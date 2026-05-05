Do You Know the Way to San Jose? I Do Now—And It’s Delivering at Every Level

From Sharks hockey and Super Bowl energy to award-winning wine, whiskey, and first dome laser projector in the world, San Jose blends innovation, culture, and community into a destination already on the global stage.
“Do you know the way to San Jose?” 🎶
This time, I didn’t just hear the song, I followed it, and San Jose delivered far more than I expected. Somewhere between the California coastline views from the plane and touchdown in Silicon Valley, what I thought would be a quick getaway turned into something much more layered, dynamic, and memorable.
From Stopover to Standalone Destination
San Jose wasn’t entirely new to me. My college friend Carl lives nearby in Campbell, and over the years I’ve visited him a handful of times but often as part of a larger San Francisco trip.
But those visits were quick. This time, I stayed.
What had once felt like a stopover became the destination. With more time, the city revealed itself as a place where innovation, culture, sports, and community don’t just coexist; they actively shape the experience.
An Airport That Sets the Tone
Arrival matters and San José Mineta International Airport makes it easy. Two terminals. Efficient, calm, and just minutes from downtown. No long drives, no logistical puzzle; just land and go.
And then there’s the personality. The airport celebrates its 1949 founding, including its first commercial flight carrying 2,550 baby chicks, now remembered through “Ernie” the chick throughout the terminals. It’s a small but memorable detail that reflects the city itself: practical, innovative, and quietly playful.
Santana Row: Where the City Comes Together
I checked into Hotel Valencia Santana Row, the only hotel on Santana Row, and immediately understood why this area is the center of it all. Santana Row feels like the Rodeo Drive of San Jose, but more relaxed, more walkable, more livable. Restaurants, cafés, and boutiques spill onto the street, and everything invites you to slow down and stay awhile. It became my home base and everything radiated out from there.
A City That Shows Up for Sports
San Jose’s sports culture is not secondary, it’s central.
At SAP Center, I saw the San Jose Sharks play in a setting that felt electric from start to finish. From the Penthouse Lounge, Carl and I saw in a row that had only four seats, fully padded, food and drinks included! It felt like business class for hockey, but the real story was the energy in the arena.
When Crazy George, the inventor of the wave, was honored with his own Sharks jersey, the entire stadium erupted into a wave. It was spontaneous, collective, and unforgettable.
During one intermission, kids took the ice for a competition that had the whole arena cheering, a reminder that sports here are both present and future. I’ve loved hockey for years, but seeing it here, in this environment, felt different. More connected. More local. More alive.
And the bigger picture is just as strong. San Jose helped host the energy surrounding Super Bowl LX, will welcome global attention for FIFA World Cup 2026, and is set to host Olympic soccer at PayPal Park for the 2028 Summer Olympics. This is a city fully engaged in the global sports landscape.
Innovation You Can Taste
In Silicon Valley, innovation doesn’t stay in tech, it shows up in unexpected places.
At Alamitos Vineyards, I met founders Shaun and Chris, who do everything themselves including planting, harvesting, producing, and pouring their wines. The vineyard, located in historic New Almaden, has earned national recognition and reflects a true farm-to-glass experience.
At 10th Street Distillery, I met co-founder Virag Saksena, an engineer who set out to create better whiskey after falling in love with single malts. He trained in Scotland, adapted his process for California’s climate, and built a distillery whose award-winning spirits—including Best of Show honors—are now recognized globally. Even more compelling: some of those whiskies are finished in barrels from Alamitos Vineyards.
Two Silicon Valley stories. One shared ecosystem. This is what innovation looks like here, not just in code, but in craft.
A Movie Experience Like No Other
At The Tech Interactive, I experienced something that truly surprised me. Watching Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling on the world’s first dome laser projector on the largest IMAX® dome screen in the Bay Area goes beyond watching a film, you’re fully immersed in it.
During my visit in April, as the Artemis program captured global attention, the timing made the experience even more powerful. Science, storytelling, and real-world exploration all aligned.
I went with a group of 10 including friends, family, and fellow University of Pennsylvania alumni across generations. Three had already seen the film and came back just to experience it again on the dome. That alone says everything.
Food That Reflects the City
San Jose’s food scene is as diverse as its community.
At New Krung Thai, people lined up before opening and the flavors delivered. At Augustine and Zazil, outdoor dining on Santana Row turned meals into experiences with fajitas, table side guacamole, and desserts worth lingering over. Meals here aren’t rushed, they’re shared, extended, and part of the experience.
Nearby Japantown San Jose, one of only three historic Japantowns in the U.S., adds cultural depth and context to the culinary landscape.
So… Do I Know the Way to San Jose?
Yes. San Jose isn’t a stop along the way. It’s a destination that brings everything together—sports, innovation, culture, and community—seamlessly and authentically.
You don’t just visit San Jose, you step into it. And once you do, you’ll understand exactly why you want to come back.
“Do you know the way to San Jose?” Now I do—and I’d take that road again. 💫
In this election season, candidates for office are being asked whether they are taking Jewish money or seeking to change Assembly Bill 715, the landmark bill to protect Jewish children in public K-12 education against antisemitism.
