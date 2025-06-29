It’s Pride Month: Beware the BIPOC-LGBTQ+ Mafia

I am a proud American patriot, devoted MAGA supporter, and fierce Zionist Jewess who reveres our Constitution and holds the state of Israel close to my heart.

I also happen to be black, trans, and an immigrant.

I may seem like the canary in the coalmine, but the truth is, there are many more out there like me – people who reject the post-modern racialism of the left and who are delighted to see someone finally leading this nation with an iron fist.

But, as the saying goes, it is those who scream the loudest who get the most attention, whether anti-Zionist Jews, Black Lives Matter proponents, or transgender activists.

I am a first generation, post-apartheid South African. As such, I was born into an undercurrent of DEI that served to course-correct our brutal history of racial segregation by immediately reversing reality and placing black people at the top of the food chain. I grew up listening to Oprah, attended boarding school at the age of seven, and visited the racetracks for leisure.

In 2008, in the midst of the presidential transition of power, I moved to America. With a newly elected black commander-in chief, I thought Martin Luther King Jr’s dream of a colorblind society had come to be.

I never imagined my skin color would matter here. Yet I was continually reminded of it. My alleged, perpetual “victimhood” and “oppression” were shoved down my throat and I was expected to offer up my pronouns, refer to myself as a “person of color,” and “hold space” for “my people” – whatever that means.

In essence, I went from one DEI reality to another, eternally cognizant of my “race” and “gender identity.”

This has never sat well with me – not in Africa and not in America.

So, I started speaking out, first as a proud supporter of Israel, and then, as a proud voter for President Trump.

Since then, I have been called everything from an “uncle Tom boot-licker” to a “Zionist tranny pig.”

White liberals believe they can intimidate me into silence only because they are the bigoted ones. Their infantilizing, white-savior complex allows them to say and do whatever they want in the name of their feckless political ideology. Their hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance are stunning.

Unfortunately for them, I won’t be shutting up anytime soon.

During the pandemic, a well-known black, trans actress I was following on social media decided to embark on a self-declared “spiritual journey” and discover her identity apart from being a celebrity. She went swimming in the Amazon, embraced healing crystals, and began preaching about the seven chakras. She also drank the anti-Israel Kool-Aid.

Recently, I noticed a photograph of her on Instagram. Still fervently anti-Israel, she was glamorously posed in front of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, ready to go inside and pray.

Apparently, part of her spiritual transformation involved converting to Islam – a trend becoming more common among black and transgender progressives.

Looking at her standing there, in the holiest place on earth, freely expressing her new-found religion in a nation she claims practices apartheid and does not allow freedom of religion, is nothing short of infuriating.

So, as we near the end of this ridiculous racket that we call PRIDE month, I urge all those who think like me to call out the BIPOC-LGBTQ+ mafia who believe that checking the laundry list of minority boxes is more important than someone’s character.

Let’s call out the privilege and double standards of those who take advantage of the very democracies that afford them the right to co-sign with people bent on destroying democracy.

Let’s call out those barking about inequality while their employers pay for their cross-sex hormones and gender-reassignment surgeries.

And in a world where virtue signaling often drowns out genuine values, let us stand boldly against the tyranny of the loudest voices.

God Bless America and Am Yisrael Chai.

Bellamy Bellucci is a South African-born creator and Israel advocate whose work centers on justice and truth. She uses her voice to spark dialogue, disrupt silence, and drive change.