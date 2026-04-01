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Jewish Journal

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Order, Please – A poem for Passover

Ahoy! I have been to the supermarket – There is matzah on the end caps, and this time it’s not because it’s Hanukkah or Rosh Hashana!
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

April 1, 2026

Ahoy! I have been to the supermarket –
There is matzah on the end caps

and this time it’s not because
it’s Hanukkah or Rosh Hashana!

It’s Passover and they got it right!
The moon is full in the month of Nisan.

Everyone is flying in.
The matzah has been balled.

Our comfy pillow budget
is out of control.

We knew when our eyes saw
the sea take the Egyptians away

we’d be getting together to
talk about it on an annual basis.

Here we are! There’s an order
to this madness. We’ve been following it

since our parents said you’re the
youngest, you must have questions.

We’re going to dip and make
Jewish sandwiches named after

our wisest teacher. (No offense
Shamai people.)

Four cups of wine? Bien sur!
That’s how the French do it.

A recounting of the miracles?
Just one of them would be enough.

Gather round the seder table,
my friends, the doors are open for you,

Elijah, and anyone who needs.
This story of freedom

isn’t going to recount itself.
Next year in these very seats.

You couldn’t be needed more.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

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