Children from pre-K through fifth grade are picked up from school and brought to participating synagogues, where they receive help with homework, learn Hebrew, study Jewish holidays, have snack time and build friendships with other Jewish students.
After years of facing constant, close-range danger, there is now at least a sense that a more durable solution is being pursued, one that may finally offer residents near the border the security they have long lacked.
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Do You Know the Way to San Jose? I Do Now—And It’s Delivering at Every Level
Lisa Ellen Niver
From Stopover to Standalone DestinationSan Jose wasn’t entirely new to me. My college friend Carl lives nearby in Campbell, and over the years I’ve visited him a handful of times but often as part of a larger San Francisco trip. But those visits were quick. This time, I stayed. What had once felt like a stopover became the destination. With more time, the city revealed itself as a place where innovation, culture, sports, and community don’t just coexist; they actively shape the experience.
An Airport That Sets the ToneArrival matters and San José Mineta International Airport makes it easy. Two terminals. Efficient, calm, and just minutes from downtown. No long drives, no logistical puzzle; just land and go. And then there’s the personality. The airport celebrates its 1949 founding, including its first commercial flight carrying 2,550 baby chicks, now remembered through “Ernie” the chick throughout the terminals. It’s a small but memorable detail that reflects the city itself: practical, innovative, and quietly playful.
Santana Row: Where the City Comes TogetherI checked into Hotel Valencia Santana Row, the only hotel on Santana Row, and immediately understood why this area is the center of it all. Santana Row feels like the Rodeo Drive of San Jose, but more relaxed, more walkable, more livable. Restaurants, cafés, and boutiques spill onto the street, and everything invites you to slow down and stay awhile. It became my home base and everything radiated out from there.
A City That Shows Up for SportsSan Jose’s sports culture is not secondary, it’s central. At SAP Center, I saw the San Jose Sharks play in a setting that felt electric from start to finish. From the Penthouse Lounge, Carl and I saw in a row that had only four seats, fully padded, food and drinks included! It felt like business class for hockey, but the real story was the energy in the arena. When Crazy George, the inventor of the wave, was honored with his own Sharks jersey, the entire stadium erupted into a wave. It was spontaneous, collective, and unforgettable. During one intermission, kids took the ice for a competition that had the whole arena cheering, a reminder that sports here are both present and future. I’ve loved hockey for years, but seeing it here, in this environment, felt different. More connected. More local. More alive. And the bigger picture is just as strong. San Jose helped host the energy surrounding Super Bowl LX, will welcome global attention for FIFA World Cup 2026, and is set to host Olympic soccer at PayPal Park for the 2028 Summer Olympics. This is a city fully engaged in the global sports landscape.
Innovation You Can TasteIn Silicon Valley, innovation doesn’t stay in tech, it shows up in unexpected places. At Alamitos Vineyards, I met founders Shaun and Chris, who do everything themselves including planting, harvesting, producing, and pouring their wines. The vineyard, located in historic New Almaden, has earned national recognition and reflects a true farm-to-glass experience. At 10th Street Distillery, I met co-founder Virag Saksena, an engineer who set out to create better whiskey after falling in love with single malts. He trained in Scotland, adapted his process for California’s climate, and built a distillery whose award-winning spirits—including Best of Show honors—are now recognized globally. Even more compelling: some of those whiskies are finished in barrels from Alamitos Vineyards. Two Silicon Valley stories. One shared ecosystem. This is what innovation looks like here, not just in code, but in craft.
A Movie Experience Like No OtherAt The Tech Interactive, I experienced something that truly surprised me. Watching Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling on the world’s first dome laser projector on the largest IMAX® dome screen in the Bay Area goes beyond watching a film, you’re fully immersed in it. During my visit in April, as the Artemis program captured global attention, the timing made the experience even more powerful. Science, storytelling, and real-world exploration all aligned. I went with a group of 10 including friends, family, and fellow University of Pennsylvania alumni across generations. Three had already seen the film and came back just to experience it again on the dome. That alone says everything.
Food That Reflects the CitySan Jose’s food scene is as diverse as its community. At New Krung Thai, people lined up before opening and the flavors delivered. At Augustine and Zazil, outdoor dining on Santana Row turned meals into experiences with fajitas, table side guacamole, and desserts worth lingering over. Meals here aren’t rushed, they’re shared, extended, and part of the experience. Nearby Japantown San Jose, one of only three historic Japantowns in the U.S., adds cultural depth and context to the culinary landscape.
So… Do I Know the Way to San Jose?Yes. San Jose isn’t a stop along the way. It’s a destination that brings everything together—sports, innovation, culture, and community—seamlessly and authentically. You don’t just visit San Jose, you step into it. And once you do, you’ll understand exactly why you want to come back. “Do you know the way to San Jose?” Now I do—and I’d take that road again. 💫
Learn more about all the places I visited in my videos from my trip to San Jose on YouTube and see all of my reels across social media HERE!More information and visitor guides at Visit San Jose, California
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