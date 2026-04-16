Table for Five: Tazria Metzora

Toby Klein Greenwald

Teacher, Journalist, Biblical Theater Director (www.RaiseYourSpirits.org)

Rashi quotes our sages: “Why is he treated differently from other unclean persons that he should dwell apart? Because he, by slanderous statements, parted man and wife, or a man from his friend, he must be parted from everybody.”

There is irony in this punishment, for why would a person make slanderous statements to begin with? If those who do so examine their motives, they may discover that the temptation to spread slander stems from a malevolent desire to damage a relationship between a man and his wife, or between friends, or between colleagues, or between political figures or among or about members of a particular people or nation.

But it may also stem from a desire to be accepted and admired. Look how cool I am! See how I have the inside track! I too can be part of a clique sharing juicy gossip, or have inside information whose goal is not to help humanity, but to hurt someone and perhaps in doing so, even promote myself.

So God tells you: The very thing you desire – to be accepted and praised by others – will be taken from you. You will not be part of the camp; you will dwell apart. Perhaps what Torah wisdom and innate morality will not accomplish, the knowledge that you will be ostracized will achieve. Beware – if not of the sin, of the punishment. And I add: There is hope. Perhaps that will lead you to repentance, and help repair the world.

Rabbi Ari Averbach

Temple Etz Chaim, Thousand Oaks

Certain words of the Bible seem to be allusions. If you see it used here, it reminds us of a time it is used over there. When I see the Hebrew word BADAD used in the Torah, I am whisked away to the Book of Lamentations (Eicha), whose opening line is about the loneliness of Jerusalem after the first Temple was destroyed. It’s not just loneliness – it’s heartbreak, it’s questioning if there is a future, it’s the emptiness of failure, it’s the feeling of worthlessness.

Of the 10 times this word is used in the Jewish Bible, our verse from Leviticus is the first. As if the text is saying – you will all share this feeling as a community, but right now it is personal.

Some try to explain this impurity – it’s a disease called leprosy (as if the Torah’s lesson is that some people are best left out of the community because they have an illness, a rash, a disability). And some say that it is a disease from spreading gossip (oh, if it were only so that those who badmouth others are covered in their immorality!).

Maybe it’s a reminder to look out for the ones who feel different. Who feel left out. Who are sitting alone in their heartbreak. They are the ones who are most in need of community. They are the ones who best understand what we as a society are going through. They are the ones who will help save us in the end.

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Senior Rabbi of Sinai Temple

While we may shake our heads at the actions of the Israelites in enacting severe methods of quarantining, in a post-COVID world, who are we to judge? Does anyone else remember crossing the street when someone outside your bubble came close to you? We were also scared. Our empathy for and with our ancestors changes with our own evolving experiences.

And yet, the Torah always asks us to go deeper than the literal first reading of the text. This kind of disease was seen as a moral breakdown of the soul. A breakdown or calamity that could also spread person to person if not patiently addressed in a spiritual quarantine.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks explains that purification was not about God needing us to be “clean” for God to dwell with us. He explains, “It is rather that we need to be pure if we are to open ourselves to the Divine Presence. The act of purification is an act of preparation for coming into contact with the Divine.”

Meaning God is always readily available. But our eroding faith or diseased heart blocks our own ability to see and feel God when God is present. A spiritual purification might be the remedy for revealing the holiness that was always right before us. For the Israelites, that meant taking time alone to reflect, repair and heal. Checking in on the soul before its spiritual maladies spread uncontrollably. Couldn’t hurt to bring back a little soul searching and soul healing to 2026.

Yehudit Wolffe

Founder Bais Chana of California and Kosher Sofer Center

“He shall be impure … Being impure, he shall dwell apart, outside the camp,” describes far more than physical isolation. Hassidic teachings explain that tzaraat is a spiritual condition, a Divine signal reflecting an inner imbalance.

Impurity, tumah, represents a diminishment of life and vitality. When a person becomes disconnected through negativity, ego or harmful speech, something within grows dim. … A loss of sensitivity and G-dly awareness. The opposite is purity, kedusha, which is a sensitivity to G-d and a higher will, beyond one’s personal instincts and desires.

The separation from the camp is a path to healing. In solitude, free from distraction, a person can listen and hear their Neshama. Beneath the external distractions, our soul yearns to connect to G-d. This raises a deeper question. Why did G-d allow the possibility of sin and evil at all? Chassidus explains that this creates the opportunity, a Divine gift, a power to transform darkness into light, to reveal goodness and kindness in unexpected times/places. When we choose what is good, we do not only elevate ourselves. We elevate the world. This is the power of teshuvah. A Jew is never cut off. The distance itself awakens a deeper longing to return. When we choose good, our G-dly soul is strengthened, to influence us. When we overpower our unwanted instincts, we reveal Hashem in the world too. Overcoming challenges, we bring a time when Divine presence will be fully revealed to all humanity, thereby living in peace together.

Eilon Presman

Producer, Director, Actor; Assistant at accidentaltalmudist.org

Cast out. Alone. Dwelling apart. It sounds like punishment — like the community protecting itself from something it fears.

But it might just be the opposite.

The Torah doesn’t say the person outside the camp is forgotten. It says they “dwell” there. There is a life happening outside the camp. A whole world we rarely think to look toward.

I think about the people I’ve known who lived through their own exile — illness, loss, heartbreak, being “different.” The ones who sat alone long enough to understand something the rest of us were too busy to learn. They came back changed. Carrying something essential.

Maybe this verse isn’t a verdict. To me, it feels like a map. Follow the ones who have been cast out, and you’ll find a deeper truth about what your community is missing. The person dwelling outside the camp isn’t a warning. They’re a witness.

As a filmmaker, I’m drawn to the frame just outside the frame, what the camera doesn’t show us. This verse lives there. The person outside the camp is the shot we don’t see or the shot we cut away from too quickly.