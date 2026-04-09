Rosner’s Domain | The Too Strong and Too Weak Challenge

“We have reached an important point where the end begins to come into view.” Here is a sentence that is hard to imagine Defense Minister Israel Katz saying to the Israeli public. It isn’t bombastic enough. A bit too poetic for our politicians. But the spirit of these words can easily be imagined: We eliminated the enemy, destroyed it and soon things will be much better. The quote is by General William Westmoreland. He was called to Washington in November 1967 to help President Lyndon Johnson convince the public that the Vietnam War was a winnable one. It lies within our grasp, the General said. His colleague, Army Chief of Staff Harold Johnson (one of whose successors was fired last week), said of Westmoreland’s performance that he hoped “he hasn’t dug a hole for himself.” The platform of false prophets, he noted, is crowded.

Ten weeks passed from the day Westmoreland envisioned an “end” until the day the North Vietnamese struck in an event known as the “Tet Offensive.” Like Iran’s missiles today, the Tet Offensive could not defeat the Americans. In fact, in many ways the offensive failed. Like Hezbollah’s rockets today, the Tet Offensive lacked the crushing force to dismantle the enormous power of a mighty enemy. Its success was psychological: Westmoreland promised a positive end – Tet made his words look ridiculous.

Iran and Hezbollah are also not winning the battle, but are still far from losing. They can still carry out actions that cast the unbridled statements of Israeli and American leaders in a rather ridiculous light. Donald Westmoreland and Benjamin Westmoreland created the impression that victory was near, that the war would be short, that the achievements would be indisputable. Maybe it will still happen. We all hope it will still happen.

In the meantime, the war against two stubborn enemies, such as Iran and Hezbollah, has an interesting lesson to teach on obstacles created by regimes that are polar opposites. In Iran, the war is against a regime that is too strong – and that is the problem. It is a regime strong enough to ignore the good of its country and citizens. A regime that is not sufficiently afraid that a shortage of food, energy or freedom will spark a revolution. The U.S. and Israel batter Iran in the hopes of igniting a rebellion. Yet, the Iranian regime displays a disappointing resilience.

The enemy in Lebanon is a tough nut to crack because it presents the exact opposite problem: the war is fought on a territory with a regime that is too weak. In Iran it’s difficult for groups from within to defeat the government. In Lebanon it is difficult for the government to defeat groups from within. In other words: it is very difficult to have moderation and order in a place with a very strong regime – and it is very difficult to have moderation and order in a place with a very weak regime.

In the Lebanese arena, even more so than in Iran, Israelis discovered to their disappointment that the joyous announcement regarding the elimination of Hezbollah, delivered in the fall of 2024, was incorrect. Just how incorrect? In recent days, one could hear statements from senior officers talking about a “surprise.” The IDF thought Hezbollah had been weakened more than it actually was. And perhaps it also thought Hezbollah was more deterred than it turned out to be in practice. Either way, the Israeli public has formed a renewed perspective on reality: a large majority assumes that Israel will be required to return and fight in Lebanon, even after the current round of blows. Thus, a sort of open debate has been taking place between the defense minister and the army commanders – which in itself is a very bizarre event – over the question of what the goal of the war in Lebanon actually is. The defense minister talks about disarming Hezbollah. The IDF reminds everyone that this is not its goal in the immediate term.

It might be worth mentioning: Israel has never fully disarmed an enemy. Not Egypt in the Six-Day War (as evidenced by the War of Attrition that broke out shortly after). Not Syria in the Yom Kippur War (as evidenced by the divisions left guarding the Syrian border to this day). Not the PLO in the First Lebanon War (the blow was severe, but it did not prevent continued terrorist attacks and, later, the Second Intifada). Not Hezbollah in the Second Lebanon War (as evidenced by the third and fourth wars, and the fifth that the public assumes is yet to come).

Israel has dealt with enemies in two ways: One — they can be decisively defeated in a campaign whose main goal is to delay, even if not prevent, the next campaign. In a conversation I had last week with Prof. Eviatar Matania on Israel’s security strategy, he called this process, which was described in other ways already by David Ben-Gurion, the “doctrine of rounds.” The enemies will try again and again, “and each time we will not let them win.” Alternatively, it is possible to turn the enemies into lesser enemies, or non-enemies, and then war is avoided.

Disarming them entirely was not in Ben-Gurion’s arsenal. It is doubtful if it is in Netanyahu’s arsenal.

Something I wrote in Hebrew

It is, still, an election year.

The elections will likely be held on their scheduled date, or close to it. This indicates coalition strength — on Oct. 8, 2023, it was very difficult to imagine that the coalition could survive its full term following the Oct. 7 catastrophe. But it also indicates weakness — if it were clear to the coalition that it could win right now, it would head to elections right now. The delay is designed to improve positions, wear down the opposition, and rack up achievements that might alter the broader picture … the coalition, unlike the opposition, has the capacity not just to react to events, but to shape them. The prime minister can attempt to do things that will help him win the elections.

A week’s numbers

On Iran, it’s about half for yes and half for too early.

A reader’s response

Yoss Shalev writes: “Do you take Trump’s threats on Iran seriously?” My response: Because of holiday deadlines, I write this column before the end of Pesach. You’ll read it after the end of Pesach, so by the time you read it, you’d know better than I do if they should be taken seriously.

Shmuel Rosner is senior political editor. For more analysis of Israeli and international politics, visit Rosner’s Domain at jewishjournal.com/rosnersdomain.