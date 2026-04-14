Saying Yes at SXSW: Signing BRAVE-ish and Finding Gratitude in Austin

At the heart of my SXSW experience was the Female Quotient BookSHElf, a space alive with conversation, curiosity, and collaboration. I spent hours signing books, meeting readers, and engaging in the kinds of conversations that remind you why stories matter. There is something powerful about handing someone your book and seeing their reaction—recognition, excitement, and sometimes even emotion.
I am deeply grateful to Shelley Zalis and the entire Female Quotient team—Talia, Paige, Nikki, Hamsa, Erika, Fleming, and so many others—who created a seamless, welcoming, and thoughtfully curated environment where every detail felt intentional and every voice valued.
Moments That Define SXSW
SXSW is known for its energy, but what stayed with me most were the people. Meeting Emma Grede, celebrating her upcoming book Start With Yourself, and watching her connect with the Broadlines podcast team was a powerful example of women supporting women. Connecting with Rae Williams felt equally meaningful; our shared background in storytelling made the moment feel both grounded and full of possibility.
Hearing Ilona Maher speak was another highlight. Her presence—strong, confident, and fully authentic—captured the spirit of showing up as your whole self.
A Riverfront Oasis: Four Seasons Austin
In the middle of SXSW’s nonstop pace, the Four Seasons Hotel Austin became both my home and my reset. Set along the water near the Austin Rowing Club, the hotel offers a rare balance of vibrant city energy and natural calm. The riverfront setting, framed by trees and skyline views, creates a sense of space that feels both grounded and expansive.
My day started with breakfast at Ciclo, and the hotel offered so many spaces and moments to pause—whether at the pool, with a margarita in hand, or simply taking in the view before returning to the energy of SXSW.
The Honey Rose spa ritual was a standout experience, combining grapefruit and rose oils with a decadent honey foot scrub and pressure-point massage. It offered a restorative pause that balanced the pace of the festival with a sense of calm and renewal.
Dining at Ciclo: Flavor and Experience
My dinner at Ciclo was a highlight of the stay, where the meal felt both elevated and inviting. From heirloom tomato and burrata to sweet corn empanadas, braised short ribs, and a perfectly cooked filet, the menu showcased bold flavors and thoughtful preparation. Signature moments—like a flaming Tomahawk steak and a dessert presented with dramatic dry ice—added a sense of theater that made the experience as memorable as it was delicious.
My thanks to Chef Juan Mateo and the entire team—Liz, Fernando, and Sophia—for creating a dining experience that felt both refined and personal.
Details That Make a Stay Unforgettable
What makes a stay truly memorable often comes down to the details.
Waiting in my room was a custom cookie featuring the cover of BRAVE-ish, alongside an SXSW-themed cookie, delicate macarons, and thoughtful touches that made the welcome feel entirely personal. Combined with a balcony overlooking downtown Austin and the soft glow of the hotel along the river at night, these moments created a sense of place that lingered long after the stay.
Gratitude—and Momentum
This experience was about more than attending SXSW—it was about showing up, sharing my story, and connecting with people who reminded me why that story matters.
I am deeply grateful to The Female Quotient for the opportunity to be part of the BookSHElf and sign BRAVE-ish, and to the Four Seasons Hotel Austin for creating a space that balanced energy with calm throughout the experience.
Most of all, I am grateful for the conversations, the connections, and the reminder that when we share our stories, we create something far bigger than ourselves—and open the door to what comes next.
SXSW’s 40th edition is going back to its roots: a campus-style event at venues across downtown Austin. From March 12–18, 2026 the city will be buzzing with visitors hopping from film screenings and technology workshops to panel discussions where innovators will discuss the future of every industry under the sun.
There is something deeply cyclical about Judaism and our holidays. We return to the same story—the same words, the same questions—but we are not the same people telling it. And that changes everything.
Emma’s diary represents testimony of an America, and an American Jewish community, torn asunder during America’s strenuous effort to manifest its founding ideal of the equality of all people who were created in the image of God.
On Yom HaShoah, we speak of six million who were murdered. But I also remember the nine million who lived. Nine million Jews who got up every morning, took their children to school, and strove every day to survive, because they believed in life.
Gratitude is greatly emphasized in much of Jewish observance, from blessings before and after meals, the celebration of holidays such as Passover, a festival that celebrates liberation from slavery, and in the psalms.
