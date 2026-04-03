Songs of Freedom Concert, Lone Soldier Center Gathering, Women of Iron Awards, Nir Oz Fundraiser

On March 29, Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills held its fifth annual Bird Goldstein Songs of Freedom Interfaith Concert, bringing together clergy, musicians and community members from diverse faith traditions for an afternoon of music and connection.

Held in the spirit of both Passover and Easter, the program celebrates the power of using our voices not in indifference, but in unity.

At this year’s concert, TEBH clergy were honored with a Certificate of Recognition on behalf of Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, presented by Christine Redlin of Church of the Good Shepherd, in recognition of their leadership in fostering interfaith community through the arts.

The afternoon was made possible through the continued support of Robert Bird and Gail Goldstein, and in partnership with St. Brigid Catholic Church and Urban Voices Project, with musical direction by Daniel Raijman.

Participants included TEBH Cantor Lizzie Weiss, whose dedication continues to bring this interfaith vision to life year after year, according to the synagogue.

Fifty lone soldiers from the Michael Levin Lone Soldier Center were treated to a recent event at Cantina restaurant in Tel Aviv, at an exclusive gathering hosted by Jewish philanthropist Brandon Korff.

Korff closed the restaurant especially for the soldiers, offering them an afternoon of hospitality, food and drinks and live entertainment. A DJ energized the celebration, filling the dance floor and playing the saxophone. Even when a siren sounded during the event, the atmosphere remained upbeat, and the festivities resumed immediately afterward.

Korff joined the dancing and was presented with a certificate of appreciation from the Lone Soldier Center in recognition of his support. Participants learned that Korff’s brother had also served as a lone soldier many years ago.

Tzachi Dabush, director of the Brandon Korff Foundation in Israel, said: “For us, lone soldiers are superheroes. They are among the very best of our sons and daughters, who left everything behind and came to fight for the State of Israel. We are grateful for the opportunity to host them and thank the Michael Levin Lone Soldier Center for the partnership that made it possible to give these soldiers a bit of respite and bring a wide smile to their faces.”

Drorit Nitzani, president of the Michael Levin Lone Soldier Center, said: “To see the soldiers happy, enjoying themselves, and feeling embraced during such a difficult time — that is what our work is all about.”

Close to 300 people gathered in Jerusalem for Chochmat Nashim’s inaugural “Women of Iron” Awards event, held at Jerusalem’s Nefesh B’Nefesh campus. The event was created to recognize 18 Israeli women whose courage, leadership and compassion shaped their communities in moments of crisis, launch a photo exhibit of the heroines, and honor the life and work of Laura Ben David.

The honorees were: Ashager Araro, Michal Barkai Brody, Gitty Beer, Shifra Buchris, Laly Derai, Zahava Diener, Cochav Elkayam-Levy, Senai Guedalia, Iris Haim, Sharon Laufer, Shirel Liberman, Shari Mendes, Sivan Mashiach, Bazy Rubin, Emily Schrader, Dr. Tamar Shlezinger, Arbel Yehoud and Sarit Zussman.

“This evening was about naming what so many have felt: that our people have been carried, time and again, by extraordinary women whose strength is both quiet and fierce,” said Shoshanna Keats-Jaskoll, founder of Chochmat Nashim. “These women represent hundreds more who have filled us with awe as they rose to heights of courage, strength, and leadership through the crisis of the last two years.”

The event was created as a loving tribute to the late Ben David, who played a pivotal role in the creation and growth of a photo bank that provides stock photos of daily life with Jewish themes and content for media and personal use.

Among the notables in attendance were Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch; Eli Beer, founder and president of United Hatzalah; and William Daroff, CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

“I knew Laura well from the early days of Twitter and social media meetups,” Daroff said. “As soon as she got involved in a project, we knew it would be a success. She was a magnet for the best and brightest, a pied piper. We all miss her smile, her spirit, and the beauty of her soul.”