmer’s statement after the ban captured the tension without fully resolving it. “This government stands firmly with the Jewish community,” he said, before adding that it would also act to “protect the public and uphold our values.” Both are true, but they are not the same, and the order matters. Antisemitism targets Jews specifically, but it never stops there. It is often the first visible sign of a deeper social sickness. A society that sees it only as a matter of standing with one minority community has not yet fully learned the lesson.
That is what the Wireless episode asks of us, individually as much as communally. The British Jewish community held the line institutionally. What does it mean for each of us to hold it personally? It means recognizing that there is no acceptable context for hatred of Jews. Not “I mean Zionists, not Jews.” Not the familiar maneuver by which obvious antisemitism is repackaged as “criticism of Israel,” as though that alone settles the matter. Not the carefully packaged antisemitism that arrives in political language and asks us to parse it charitably on its own terms. Someone who says something hateful about Jews, or uses antisemitism as a tool, does not get to walk it back with a meeting request or a Hebrew Instagram post. They do not get the benefit of our anxiety to be fair, our discomfort with conflict, or our inherited habit of making ourselves legible and sympathetic to people who have already told us who they are. Internalized sovereignty means something simpler and harder. When someone shows you who they are, believe them. Not because you are angry or tribal, but because you have finally stopped auditioning for the role of the reasonable Jew.
The sound check is over. The British Jewish community held its ground, the government treated antisemitism as a civilizational line rather than a private Jewish grievance, and a festival built around a man who recorded “Heil Hitler” was canceled. None of that should be treated as exceptional. It is the baseline. The real question is whether we are still comfortably numb, whether the next time this happens we will turn to parsing nuance, extending the benefit of the doubt, and auditioning once again for the role of the reasonable Jew. The Wireless episode gave us a glimpse of what it looks like when we do not. The question now is whether we are finally ready to make that the rule rather than the exception.
Rabbi Amitai Fraiman is the Founding Director of the Z3 Project at the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Print Issue: We the Israelites | April 17, 2026
Cerf’s Up!
‘Out of the Sky: Heroism and Rebirth in Nazi Europe’
Family Ties Center ‘This Is Not About Us’
‘The Kid Officer’: Recalling an Extraordinary Life
Are We Still Comfortably Numb?
Don’t Dismantle the Watchdogs — Pluralism Is Still Our Best Defense
Although institutional change can be slow, Jewish organizations fighting antisemitism have made progress…Critics may have some legitimate concerns about mission drift — but this is solved with accountability, not defunding.
A Sephardic Love Story–Eggplant Burekas
The transmission of these bureka recipes from generation to generation is a way of retaining heritage and history in Sephardic communities around the world.
National Picnic Day
There is nothing like spreading a soft blanket out in the shade and enjoying some delicious food with friends and family.
Table for Five: Tazria Metzora
Spiritual Purification
Israelis Are Winning Their War for Survival … But Are American Jews Losing It?
Israelis must become King David Jews, fighting when necessary while building a glittering Zion. Diaspora Jews must become Queen Esther Jews. Fit in. Prosper. Decipher your foreign lands’ cultural codes. But be literate, proud, brave Jews.
We, the Israelites: Embracing Our Maccabean Spirit
No one should underestimate the difficulty of the past few years. But what will define us is not the level or nature of the problem but how we deal with it.
Rosner’s Domain | Imagine There’s No Enemy …
Before Israel’s week of Remembrance and Independence, it is proper to reflect on the inherent tension between dreams and their realization.
John Lennon’s Dream – And Where It Fell Short
His message of love — hopeful, expansive, humane — inspired genuine moral progress. It fostered hope that humanity might ultimately converge toward those ideals. In too many parts of the world, that expectation collided with societies that did not share those assumptions.
Journeys to the Promised Land
Just as the Torah concludes with the people about to enter the Promised Land, leaders are successful when the connections we make reveal within us the humility to encounter the Infinite.
A Suitcase of Diamonds: Meditation on Friendship
It is made of humility, forged from the understanding that even with all our strengths, we desperately need one another.
Should We Be Surprised by Right-Wing Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories?
We should not be surprised that conspiratorial antisemitism has reemerged in the current circumstances. But there is a deep reason that ties it specifically to the right.
Israel’s Minorities and Its National Mission: A Yom Haatzmaut Reflection
With God’s help, as Israel heads into its Independence Day celebration, the Jewish state will continue in its mission of serving as a source of wisdom and inspiration for its minority groups and nations throughout the globe.
‘Laugh Through the Heartbreak’ Comedy Tour Goes National
After early sold-out shows in Los Angeles, the series has grown into a touring format with stops planned across several cities.
United Against Hate: Why the Black and Jewish Communities in America Must Stand Together
The task now is not only to honor the past, but to learn from it and build something worthy of it.
SDSU’s Associated Students University Council Voting on Final BDS Resolution
Where Can You Find God?
Is God in the Holy Land? Is God everywhere? Anywhere?
Fighting Religious Law, From Israel to Florida
A nation must be built on one foundation: one constitution that applies equally to all its citizens, no matter their religion, background or identity.
It All Started With the VCR
I’d rather blame my frustration and unwillingness to learn the curve needed because of my age than enjoy what these miraculous inventions offer.
The Young Are Turning on Israel
Both the Gallup and Pew polls showed that opposition to Israel is much stronger among young people in both parties.
Israel and the Lessons of Memory
Israel’s Memorial Day begins at sundown on April 21, followed immediately by Independence Day. For those who have experienced it, the contrast is mesmerizing.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.