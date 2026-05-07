‘We Met at Grossinger’s’ Brings the Borscht Belt to Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival

At first glance, “We Met at Grossinger’s” looks like another nostalgic documentary about post-World War II New Yorkers spending summers in the Catskills. Funny Jews, famous Jews, swimming pools, dancing, food, weddings, sports and the vanished world of the Borscht Belt.

That story has been told many times. Director Paula Eiselt’s documentary acknowledges the early careers of Mel Brooks, Buddy Hackett, Carl Reiner, Joan Rivers and Jerry Lewis. It also goes deeper into why Grossinger’s Resort and Hotel had to exist in the first place.

The documentary screens May 13 as part of the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival, with a Q&A scheduled to include Elon Gold, Melissa Rivers, producer Robert Friedman and executive producer Mike Powers. Melissa Rivers is the daughter of Joan Rivers, one of the comedians whose career took off in the Borscht Belt.

Hilary Helstein, executive director of the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival, said “We Met at Grossinger’s” was the first film she knew she wanted to show this year. “I watched the film early on in our review process and was elated to see such a nostalgic, feel-good documentary about an important slice of Jewish American history,” Helstein told The Journal. She added that the film would resonate with Angelenos, including New York transplants like herself.

“We Met at Grossinger’s” treats the resort as an answer to American exclusion. Jews were barred from many hotels, clubs and vacation spaces long into the 1970s in the U.S. The film shows still photographs of signs that read, “No Jews or dogs allowed,” and “no Hebrews allowed.” The film shows “The Jewish Vacationers Guide,” originally written around 1919, which listed places where Jewish Americans were welcome. It was an inspiration for the “Green Book,” used by Black American travelers. The resort is presented within a larger American history of minorities needing a “for us, by us” guide to know where they could sleep, eat, gather and be accepted without humiliation. And along the way, make some allies too.

The story begins with Jennie Grossinger, a Jewish immigrant who arrived in New York from Galicia, Austria, in 1900 with her family when she was 8 years old. The family moved to the Catskills where they made a failed attempt at farming. They pivoted into hospitality, first through a small boarding house and later through what became Grossinger’s.

Helstein said she was drawn to the film’s details about the women behind the resort. “I love the way the story unfolds about strong Jewish women who ran the resort and brought together a community,” Helstein said. “It was a feel-good part of our past that we can hold onto.”

Grossinger’s had three swimming pools, a golf course, two kosher kitchens, an airstrip and a post office. At its peak in the mid-1950s, the Catskills was home to 538 hotels, 50,000 bungalows and 1,000 boarding houses.

Grossinger’s gave Jewish vacationers a scenic, serene place to have their own family summer camp without having to sand down their Jewishness. The Catskills were also respite for recently-immigrated Holocaust survivors. It was another place, besides the synagogue and Shabbat table, to meet and connect with other survivors.

Then-Brooklyn Dodgers star Jackie Robinson’s connection to Grossinger’s might be the most potent moment of the documentary. It presents Grossinger’s as a place where acceptance far beyond the Jewish community became public. Elaine Grossinger says that her mother was inspired by Robinson and the breaking down of societal walls of exclusion. So the Grossinger family invited Robinson and his family to the hotel. Robinson initially hesitated because of his lifetime of seeing exclusion of the black community. He couldn’t even stay at some of the same hotels as his team mates on road trips. He traveled to Grossinger’s with his wife and three children from their home in Stamford, Connecticut.

Then comes the nationally televised moment on “This Is Your Life” in 1954, where Jennie bypassed a formal handshake to pull Robinson into a warm, shared hug. The documentary notes this was “the first interracial hug on television.”

“Jennie’s always made me and my family welcome,” Robinson said on the show, with his left arm wrapped around Jennie’s shoulder. The following year, Robinson said on a radio show, “We are always made to feel so much at home, and, of course, we think so very, very much of Jennie Grossinger, and the friendliness of all the people, not only their staff here. I think the guests themselves are all the same, just like one great, big, happy family.”

Helstein said the film stands apart from other Borscht Belt documentaries because of its family details and its connection to mainstream performers in 2026 whose roots traced back to Grossinger’s. “I love that this film shares the details of the family and their charming stories, but also, their unwavering dedication to their patrons and creating something wonderful,” Helstein said. “I love that even today, there are comedians who were touched by Grossinger’s and the ‘Borscht Belt’ and all that it represented.”

As the 1960s wore on, the national mood in the U.S. was shifting. By 1970, a generation of Baby Boomers, who came of age during the civil rights and women’s liberation movements and the Vietnam War, found the traditional Catskills style increasingly out of step with their lives.

The conditions that made the Borscht Belt necessary had changed. Air conditioning meant New Yorkers didn’t need the Catskills for cool summer air. Air travel was becoming more accessible to the average family. Jews had gained the mainstream societal acceptance earlier generations had desperately craved and access to places that barred them for decades. The Borscht Belt became less necessary, less fresh and less central to Jewish-American life that had assimilated into the mainstream.

Grossinger’s closed its doors and was sold in 1986. The film’s final images show dilapidated empty land and abandoned resort spaces. The gardens and serene roads that welcomed visitors for years are long gone, replaced by a chain-link fence running through overgrown greenery in a forest in Liberty, New York.

That may be why the film lands with more force now than it might have a few years ago. Since the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, hostility toward Jews permeates back into American life. This documentary shows that a productive response to antisemitism can include entertainment, hospitality, humor, nature, sports, friendship and family. It can mean forming new alliances without dissolving who we are.

Grossinger’s began because Jews were pushed out. At its best, the film shows what happened when they answered by building something full of life.

“We Met at Grossinger’s” screens Wednesday, May 13, at 7 p.m. at the Laemmle in Santa Monica as part of the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival. A Q&A follows with Elon Gold, Melissa Rivers, producer Robert Friedman and executive producer Mike Powers. An encore screening will be held in Encino on May 16, shorturl.at/jFsD9