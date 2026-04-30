fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “The Choreography of Trust”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

April 30, 2026

Dear all,

Last month I watched as two planes made a parallel approach into San Francisco International Airport. Since then, the FAA has banned such approaches, citing the very real risks—those runways are simply too close together for today’s levels of congestion.

Which means what I witnessed was not just impressive. It was precarious.

It was a choreography of trust, precision, and constant communication—pilots and tower moving in perfect coordination, aware that even the smallest misstep could have consequences.

I found myself in awe. Not just of the planes, but of everything we don’t see—the thousands of tiny adjustments, the quiet expertise, the unseen voices guiding everything safely to the ground.

And it made me think about our own lives.

In our work, our relationships, our families—we’re quick to notice when things fall apart. When communication breaks down. When someone misses a step.

But how often do we stop and recognize the opposite?

How often do we pause and say: “this is working because people are showing up, paying attention, adjusting for one another”?

Because just like those planes, the moments when our lives are “in sync” are not accidental. They are built on trust, on effort, on people who are quietly helping guide us forward.

Take a moment in time this week to honor the extraordinary coordination when things go right. Reach out to someone who has been part of that unseen choreography in your life and let them know you see them.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Changing Your Energy

April 29, 2026

Podcaster Cathy Heller on ‘Atomic’ Thoughts, Women and Money and Why She Wants You to Be a ‘C’ Student

Is Buffer Zone the New Israeli Strategy?

April 29, 2026

After years of facing constant, close-range danger, there is now at least a sense that a more durable solution is being pursued, one that may finally offer residents near the border the security they have long lacked.

Should We All Move to Miami?

April 29, 2026

You may choose to stay where you are. And that’s fine — we need people willing to fight in coastal cities that no longer seem to appreciate the contributions of Jews.

A Different Pilgrimage

April 29, 2026

From Auschwitz to a Rebbe’s yahrzeit. From a child’s hometown to his grandfather’s grave. From mourning to memory to hope. The journey I did not plan turned out to be the one I needed most.

In The Big Inning

April 29, 2026

Sports bring us together in a remarkable way, while creating lifelong memories.

Alone Again Naturally

April 29, 2026

To be a stand-up comedian, besides being funny, you must hate spending too much time with people.

Tough Choices for Republicans

April 29, 2026

The decision for Republicans is between pro-Trump and pre-Trump factions, representing dramatically different constituencies and focused on equally dramatically different policy goals.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.