A Moment in Time: “Never Underestimate Your Purpose”

Dear all,

I was traveling through Boston Logan Airport this week when I saw a sign that was just begging for my interaction! I posed as the letter “T” as a passerby kindly took this photo.

For that brief moment in time, I felt like I was completing something incomplete, fulfilling something unfulfilled, giving purpose to something without purpose.

Yes, I felt this – and I realized…. Each of us has incredible potential and responsibility to step in to make the world more complete. Each time we plant a seed, each time we help a neighbor, each time we listen with intent, each time we act with integrity…. All this creates purpose. And regardless of how big or small our interaction is – we can and do make a difference!

Yes, Boston exists regardless of my whimsical pose! Nevertheless, we should never underestimate our role as a whole piece (or, better put – a holy peace) in this divine world!

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro