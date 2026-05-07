For Our Religious Fractures, Science May Be a Healing Salve

I’ve been working for decades, as an Orthodox Jew, with devoted Christians, both Catholic and Evangelical. It has always been and remains a warm and mutually appreciative relationship. Yet in the country as a whole, a bitterness is increasingly evident across faith divides.
I have never seen anything like it. It started with Tucker Carlson, self-identifying as a Bible-reading Episcopalian, who has mounted from insinuating that the Jews killed Charlie Kirk, an Evangelical Christian, to insinuating that President Trump is the Anti-Christ. For Tucker’s political Right, Evangelical “Christian Zionists” are the boogieman, and the new, despised “civil religion” of the U.S. is “Israelism.”
Some young Christians worry they’ll be drafted to “die for Israel” in a Middle East war. One said so to me the other day. Harsh voices dispute over the Catholic Church’s stance on Zionism, and whether a “Judeo-Christian” tradition exists. Oh, and Trump and Vice President J. D. Vance (a Catholic) are feuding with the Pope.
These are just a few developments that seem calculated to alienate Christians from Jews, Protestants from Catholics, Protestants from Protestants, Catholics from Catholics, and a Christian-majority country, the United States, from Israel. As the prophet Jeremiah asked, is there no balm in Gilead?
There may be, and it might surprise you to hear it could be science. Some of my scientist colleagues at Discovery Institute, here in Seattle, appear in a new theatrical documentary, “The Story of Everything.” They include Christians, Jews, and agnostics. The movie offers what it terms the scientific evidence that “reveals a mind behind the universe.”
The argument of the documentary describes three scientific discoveries. The discoveries are that the universe began to exist at the Big Bang, caused by no force within nature. The cosmos was ultra-finely tuned at that moment to support life, by an intelligence outside nature. And life is ingeniously engineered, again gesturing to an intelligence beyond nature.
That concludes my recommendation of the film and of my colleagues’ work. The reason I bring it up is that science on all three subjects directs us not to a particular religion but to theism, the belief in the existence of a deity.
We could be more specific by saying it directs us to monotheism, the belief in one deity. There was only one Big Bang, sometimes called the Singularity, following the theories of physicist Stephen Hawking. A singular beginning means a singular creator.
All this unites, or it could unite, American religious believers.
If combining science and religion troubles you, remember that the men who ignited the scientific revolution were all believers in God. So were the men of the Enlightenment who founded the United States. Interestingly, not all (notably Isaac Newton, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and John Adams) were orthodox believers.
I was moved recently by reading social scientist, and ex-atheist, Charles Murray’s wonderful little book “Taking Religion Seriously.” He recounts his intellectual evolution to a not perfectly orthodox Christianity, which included thinking about (that’s the first half of the book) topics in science, especially the “brute facts” of the Big Bang and the cosmic fine-tuning.
Murray’s view includes the “utmost respect” for a range of world religious figures, from Moses to Gautama to Laozi, but “reverence” for Jesus alone. There is a sweet universalism to this science-inspired theism.
Something like it was foreseen by the most respected Orthodox rabbi of the 20th century, Joseph B. Soloveitchik. Writing in 1964, in an essay titled “Confrontation,” and coordinated with a statement of the Rabbinical Council of America, he sketched a way of relating for Americans of different faiths, all equally confronted by the specter of ideological materialism.
He argued that religions possess individual dignity in a way that is incommensurable with each other: meaning, they should be respected but can never be understood in each other’s terms. Yet in what he called “secular” arenas, from science to politics, the same faiths could achieve understanding and friendship.
The science of monotheism may be one of those arenas. A Judeo-Christian tradition, wrote the dialectical Rabbi Soloveitchik, in religious terms is a fiction. But in the fields of the secular, including science, it is very real.
God as “secular”? It seems paradoxical but yes. On specific points of belief, Christians and Jews are not mutually understandable to each other. But the cosmic foundation of scientific evidence is equally accessible to us all, on the very same terms.
Is there, then, no salve to heal our fractures? Maybe it is the universal, non-denominational hypothesis of a singular God.
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the author most recently of “Plato’s Revenge: The New Science of the Immaterial Genome.”
For Our Religious Fractures, Science May Be a Healing Salve
David Klinghoffer
I’ve been working for decades, as an Orthodox Jew, with devoted Christians, both Catholic and Evangelical. It has always been and remains a warm and mutually appreciative relationship. Yet in the country as a whole, a bitterness is increasingly evident across faith divides.
I have never seen anything like it. It started with Tucker Carlson, self-identifying as a Bible-reading Episcopalian, who has mounted from insinuating that the Jews killed Charlie Kirk, an Evangelical Christian, to insinuating that President Trump is the Anti-Christ. For Tucker’s political Right, Evangelical “Christian Zionists” are the boogieman, and the new, despised “civil religion” of the U.S. is “Israelism.”
Some young Christians worry they’ll be drafted to “die for Israel” in a Middle East war. One said so to me the other day. Harsh voices dispute over the Catholic Church’s stance on Zionism, and whether a “Judeo-Christian” tradition exists. Oh, and Trump and Vice President J. D. Vance (a Catholic) are feuding with the Pope.
These are just a few developments that seem calculated to alienate Christians from Jews, Protestants from Catholics, Protestants from Protestants, Catholics from Catholics, and a Christian-majority country, the United States, from Israel. As the prophet Jeremiah asked, is there no balm in Gilead?
There may be, and it might surprise you to hear it could be science. Some of my scientist colleagues at Discovery Institute, here in Seattle, appear in a new theatrical documentary, “The Story of Everything.” They include Christians, Jews, and agnostics. The movie offers what it terms the scientific evidence that “reveals a mind behind the universe.”
