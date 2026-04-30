fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Bisl Torah — Good, Sad Tears

May we find ourselves in moments that warrant the stirring of our hearts.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

April 30, 2026
DrAfter123/Getty Images

A friend’s child remarked that he would be saddened to see his mother cry at his Bar Mitzvah. When she cries, he feels her emotions.

She and I both tried to explain that tears are good. Good tears. But we both realized the tears were certainly good in the sense of celebration and joy in witnessing a monumental milestone. But the tears did, in fact, carry a sense of sadness. Sadness in knowing that everyone is growing up—her child maturing through a rite of passage and she as the adult, now old enough to have a teenager.

Bittersweet tears that recognize the abounding exhilaration that pairs with watching a child come of age. Bittersweet tears that also hold space for the whispers of childhood nestling into memories of yesterday. Good, sad tears.

Our tradition doesn’t wave tears goodbye. Emotion is welcomed. The Talmud laments the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem and explains that with its ruin, the gates of prayer were locked. However, the gates of tears were always open. Never closed. Signaling those who cry are always within God’s embrace.

May we find ourselves in moments that warrant the stirring of our hearts. The ability to watch another grow up. The blessing in ourselves, getting older. And through it all, feeling tears on our cheeks. Good, sad tears.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Changing Your Energy

April 29, 2026

Podcaster Cathy Heller on ‘Atomic’ Thoughts, Women and Money and Why She Wants You to Be a ‘C’ Student

Is Buffer Zone the New Israeli Strategy?

April 29, 2026

After years of facing constant, close-range danger, there is now at least a sense that a more durable solution is being pursued, one that may finally offer residents near the border the security they have long lacked.

Should We All Move to Miami?

April 29, 2026

You may choose to stay where you are. And that’s fine — we need people willing to fight in coastal cities that no longer seem to appreciate the contributions of Jews.

A Different Pilgrimage

April 29, 2026

From Auschwitz to a Rebbe’s yahrzeit. From a child’s hometown to his grandfather’s grave. From mourning to memory to hope. The journey I did not plan turned out to be the one I needed most.

In The Big Inning

April 29, 2026

Sports bring us together in a remarkable way, while creating lifelong memories.

Alone Again Naturally

April 29, 2026

To be a stand-up comedian, besides being funny, you must hate spending too much time with people.

Tough Choices for Republicans

April 29, 2026

The decision for Republicans is between pro-Trump and pre-Trump factions, representing dramatically different constituencies and focused on equally dramatically different policy goals.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.