Saying Yes at SXSW: Signing BRAVE-ish and Finding Gratitude in Austin
Lisa Ellen Niver
From The Female Quotient BookSHElf to a riverfront oasis at the Four Seasons, my first SXSW was filled with connection, storytelling, and gratitude at every turn
My first time at South by Southwest in Austin began with one clear intention: to show up fully, share my story, and say yes to every moment.
I arrived as an author, honored to sign my memoir, BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, at the The Female Quotient Lounge. From the very first day, it became clear that this experience would be defined not just by events, but by connection.
The Female Quotient: Where Stories Meet Community
At the heart of my SXSW experience was the Female Quotient BookSHElf, a space alive with conversation, curiosity, and collaboration. I spent hours signing books, meeting readers, and engaging in the kinds of conversations that remind you why stories matter. There is something powerful about handing someone your book and seeing their reaction—recognition, excitement, and sometimes even emotion.
I am deeply grateful to Shelley Zalis and the entire Female Quotient team—Talia, Paige, Nikki, Hamsa, Erika, Fleming, and so many others—who created a seamless, welcoming, and thoughtfully curated environment where every detail felt intentional and every voice valued.
Moments That Define SXSW
SXSW is known for its energy, but what stayed with me most were the people. Meeting Emma Grede, celebrating her upcoming book Start With Yourself, and watching her connect with the Broadlines podcast team was a powerful example of women supporting women. Connecting with Rae Williams felt equally meaningful; our shared background in storytelling made the moment feel both grounded and full of possibility.
Hearing Ilona Maher speak was another highlight. Her presence—strong, confident, and fully authentic—captured the spirit of showing up as your whole self.
A Riverfront Oasis: Four Seasons Austin
In the middle of SXSW’s nonstop pace, the Four Seasons Hotel Austin became both my home and my reset. Set along the water near the Austin Rowing Club, the hotel offers a rare balance of vibrant city energy and natural calm. The riverfront setting, framed by trees and skyline views, creates a sense of space that feels both grounded and expansive.
My day started with breakfast at Ciclo, and the hotel offered so many spaces and moments to pause—whether at the pool, with a margarita in hand, or simply taking in the view before returning to the energy of SXSW.
The Honey Rose spa ritual was a standout experience, combining grapefruit and rose oils with a decadent honey foot scrub and pressure-point massage. It offered a restorative pause that balanced the pace of the festival with a sense of calm and renewal.
Dining at Ciclo: Flavor and Experience
My dinner at Ciclo was a highlight of the stay, where the meal felt both elevated and inviting. From heirloom tomato and burrata to sweet corn empanadas, braised short ribs, and a perfectly cooked filet, the menu showcased bold flavors and thoughtful preparation. Signature moments—like a flaming Tomahawk steak and a dessert presented with dramatic dry ice—added a sense of theater that made the experience as memorable as it was delicious.
My thanks to Chef Juan Mateo and the entire team—Liz, Fernando, and Sophia—for creating a dining experience that felt both refined and personal.
Details That Make a Stay Unforgettable
What makes a stay truly memorable often comes down to the details.
Waiting in my room was a custom cookie featuring the cover of BRAVE-ish, alongside an SXSW-themed cookie, delicate macarons, and thoughtful touches that made the welcome feel entirely personal. Combined with a balcony overlooking downtown Austin and the soft glow of the hotel along the river at night, these moments created a sense of place that lingered long after the stay.
Gratitude—and Momentum
This experience was about more than attending SXSW—it was about showing up, sharing my story, and connecting with people who reminded me why that story matters.
I am deeply grateful to The Female Quotient for the opportunity to be part of the BookSHElf and sign BRAVE-ish, and to the Four Seasons Hotel Austin for creating a space that balanced energy with calm throughout the experience.
Most of all, I am grateful for the conversations, the connections, and the reminder that when we share our stories, we create something far bigger than ourselves—and open the door to what comes next.
✨ Say yes. Share your story. And keep going.
See all my social media and articles from SXSW here.
WATCH all my videos from SXSW and Four Seasons Austin here:
SXSW and The Female Quotient
SXSW’s 40th edition is going back to its roots: a campus-style event at venues across downtown Austin. From March 12–18, 2026 the city will be buzzing with visitors hopping from film screenings and technology workshops to panel discussions where innovators will discuss the future of every industry under the sun.
SXSW
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