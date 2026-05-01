A Proud Jew

Judaism is not a parochial religion, a private Jews-only club oblivious to the rest of humanity. Actually, the opposite is true. As Abraham Joshua Heschel wrote, “The gravest sin for a Jew is to forget what he represents. We are God’s stake in human history.”

Jews have a mission to fulfill on this earth. And that has been true from the very beginning.

God tells Abraham that he will be a source of blessing for the world, and the Talmud speaks of Abraham and Sarah converting others to the belief in one God. The Torah expects the Jews to be a nation of priests who bring humanity closer to divine service; and Isaiah declares, “I will also make you a light for the nations, that my salvation may reach to the ends of the earth.”

We are meant to bring God’s word to the world.

The religious foundation of this universal mission is based on two deeply intertwined commandments: the obligations of Ahavat Hashem, to love God, and Kiddush Hashem, to sanctify His name.

Maimonides, in his “Book of Commandments,” explains why the love of God compels us to share that belief with others:

“We have also explained that this commandment includes another element: that we should call upon all people to serve God and to believe in Him.

This is because when you love someone, you naturally speak of their praises, emphasize them, and encourage others to love that person as well. So too, when you truly love God, once you have attained a genuine understanding of His reality, you will certainly call upon the ignorant and the simple to come to know the truth that you have come to know.”

Love of God leads us to share our faith in God with all of humanity.

Kiddush Hashem also requires a Jew to act in a manner that raises the public’s view of Judaism. The Rambam explains that a Torah scholar needs to be kind, humble and friendly because Torah scholars represent the Torah. If they act properly, and “all praise him, love him, and find his deeds attractive,” then the Torah scholar has sanctified God’s name.

Every Jew is expected to do the same; their actions represent Judaism. As Seder Eliyahu Rabbah explains, “the Torah was not given except … to sanctify His great Name. As it says: … ‘they shall declare My glory among the nations.’” This means that interactions with non-Jews are particularly important. The Talmud Yerushalmi explains a Jew must hold themselves to an even higher standard when transacting business with non-Jews.

One story in the Jerusalem Talmud stands out. Rabbi Shimon ben Shetach went beyond the call of duty to return a precious gem to a non-Jew. He explained to his student: “Do you think that Shimon ben Shetach is a robber? Shimon ben Shetach wants to hear ‘Blessed be the God of the Jews’ more than any treasure in this world!”

Nothing was more precious to him than making a Kiddush Hashem.

Jews fulfill their mission through exemplary behavior; our calling is to inspire the world to hear God’s word.

What is fascinating is that these two commandments have a second definition as well. Both require martyrdom in extreme circumstances. The commandment of “I will be sanctified among the children of Israel” directly commands martyrdom during times of persecution. Similarly, one is obligated to love God “with all your soul,” to which the Mishnah adds, “even if He takes your soul.” This too requires martyrdom when confronted with violating idolatry, murder, adultery.

Martyrdom is an act of defiance. It is an obstinate refusal to accept the authority of anyone but God. It is a moment when the Jew stands alone against the world around him.

The stark contrast between the two definitions of Kiddush Hashem is puzzling. One requires a person to shut out the demands of a heartless world, even at the cost of a person’s own life; the other requires missionary zeal, a way of interacting with others that inspires them to draw closer.

How do these two different aspects of Kiddush Hashem connect with each other?

Before answering this, it needs to be noted that if your religious focus is exclusively on the “martyrdom” type of Kiddush Hashem, you will in all likelihood become unnecessarily adversarial. Every interaction with a non-Jew will turn into a test of whether they will challenge your faith. This sort of distrust will end up antagonizing outsiders.

American Jews face a different issue. Here, the missionary aspects of Kiddush Hashem receive too much emphasis. When people reduce Judaism to tikkun olam, it becomes completely outward-oriented. This distorts our own mission. We begin to look to non-Jews for validation; a Jew is only as good as what the rest of the world thinks of them. Marketing criteria then define sanctifying God’s name. When something like Zionism becomes unpopular, it is immediately jettisoned. Judaism becomes a kitschy amalgam of tikkun olam, bagels, and brisket—a combination that fits comfortably in campus safe spaces, but betrays 3,000 years of Jewish history.

When people reduce Judaism to tikkun olam, it becomes completely outward-oriented. This distorts our own mission.

Kiddush Hashem then becomes an excuse to reduce the Torah to what popular opinion wants it to be.

So, where is the middle path between martyrdom and missionizing?

I believe it is found in pride. To recognize that our Jewish mission is both too important to abandon and also too precious to hide away. To be thankful to be chosen, with all of its obligations and headaches.

A proud Jew is ready to fight for their family and their home.

A proud Jew is unafraid to speak up in the face of hostility.

A proud Jew searches for the truth, even if it is to their own harm.

A proud Jew is ready to engage and build bridges.

A proud Jew is ready to stand up for themselves.

A proud Jew is ready to make difficult sacrifices.

And at the same time, a proud Jew is ready to give to others. Always ready to help total strangers, and even to treat enemies with dignity and humanity.

The Jewish mission is not a simple one; but it is only possible with pride.

May God give strength to his people, and them with peace.