Dr. Edith Eger, Psychologist and Holocaust Survivor, Dies at 98

Edith Eva Eger, one of the last remaining Holocaust survivors old enough to remember life in the death camps, died on April 28, 2026 in San Diego. She was 98.

Eger became a pioneer in psychology, a globally renowned speaker, a consultant for the U.S. Army and Navy in resiliency training and the treatment of PTSD and a bestselling and award-winning author of three books: “The Choice: Embrace the Possible,” “The Gift: 14 Lessons to Save Your Life” and “The Ballerina of Auschwitz.”

Edith was just 16 years old and training as a dancer and Olympic gymnast in Hungary when Nazis raided her home at dawn and put Edith and her family on a train to Auschwitz. Her parents, Ilona and Lajos Elefànt, were killed in the gas chambers as soon as they arrived.

That night, Josef Mengele, the infamous “Angel of Death,” came to the barracks in search of entertainment. When he learned that Edith was a skilled gymnast and dancer, he ordered her to perform for him. She survived the ordeal by imagining she was on stage at the Budapest Opera House, dancing to Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

This became one of Edith’s most important survival strategies. If I survive today,” she would tell herself each day of her imprisonment at Auschwitz, “tomorrow I will be free.” As her mother had instructed her as they were bound for Auschwitz, “No one can take away what you’ve put in your own mind.”

Edith and her eldest sister, Magda, survived multiple death camps and the Death March, arriving at Gunskirchen Lager in the spring of 1945. When American troops from the 71st Infantry Division liberated the camp on May 4, 1945, Edith was nearly left for dead, but an African American GI (from the all-black 761st Tank Battalion) discovered her barely alive in a pile of corpses.

On their way home to Hungary after the war, Edith and Magda learned that their middle sister, Klara, a violin prodigy, had also miraculously survived the war. The three sisters reunited in Kosice and attempted to restart their lives.

In November 1946, at age 19, Edith married Béla Eger, a partisan fighter from a prominent Slovakian family she had met while recuperating at a TB hospital in the Tatra Mountains. Edith’s sisters also married and then emigrated, Magda to Baltimore, and Klara to Sydney, Australia. Edith and Béla, fleeing persecution by the Communists, chose a different path, packing all of their possessions into a boxcar that would carry their fortune to Italy, and then on to Haifa, Israel, by ship. But at the last moment, Edith refused the long-awaited opportunity for her family to move to Israel, and resolved to come to America instead; she and Béla and their young daughter, Marianne, arrived at Ellis Island in October 1949, penniless, having forfeited everything they owned.

The family settled in Baltimore. Béla took a job as a manual laborer and Edith at a factory. Though Edith began to suffer debilitating flashbacks, she did not tell anyone in her new life that she was a Holocaust survivor. In 1955, the family, including a second daughter, Audrey, aged one, left Baltimore for El Paso, Texas, where Béla started a new career as a CPA. They welcomed a third child – a son, John – and bought their first house. Still, Edith was silent about the past. “I had my secret,” she would later say, “and my secret had me.”

Then, 21 years after her liberation, while pursuing a degree at the University of Texas, Edith received a book from a classmate that irrevocably transformed her life. At first, she resisted reading Auschwitz survivor and psychiatrist Viktor Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning,” but when she mustered the courage to begin, she realized that speaking about the past might help free her. She would later write, “Each moment is a choice. No matter how frustrating or boring or constraining or painful or oppressive our experience, we can always choose how we respond.”

In 1968, a letter from Frankl – “From one survivor to another” – began a years-long correspondence and friendship that explored deep questions about trauma and healing and spurred Edith, in the mid-1970s, to begin graduate work in psychology.

While working as a clinical intern at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Edith (now Dr. Eger) earned a reputation for being able to treat even the most troubled and recalcitrant combat veterans in her care.

While her own traumatic experiences lent her credibility with patients living with their own horrific memories and losses, Edith felt limited in her capacity to help others heal. She could only take her patients as far as she could go herself. And she was still at a stalemate with her past.

So began her work to come to terms with the unanticipated and unimaginable – a journey that would take her from the floor of her therapist’s office – where she curled up in fetal position, releasing decades of bottled up rage and grief – to the gates of Auschwitz where she returned in 1980 and was finally able to forgive the one person she had been unable to forgive for years. Not Hitler. Not Mengele. Herself.

Calling Auschwitz her “best classroom,” Edith used the inner resources she developed in hell to help others – from combat veterans and Navy SEALs to survivors of sexual and domestic violence – to transcend the prisons of their own minds and choose freedom. She continued to treat patients and inspire audiences – and dance – well into her 90s and teaches us that we can find purpose in our suffering, choose to love and forgive others and ourselves, and cultivate hope and joy in our lives. Edith’s message and legacy carry on through The Edith Eger Foundation.

“I can’t heal you – or anyone – but I can celebrate your choice to dismantle the prison in your mind, brick by brick. You can’t change what happened, you can’t change what you did or what was done to you. But you can choose how you live now. My precious, you can choose to be free. – Edith Eger, “The Choice”