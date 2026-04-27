Israel’s Memorial Day – Why it is Uniquely Meaningful

With tomorrow’s setting sun in Israel, the nation begins its solemn observance of Yom HaZikaron— Memorial Day. This day honors those who gave their lives in the War of Independence and in all of Israel’s wars, as well as victims of terrorism.

For 24 hours, the country pauses. Stories of fallen soldiers and their heroism fill television and radio. Theaters, restaurants, and entertainment venues close. At 8:00pm, and again at 11:00am the following morning, a siren sounds across the country. Life comes to a standstill as people rise in silence and reflection. Memorial candles are lit—in homes, schools, synagogues, and army bases. It is a day observed by the entire nation.

While many countries honor their fallen, Israel’s remembrance is uniquely expansive. In 1998, the Israeli government changed the name of the holiday to Yom Ha’Zikaron LeHalalei Ma’arkhot Yisrael ul’Nifge’ei Pe’ulot HaEivah – “Remembrance day for the fallen soldiers of the wars of Israel and victims of actions of terrorism.” More recently, this remembrance has extended to include victims of antisemitic terror attacks beyond Israel’s borders—an expression of solidarity with Jews around the world.

Yet, despite the loss, the terror which forces many Israelis to run into shelters multiple times a day, the internal division (reflected in very large demonstrations about matters such as judicial reform, divisions surrounding the Gaza war and the government’s handling of the hostage crisis), Israelis remain profoundly proud of their country. And, remarkably, Israel ranked as the world’s eighth happiest country in the 2025 World Happiness Report.

Perhaps their pride and happiness is rooted in something deeper: a shared sense of purpose and sacrifice. The vast majority of Israelis have served in the Israel Defense Forces. Nearly every family knows someone who has given their life for the country. Please take a moment to reflect on those last two sentences. That reality shapes not only national identity, but the very fabric of society.

Yom HaZikaron concludes at sundown with a ceremony at the national cemetery, as Israel transitions directly into Yom HaAtzmaut—Independence Day. In a powerful moment, the national flag is raised from half-staff to full-staff, marking the shift from mourning to celebration.

It is this balance—of remembrance and renewal, sacrifice and pride—that defines Israel. And perhaps, more than anything, it is what sustains the spirit of its people.

May Jews, in America and beyond, embrace that spirit. And may God bless the souls of those who have given their lives, while bringing comfort to all who mourn for them.

Your responses are welcome at DWoznica@WiseLA.org.

David Woznica is a rabbi at Stephen Wise Temple in Los Angeles.