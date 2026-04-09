When Criticism of Israel Becomes a Test for Jews Everywhere

A decent society should be able to hold several ideas together at once: Israel can act wrongly. Palestinians can suffer grievously. Hamas can commit atrocities. And Jews can still be treated unfairly in the way all of this is discussed.
The problem is that much of today’s discourse no longer keeps those distinctions intact.
What begins as criticism of Israeli policy often becomes criticism of Jewish legitimacy. What begins as anger at a government drifts into suspicion toward a people. Jews feel that shift not as theory, but as social fact: in classrooms, in workplaces, online, outside synagogues and in the ambient demand that Jews distance themselves from Israel in order to prove their moral acceptability.
That demand should be rejected.
Criticism of Israel is not antisemitism. States can sin. Governments can become reckless. Wars can be fought in ways that deserve sharp condemnation. No serious Jew should deny that. A people secure in its own moral tradition should not fear judgment of state conduct.
But something more than judgment is happening now.
There is a difference between arguing that a military campaign is wrongful and arguing that a Jewish state is inherently illegitimate. There is a difference between condemning settlements and denying Jewish self-determination as such. There is a difference between criticizing a government and treating Jews elsewhere as morally implicated in that government’s conduct simply because they are Jews.
These are basic distinctions. Yet much of our public life now depends on blurring them.
That is why so many Jews feel the argument is not really about this or that Israeli policy. It is about whether Jewish particularity may exist in public without apology. It is about whether Jewish attachment to Israel counts as a normal expression of peoplehood or as evidence of moral contamination. It is about whether Jews are allowed the same political complexity granted to everyone else.
Other diasporas are not usually treated this way. People understand that one may care deeply about another country without being answerable for every decision of its government. But many Jews are now expected to denounce, disclaim and perform distance in ways that would be recognized as illiberal if imposed on most other groups.
Attachment is not culpability.
Many Jews love Israel not because they think it is flawless, but because Jewish history without power was not a golden age of ethical refinement. It was also an age of dependency, vulnerability, expulsion, massacre and humiliation. To understand why Israel matters to Jews, one does not need to romanticize every government in Jerusalem. One only needs to remember that Jewish powerlessness was not morally cleansing to the Jews forced to endure it.
This is why the present mood feels so dangerous. The pressure is no longer merely to criticize Israel. The pressure is to treat Jewish sovereignty as uniquely suspect and Jewish fear as uniquely untrustworthy. Jewish grief is often interrogated before it is acknowledged. Antisemitism becomes harder for many educated people to recognize once Jews have already been reassigned to the category of the powerful.
That is not moral sophistication. It is moral distortion.
None of this means Palestinian suffering should be minimized. It should not be. Civilian suffering in Gaza is real. The moral obligations of power are real. A serious Jewish conscience should be able to say all of that plainly. But seriousness also requires refusing the lie that Hamas is incidental, that Oct. 7, 2023 is secondary, or that the Jewish state is the one nation whose sins retroactively nullify its legitimacy.
American Jews should not accept a framework in which they are forever summoned to prove they are the good kind of Jews by showing more coldness toward their own people than anyone else is asked to show toward theirs.
The better standard is simpler. Judge Israel as you would judge any state: rigorously, truthfully and proportionately. Defend Palestinian dignity without romanticizing Hamas. Condemn antisemitism even when it adopts the language of justice. And do not turn Jews in America into symbolic defendants in a global morality play.
A decent society can criticize Israel without making Jewish legitimacy itself the issue.
At the moment, too much of American life is failing that test.
Emir J. Phillips is a teacher and scholar with 25+ years of professional experience spanning finance, economics, law, and entrepreneurship.
When Criticism of Israel Becomes a Test for Jews Everywhere
Emir J. Phillips
A decent society should be able to hold several ideas together at once: Israel can act wrongly. Palestinians can suffer grievously. Hamas can commit atrocities. And Jews can still be treated unfairly in the way all of this is discussed.
The problem is that much of today’s discourse no longer keeps those distinctions intact.
What begins as criticism of Israeli policy often becomes criticism of Jewish legitimacy. What begins as anger at a government drifts into suspicion toward a people. Jews feel that shift not as theory, but as social fact: in classrooms, in workplaces, online, outside synagogues and in the ambient demand that Jews distance themselves from Israel in order to prove their moral acceptability.
That demand should be rejected.
Criticism of Israel is not antisemitism. States can sin. Governments can become reckless. Wars can be fought in ways that deserve sharp condemnation. No serious Jew should deny that. A people secure in its own moral tradition should not fear judgment of state conduct.
But something more than judgment is happening now.
There is a difference between arguing that a military campaign is wrongful and arguing that a Jewish state is inherently illegitimate. There is a difference between condemning settlements and denying Jewish self-determination as such. There is a difference between criticizing a government and treating Jews elsewhere as morally implicated in that government’s conduct simply because they are Jews.
These are basic distinctions. Yet much of our public life now depends on blurring them.
That is why so many Jews feel the argument is not really about this or that Israeli policy. It is about whether Jewish particularity may exist in public without apology. It is about whether Jewish attachment to Israel counts as a normal expression of peoplehood or as evidence of moral contamination. It is about whether Jews are allowed the same political complexity granted to everyone else.
Other diasporas are not usually treated this way. People understand that one may care deeply about another country without being answerable for every decision of its government. But many Jews are now expected to denounce, disclaim and perform distance in ways that would be recognized as illiberal if imposed on most other groups.
Attachment is not culpability.
