BRAVE-ish at Brandeis University Alumni Books and Authors Spring Event 2025

Under blue skies and with sweeping views of the harbor atin Marina del Rey, the Brandeis Alumni Spring Author Luncheon offered a memorable afternoon of conversation, community, and compelling storytelling. This spring gathering featured three celebrated authors:, and, each of whom shared their unique journeys as writers and creators.The program was introduced and moderated by, a Brandeis alumnus and longtime political strategist, who warmly welcomed guests and guided the audience through each author's segment., author of the bestselling novel Mouth to Mouth, spoke about the origin and evolution of his gripping literary thriller, which begins with a chance encounter in an airport lounge and unfolds into a suspenseful, philosophical exploration of truth, perception, and identity. Wilson, whose work has appeared in The Paris Review and Best American Short Stories, captivated the room with insights into his writing process and reflections on the novel's unexpected success., creator of the award-winning Gabriel McRay psychological suspense series, offered a behind-the-scenes look into her intricate character development and the psychological research that grounds her work. Her thrillers—set in and around Los Angeles—blend crime, trauma, and forensic science in a narrative style that keeps readers turning the pages. Stevens spoke about the real-life cases that have inspired her fiction and her commitment to portraying mental health issues with authenticity., an award-winning travel journalist and memoirist, shared stories from her book BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty. With humor and honesty, Niver recounted her transformative solo journeys around the world and the courage it took to start over after heartbreak. "I was born in Boston while my dad was in periodontal school at BU," she said. "So being invited to speak at a Brandeis event in Los Angeles—where one of the board members is actually a patient of my dad and learned about my book through him—felt incredibly special. I was so grateful to be welcomed into this inspiring and thoughtful community."After the talks, guests mingled and enjoyed the chance to meet the authors one-on-one during the book signing. "It was such a joy to meet everyone," said Niver. "And a true honor to be invited." With its beautiful waterfront setting, enthusiastic attendees, and thoughtful discussion, the event was a vibrant celebration of storytelling, connection, and the literary spirit of the Brandeis community.