fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “Tikkun Olam – Fixing the World”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

May 7, 2026

Dear all,

One of the more whimsical things in my office is a Lego globe of the earth — a reminder that each of us lives connected to something infinitely larger than ourselves.

A few months ago, a flying saucer (otherwise known as a child’s toy launched with remarkable precision) crashed directly into it. Pieces scattered everywhere. Continents broke apart. The world, quite literally, came undone.

And for months, it stayed that way.

Not because I didn’t care, but because the task of rebuilding it felt overwhelming. So many tiny pieces. So much work for something that seemed impossible to fully restore.

But today, I snapped one small piece back into place.

Just one.

And somehow, that tiny act felt larger than the globe itself.

Tikkun Olam — our sacred calling to repair the world — is rarely accomplished through grand gestures. More often, it happens exactly like this: Piece by piece. Person by person.

We are partners with God not because we can fix everything at once, but because we refuse to believe brokenness is the final state of the world.

The work is unfinished. It always will be.

But every small act of goodness is another piece returned to its place in any given moment in time.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Larry David on Fire at Book Festival

May 7, 2026

Larry’s voluntary sit-down with Lorraine Ali was in support of the official “Curb Your Enthusiasm” book, “No Lessons Learned,” published last September.

Blessings and Best Scone Recipe

May 7, 2026

I learned to bake scones as a young girl in Australia. I’m still amazed that simple ingredients like a bit of flour, butter and whole milk can be transformed into such delicious bites.

John Quincy Adams and Aaron, the High Priest of Harvard

May 6, 2026

No doubt Adams kept Aaron’s model in mind as his own political career advanced. He would seek to emulate Aaron’s elocution upon being elected president, bringing the High Priest’s legacy with him to the White House.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.