Many Jews love Israel not because they think it is flawless, but because Jewish history without power was not a golden age of ethical refinement. It was also an age of dependency, vulnerability, expulsion, massacre and humiliation. To understand why Israel matters to Jews, one does not need to romanticize every government in Jerusalem. One only needs to remember that Jewish powerlessness was not morally cleansing to the Jews forced to endure it.
This is why the present mood feels so dangerous. The pressure is no longer merely to criticize Israel. The pressure is to treat Jewish sovereignty as uniquely suspect and Jewish fear as uniquely untrustworthy. Jewish grief is often interrogated before it is acknowledged. Antisemitism becomes harder for many educated people to recognize once Jews have already been reassigned to the category of the powerful.
That is not moral sophistication. It is moral distortion.
None of this means Palestinian suffering should be minimized. It should not be. Civilian suffering in Gaza is real. The moral obligations of power are real. A serious Jewish conscience should be able to say all of that plainly. But seriousness also requires refusing the lie that Hamas is incidental, that Oct. 7, 2023 is secondary, or that the Jewish state is the one nation whose sins retroactively nullify its legitimacy.
American Jews should not accept a framework in which they are forever summoned to prove they are the good kind of Jews by showing more coldness toward their own people than anyone else is asked to show toward theirs.
The better standard is simpler. Judge Israel as you would judge any state: rigorously, truthfully and proportionately. Defend Palestinian dignity without romanticizing Hamas. Condemn antisemitism even when it adopts the language of justice. And do not turn Jews in America into symbolic defendants in a global morality play.
A decent society can criticize Israel without making Jewish legitimacy itself the issue.
At the moment, too much of American life is failing that test.
Emir J. Phillips is a teacher and scholar with 25+ years of professional experience spanning finance, economics, law, and entrepreneurship.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Rosner’s Domain | The Too Strong and Too Weak Challenge
Fake Until Proven Real: As AI Images Spread, Skepticism May Be the Best Safeguard
Freedom, This Year
A Diary Amidst Division and the Fight for Freedom
When Criticism of Israel Becomes a Test for Jews Everywhere
More than Names
Gratitude
Gratitude is greatly emphasized in much of Jewish observance, from blessings before and after meals, the celebration of holidays such as Passover, a festival that celebrates liberation from slavery, and in the psalms.
Freedom’s Unfinished Journey
The seder table itself is a model of radical welcome: we are told explicitly to invite the stranger, to make room for those who ask questions and for those who do not yet know how to ask.
Thoughts on Security
For students at Jewish schools, armed guards, security gates, and ID checks are now woven into the rhythm of daily life.
Can Playgrounds Defeat Antisemitism?
The playground in Jerusalem didn’t stop antisemitism, and renovating playgrounds in New York City is not likely to stop it there, either — because antisemitism in America today is not rooted in a lack of slides or swings.
America First and Israel
As Donald Trump continues to struggle to explain his goals there, his backers have begun casting about for scapegoats to blame for the president’s decision to enter the war. Not surprisingly, a growing number of conservative fingers are now pointing at Benjamin Netanyahu.
Defending Israel in an Age of Madness
America’s national derangement poses myriad challenges to those not yet caught up in it. The anomie is daunting enough for the general public — if that term still makes sense in this fragmented age — and it is virtually insurmountable for the defenders of Israel.
By the Time You Read This … Who Knows?
You could despise Trump and believe he has bungled every aspect of this war and still recognize the immense value of degrading the threat of a genocidal regime that is rabidly anti-American.
Jewish Rapper Hosts a Seder on NYC Subway Car
The April 1 pop-up, coinciding with the first night of Passover, drew notable attendees including Princess Superstar, a Jewish rapper, singer and DJ; New York City-based Rabbi Arielle Stein; and Yiddish singer Riki Rose.
The Jewish Kingdom of Southern Arabia
The tale of Himyar reminds us of the ongoing Jewish presence in the Middle East, its important history, but also of the danger of religion interwoven with state politics.
How Do We Regain Our Mojo?
How a Mark Twain passage at our Passover seder led me to reflect on the themes of envy and Jewish self-esteem.
Trumpian Whiplash: From “Ending Civilization” to “Close to Resolution” on the Same Day
As the hours and minutes ticked off on Tuesday, and an anxious world waited for the 8PM EST showdown, rumors began to fly that perhaps the Persian civilization wouldn’t die that night after all.
It Was Never About the Victims
In contradistinction to those whose intact moral compass tells them that violently attacking another human being is immoral regardless of identity categories, the progressive imagination doesn’t find immorality in the act of violence at all. It locates morality in identity, not conduct.
In Every Generation, ‘Egypt’ Returns — And Also Our Duty to Leave It
Every generation decides – whether it will build something different – or become “Egypt” again
Karpas – a poem
Ahoy! I have been to the supermarket – There is matzah on the end caps, and this time it’s not because it’s Hanukkah or Rosh Hashana!
A Four Seasons Escape in Orlando and Kissimmee
When Penalty of Death Is Deserved
Terrorists terrorize. Governments are left with little choice but to respond in kind.
The Return of the Shabbat Table
The future of Jewish life will not be built primarily through better messaging, but through better experiences.
The Enduring Allure of Communism
There really are no compelling substitutes in the secular world for communism, or its progressive 21st-century permutations, which is why it endures and attracts despite the best efforts at education.
Songs of Freedom Concert, Lone Soldier Center Gathering, Women of Iron Awards, Nir Oz Fundraiser
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Sailing Tahiti on The Jet Set TV: Why Windstar Cruises Delivers Small Ships, Big Experiences
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.