Jewish After School Accelerator: Helping LA Families Make Jewish Connections

Many Jewish families across the U.S. want to provide their children with a Jewish education but simply can’t afford the high tuition. As a result, many attend public schools and receive little to no formal Jewish education. Some enroll in Hebrew school once or twice a week, typically during the middle school years, where the focus is largely on learning Hebrew as a second language. Others participate in bar and bat mitzvah preparation programs, which are often limited in duration and centered around that milestone rather than ongoing Jewish learning.

Thanks to the Jewish After School Accelerator (JASA), families now have an alternative that allows children to receive Jewish education as part of their daily after-school routine.

JASA, an initiative of Jewish Kids Groups (JKA), offers an accessible alternative by integrating Jewish learning into after-school care. Launched after more than a decade of success in Atlanta, the program has expanded nationally since 2023, with 27 programs now operating or in development across North America.

In Los Angeles, four synagogues have joined the initiative over the past two years: Hamakom in Woodland Hills, Temple Adat Ariel in Valley Village, Beth Shir Shalom in Santa Monica and, most recently, Temple Isaiah on West Pico Boulevard. Children from pre-K through fifth grade are picked up from school and brought to participating synagogues, where they receive help with homework, learn Hebrew, study Jewish holidays, have snack time and build friendships with other Jewish students.

Rachel Dobbs Schwartz, JKG’s Chief Innovation Officer at Temple Isaiah, said the curriculum is designed to help children deepen their understanding and connection to Judaism throughout the day.

“We base it on Jewish values and follow the Jewish calendar,” she said. “Every part of the day is enriched with Judaism. These kids are able to live Jewishly on a daily basis, not just on Sundays when they go to Hebrew school.”

Schwartz added that one of the goals is to “create opportunities for synagogues to engage with new families” while building “hyper-local communities” that are accessible and welcoming to those who may not yet be connected to Jewish life.

“Most of these parents have not stepped foot in a synagogue before,” she said, noting that many families are still exploring what kind of Jewish education feels right for them or have not yet connected to a Jewish community. The program, she explained, serves as an entry point — an “onboarding process” — helping families incorporate Jewish life into their daily routines without it feeling overwhelming or out of reach.

The program is designed to meet families where they are, regardless of background or level of observance. Some are seeking a supplement to what their children already receive, while others are introducing Jewish learning for the first time.

Beyond the structure of the program, Schwartz emphasized its deeper impact on community-building — something she has experienced firsthand as both a professional and a parent of two children, a 10-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter.

“I met maybe 10 families within a mile of me just through this program that I did not know were Jewish,” Schwartz said. “Now my son has playdates every weekend with these kids — he can ride his bike over or we can walk there because everything is so hyper-local.” According to Schwartz, this kind of organic community-building is one of the program’s most meaningful outcomes, as children not only learn together but begin to form lasting friendships that carry into their daily lives.

The program ultimately aims to make Jewish life a natural and consistent part of a child’s daily routine. Rather than limiting engagement to occasional classes or milestone-based learning, it weaves Jewish values, traditions, and community into everyday life — both inside the program and beyond.

Families in Los Angeles who want to learn more about the new after school program can fill out the online interest form at https://bit.ly/4sV3DHV.