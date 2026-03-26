Deer Valley Resort is transforming before the 2034 Winter Olympics

#1 Building Toward 2034

#2 The 4.8-Mile Run That Keeps Going

Photo: Author Lisa Niver and her dad

I grew up in Los Angeles, but winter meant Utah. My dad loved skiing so much that all of us learned — not casually, but confidently. If we were going to the mountains, we were skiing in Park City. When the 2002 Winter Olympics came to Utah, I watched the world discover what we already knew. I tried the bobsled at Utah Olympic Park as part of my “50 Challenges Before 50” project. I skied with Fuzz Feddersen, the Olympic aerialist at Deer Valley, with the “Ski with a Champion” program and wrote about it for Travel + Leisure. Now, as Utah prepares for the 2034 Winter Olympics, Deer Valley isn’t just preparing — it’s transforming. This is the largest ski resort expansion in industry history.More info: lisaniver.com Utah returns to the global stage for the 2034 Winter Olympics — and Deer Valley is building accordingly. If you watched the 2002 Winter Olympics unfold here, you know what that energy feels like. Now it’s coming back. So come ski it this season. Or start making your plans — book the lesson, plan the trip, circle 2034 on your calendar. For me, Deer Valley has always been more than just a ski resort — it’s part of my personal history with winter in Utah. But what’s happening now is something entirely new. As the resort prepares for the 2034 Winter Olympics, the mountains I grew up skiing are evolving into something even bigger, with an expansion that will redefine what a modern ski destination can be.The Green Monster now delivers a 7,725-meter (4.8-mile) descent — a true endurance cruiser.

#3 Fresh Corduroy — Without The First Alarm

#4 A Brand-New East Village Base

Photo: REEF Capital Partners

Through its Expanded Excellence approach, select runs are groomed overnight — then intentionally held and opened at noon from mid-mountain gondola access. The result? Perfect corduroy that skis like first chair, even if you didn’t set a 7 a.m. alarm. You can chase sunrise turns if you want. Or you can sleep in, enjoy a long breakfast, and still drop into pristine ribbed snow later in the day. It’s not just more terrain. It’s more choice in how you ski it. Yes, now there’s fresh corduroy at lunch. When I was little, lifts were just transportation. Now they’re engineering statements — faster, warmer, smarter. Now new peaks are accessible and the mountain feels more connected.

#5 A Lift That Makes 4,300 Acres Feel Seamless

At the base of the gondola, the East Village will anchor the next era of Deer Valley. The Four Seasons Resort Deer Valley and the Waldorf Astoria Deer Valley are scheduled to open in 2027, as well as the Deer Valley East Village Lodge and Park Peak Lodge. This isn’t just terrain expansion. It’s a reimagining of the entire arrival experience.The Pinyon Express high-speed six-pack with bubble covers and heated seats links existing Flagstaff Mountain terrain to new beginner-friendly alpine trails near Park Peak. The flow across the mountain feels intentional — not stitched together.

#6 The 15-Minute Gondola That Redefines Arrival

The Deer Valley East Village Gondola spans nearly three miles and rises 2,570 vertical feet. It travels at 1,400 feet per minute — about 40% faster than a conventional express lift — carrying guests from the new East Village base to Park Peak in just 15 minutes. Heated seats. Floor-to-ceiling glass. Cabins arrive every 12 seconds. It’s one of the most advanced gondola systems in the United States.

#7 A Year-Round Mountain Community Is Taking Shape

#8 It Has More Than Doubled In Size

What’s happening here isn’t just a ski resort expansion — it’s the creation of an entirely new mountain destination. Deer Valley’s East Village includes numerous development projects led by REEF Capital Partners, such as Cormont at Deer Valley, Marcella Landing, and the private Marcella Club — which will feature a championship golf course designed by Tiger Woods. Together, these developments add homes, lodging, dining, and year-round recreation to support the next era of Deer Valley Resort as the mountain prepares for the 2034 Winter Olympics. And it’s not just about winter. Locals already know Deer Valley shines in summer too — with hiking trails through the Wasatch, outdoor concerts under the stars, wildflowers across alpine meadows, and cool mountain air when the desert heat kicks in. The East Village is also just minutes from Jordanelle State Park, where boating, paddleboarding, and other water recreation add another layer to the mountain escape.

#9 10 New Lifts Already Changed The Mountain

Deer Valley now spans 4,300 skiable acres with 202 runs, marking the most ambitious expansion ever undertaken in North American skiing. This isn’t incremental growth. It’s a reinvention.

#10 Snowmaking On An Olympic Scale

Since December 2024, Deer Valley has added 10 new lifts, dramatically reshaping how skiers move across the mountain. The resort now operates 31 total lifts. One new lift will arrive next season — the Hail Peak Express. This lift out of the Deer Valley East Village will add 7 more runs and 135 more acres, bringing the resort to 209 runs and 4,435 skiable acres.

#11 2,600 Vertical Feet In One Shot

Photo: author, Lisa Niver, skiing with Kris “Fuzz” Feddersen, a three-time Olympic freestyle aerialist who leads the “Ski with a Champion” program

Four automated pumphouses support the snowmaking infrastructure, along with 1,044 automated HKD low-energy snow guns and 155 automated TechnoAlpin fan guns. The system is connected through 80 miles of combined steel and HDPE piping. With an average annual snowfall of 300 inches, the resort ensures reliable conditions — because consistency is carefully engineered, not left to chance. Utah snow has always been extraordinary. What’s different now is the infrastructure behind it.From the top of Revelator Express to the base of Vulcan Express, Redemption offers the longest sustained fall-line vertical on the mountain.

Skiing Deer Valley Expanded Excellence March 2026:

Ski day with Riley at Deer Valley Resort — and wow, this mountain keeps evolving. Last year I saw the new terrain and heard about the expansion plans. This year we skied Green Monster, rode the East Village gondola, and watched the future rise with the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Deer Valley and Waldorf Astoria Deer Valley under construction. I love Deer Valley year-round. I’ve been here in summer for concerts under the stars and hiking in the Wasatch, and now I’m back carving turns in winter. This place has always been special to me, and with the Expanded Excellence transformation, it feels like the next chapter is unfolding right in front of us. Also loving my brand new Black Crows skis from Utah Ski & Golf — smooth, fast, and perfect for these groomers. And yes, I’m still rocking my bright yellow jacket from my adventure with Quark Expeditions in Antarctica… because if it works in the polar south, it definitely works on a powder day in Utah. From summer trails to winter corduroy, Deer Valley keeps getting better. Already counting the days until the next visit — and grateful to have it all with my Ikon Pass. ⛷️❄️ ❄️

On AOL: 11 Reasons This Utah Ski Resort Has Been Part Of My Winter Memories Since Childhood