The argument of the documentary describes three scientific discoveries. The discoveries are that the universe began to exist at the Big Bang, caused by no force within nature. The cosmos was ultra-finely tuned at that moment to support life, by an intelligence outside nature. And life is ingeniously engineered, again gesturing to an intelligence beyond nature.
That concludes my recommendation of the film and of my colleagues’ work. The reason I bring it up is that science on all three subjects directs us not to a particular religion but to theism, the belief in the existence of a deity.
We could be more specific by saying it directs us to monotheism, the belief in one deity. There was only one Big Bang, sometimes called the Singularity, following the theories of physicist Stephen Hawking. A singular beginning means a singular creator.
All this unites, or it could unite, American religious believers.
If combining science and religion troubles you, remember that the men who ignited the scientific revolution were all believers in God. So were the men of the Enlightenment who founded the United States. Interestingly, not all (notably Isaac Newton, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and John Adams) were orthodox believers.
I was moved recently by reading social scientist, and ex-atheist, Charles Murray’s wonderful little book “Taking Religion Seriously.” He recounts his intellectual evolution to a not perfectly orthodox Christianity, which included thinking about (that’s the first half of the book) topics in science, especially the “brute facts” of the Big Bang and the cosmic fine-tuning.
Murray’s view includes the “utmost respect” for a range of world religious figures, from Moses to Gautama to Laozi, but “reverence” for Jesus alone. There is a sweet universalism to this science-inspired theism.
Something like it was foreseen by the most respected Orthodox rabbi of the 20th century, Joseph B. Soloveitchik. Writing in 1964, in an essay titled “Confrontation,” and coordinated with a statement of the Rabbinical Council of America, he sketched a way of relating for Americans of different faiths, all equally confronted by the specter of ideological materialism.
He argued that religions possess individual dignity in a way that is incommensurable with each other: meaning, they should be respected but can never be understood in each other’s terms. Yet in what he called “secular” arenas, from science to politics, the same faiths could achieve understanding and friendship.
The science of monotheism may be one of those arenas. A Judeo-Christian tradition, wrote the dialectical Rabbi Soloveitchik, in religious terms is a fiction. But in the fields of the secular, including science, it is very real.
God as “secular”? It seems paradoxical but yes. On specific points of belief, Christians and Jews are not mutually understandable to each other. But the cosmic foundation of scientific evidence is equally accessible to us all, on the very same terms.
Is there, then, no salve to heal our fractures? Maybe it is the universal, non-denominational hypothesis of a singular God.
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the author most recently of “Plato’s Revenge: The New Science of the Immaterial Genome.”
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Rosner’s Domain | The Broad Coalition: Sentiment vs. Reality
For Our Religious Fractures, Science May Be a Healing Salve
The Weight of Words: Hearing Rachel Goldberg-Polin Speak
John Quincy Adams and Aaron, the High Priest of Harvard
Man Pleads Guilty in Paul Kessler Death, Faces Up to One Year
Georgetown Commencement Speaker Mort Schapiro Withdraws After Firestorm Caused by his Jewish Journal Columns
The Righteous Exist
Courage does not need an army, heroic acts don’t wear a uniform and one person armed with conviction, who refuses to be intimidated, can stand up to an evil empire and win.
An 11-Year-Old Girl
The End of Passive Judaism, The Rise of Jewish Power
“Jewish power” is not about violence. It is about readiness. It is about presence. It is about refusing to disappear.
Scandal on the Ballot
How did this repulsive material end up in the state’s official voter materials, posted on a government website and mailed to millions of California voters at taxpayer expense?
Adam Miller Hasn’t Given Up on L.A.
While so many Angelenos have lost trust in the political class, Miller is asking us not to lose faith. He sees competence as the road back.
Do You Know the Way to San Jose? I Do Now—And It’s Delivering at Every Level
An Imaginary Letter JTS Faculty Should Write Defending President Herzog’s Honorary Doctorate
News Item: Ten Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS) students recently protested the granting of an honorary doctorate to Israel’s President Yitzhak Herzog.
PM Starmer: Use UK’s Toolbox to Crush Domestic Terrorists Targeting Jews or Hand it Over to a Leader Who Will
When will PM Starmer open his eyes to the truth? This isn’t about foreign policy disputes, or “Middle East tensions.”
The Coming of the Ishmael Accords
The departure of the UAE from OPEC is devastating news for Arab alliances and great news for Israel.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Artson Salutes His Mother
Second of three parts
Rabbi Peretz Named Ziegler School’s Interim Dean, ‘Survivors’ Play at Museum of Tolerance
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Why Today is the Coolest Day of the Jewish Calendar
Behind this humble and obscure day lies an idea that can reenergize our lives.
The Phoenix of Gaza Exhibit: Education or Indoctrination?
The Phoenix of Gaza exhibit gives students a false, entirely one-sided narrative designed to gin up hatred of Israel and all who side, or even slightly sympathize, with Israel.
A Proud Jew
Jews fulfill their mission through exemplary behavior; our calling is to inspire the world to hear God’s word.
Niver’s Spring News 2026: 75 Countries, New Flags, and a Map That Keeps Expanding
Let us Not Speak – A poem for Parsha Emor
Let us not speak of all the things we are not supposed to…
When Protecting Jewish Students Becomes a Litmus Test, Voters Must Answer
In this election season, candidates for office are being asked whether they are taking Jewish money or seeking to change Assembly Bill 715, the landmark bill to protect Jewish children in public K-12 education against antisemitism.
A Bisl Torah — Good, Sad Tears
May we find ourselves in moments that warrant the stirring of our hearts.
Blessing Evolution Produced from Lucky Mud
A Moment in Time: “The Choreography of Trust”
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.