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Dear Jimmy: ‘You Have a Glow Like an Expectant Widow’ Is Anti-Comedy

A “joke” on the possible death of a president doesn’t win you the glory of becoming a free speech martyr with your Trump-hating comrades. It just makes you a lousy comedian.
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Picture of David Suissa

David Suissa

April 28, 2026
Photo by Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals

Let’s give Jimmy Kimmel his due. He has every right to spew any garbage he likes under our free speech laws. He can insult and offend whomever he wishes.

There’s no such thing in America as a right to not be offended.

By the same token, we have every right to tell him exactly what we think of his attack on President Trump and the First Lady, when he said on a recent show, “Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

Let’s put aside the unfortunate fact that two days later, Cole Tomas Allen was arrested before he had a chance to harm Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

On its own, telling a first lady she looks like someone expecting her husband to die is not just mean-spirited. It doesn’t carry a neutrino of humor. It might be titillating for someone who hates Trump so much they dream of his demise.

But funny? Not close.

The first lady’s reaction went the expected route.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country… his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” Melania Trump posted on X.

She went on to call Kimmel a “coward” who “hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him” and called for “ABC to take a stand.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called Kimmel’s joke “completely deranged” while President Trump called the comedian’s joke a “despicable call to violence” on Truth Social.

All of that may be true, but it’s music to the ears of a smug comic like Kimmel. Getting such a nasty reaction from the hated Trumps– not to mention overwrought threats against ABC from the FTC– represent a kind of  badge of honor in elite circles. It must mean I’m doing something right! What courage!

Not so fast, Jimmy

A “joke” on the possible death of a president doesn’t win you the glory of becoming a free speech martyr with your Trump-hating comrades. It just makes you a lousy comedian.

You should apologize, above all, for not doing your job. For a comedian with any professional pride, “Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow” is gross malpractice.

“Look at Jimmy, so unfunny.”

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