Voting with Sanders, Padilla and Schiff Abandoned Principle and Our Ally

So many in the local Jewish community, including countless dear members of my synagogue, are deeply concerned after Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff voted with Bernie Sanders to block arms sales to Israel. Our friends and family in Israel have been under relentless attack from rockets, missiles, and drones launched by Iran and Hezbollah, sworn enemies of Israel and of the US. And yet these senators voted to prevent Israel from purchasing American weapons that would protect families and citizens in Israel. I consider this vote to be a grievous mistake, a worrying lapse in judgment, one which undermined our close ally, and which weakened the world’s resolve against tyranny and towards the flourishing of democracy.

To be clear, I believe that our senators have been true friends; their track records and past statements demonstrate just that. But these votes were deeply disappointing. Not only disappointing, but also dangerous.

In justifying their position, Senators Padilla and Schiff wrote that “being a stalwart friend of Israel…does not mean agreeing with all decisions of the Israeli Government or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just like being a patriot of the United States does not require unquestioning agreement with the policy decisions of President Donald Trump and his administration.”

I agree wholeheartedly. But no one is asking our senators to agree with every decision that Israeli leaders make. We are asking them not to defend Netanyahu, but rather to defend Israeli citizens. We are asking them not to agree to policy decisions of President Trump, but rather to agree with the notion that Israeli citizens deserve protection from bloodthirsty enemies who seek Israel’s destruction, and who, when given the chance, kill and murder wantonly. This vote by Senators Padilla and Schiff posed no threat to President Trump or Prime Minister Netanyahu–but the vote did make Israel and her citizens more vulnerable.

Our senators are certainly not the only ones disagreeing with Israel’s prime minister. When Yair Lapid, Israel’s Opposition Leader, had a chance to respond to Bernie Sanders’ effort last year to stop military sales to Israel, he warned: “Calling to block essential arms sales to Israel is a call to abandon the people of Israel in the face of Iranian sponsored Islamic terrorism…Whatever you think of the Israeli government, calling to abandon the people of Israel is irresponsible and dangerous.”

Members of the United States Senate, especially those very politicians who have called for a more centrist leader to lead Israel’s government, should heed Lapid’s words. There are many ways to voice disagreement with Israel’s leadership, but actions that hinder Israel’s ability to protect its citizens, or drive a wedge between the United States and Israel at this consequential moment, send the wrong message – both to friends and adversaries alike.

This is a time to stand on principle, support our allies in the face of ruthless terrorist regimes, and reject extremists who want to see the U.S.-Israel partnership destroyed.

Sanders and his allies aren’t done working to erode American support for Israel. More critical votes like these are still to come, and our community is paying close attention.

Rabbi Adam Kligfeld is Senior Rabbi of Temple Beth Am in Los Angeles, CA.