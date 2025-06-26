BRAVE-ish at Brandeis University Alumni Books and Authors Spring Event 2025

Thank you Brandeis University Alumni in Los Angeles for including me in your Spring Author Event!
Under blue skies and with sweeping views of the harbor at Whiskey Red’s in Marina del Rey, the Brandeis Alumni Spring Author Luncheon offered a memorable afternoon of conversation, community, and compelling storytelling. This spring gathering featured three celebrated authors: Antoine Wilson, Laurie Stevens, and Lisa Niver, each of whom shared their unique journeys as writers and creators.
The program was introduced and moderated by Mitchell Schwartz, a Brandeis alumnus and longtime political strategist, who warmly welcomed guests and guided the audience through each author’s segment.
Antoine Wilson, author of the bestselling novel Mouth to Mouth, spoke about the origin and evolution of his gripping literary thriller, which begins with a chance encounter in an airport lounge and unfolds into a suspenseful, philosophical exploration of truth, perception, and identity. Wilson, whose work has appeared in The Paris Review and Best American Short Stories, captivated the room with insights into his writing process and reflections on the novel’s unexpected success.
Laurie Stevens, creator of the award-winning Gabriel McRay psychological suspense series, offered a behind-the-scenes look into her intricate character development and the psychological research that grounds her work. Her thrillers—set in and around Los Angeles—blend crime, trauma, and forensic science in a narrative style that keeps readers turning the pages. Stevens spoke about the real-life cases that have inspired her fiction and her commitment to portraying mental health issues with authenticity.
Lisa Niver, an award-winning travel journalist and memoirist, shared stories from her book BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty. With humor and honesty, Niver recounted her transformative solo journeys around the world and the courage it took to start over after heartbreak. “I was born in Boston while my dad was in periodontal school at BU,” she said. “So being invited to speak at a Brandeis event in Los Angeles—where one of the board members is actually a patient of my dad and learned about my book through him—felt incredibly special. I was so grateful to be welcomed into this inspiring and thoughtful community.”
VIDEO of Lisa’s talk:
After the talks, guests mingled and enjoyed the chance to meet the authors one-on-one during the book signing. “It was such a joy to meet everyone,” said Niver. “And a true honor to be invited.”
With its beautiful waterfront setting, enthusiastic attendees, and thoughtful discussion, the event was a vibrant celebration of storytelling, connection, and the literary spirit of the Brandeis community.
April 24, 2025 11am -2pm
Whiskey Reds, 13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 with authors: Antoine Wilson, Laurie Stevens and Lisa Niver. Moderator: Mitchell Schwartz
What New York City needs from its public servants is not charisma but candor. It needs leaders who have the courage to utter difficult truths like the fact that politicians cannot fix all our problems. They need our help.
Yes, it is difficult living here. Yet is my immense privilege to share in the hardship of our fellow Jews in Israel and to feel deeply a solidarity with them, even though this war is more pronounced than others.
BRAVE-ish at Brandeis University Alumni Books and Authors Spring Event 2025
Lisa Ellen Niver
