NYC Muslim Mayor Blues

New York City is where the cultural coordinates for the phrase “New York Jew” originated and where the people fitting that description can still be found. Outside of Israel, it is the most Jewish city in the world. The five boroughs introduced seltzer, bagels, deli and Middle East cuisine—even the clandestinely Jewish sitcom “Seinfeld”—to the American masses.
Despite all that ethnic gravitas, however, there’s a good chance that come November, New York City will be governed by an antisemitic mayor.
That’s right, if the Democratic Party retains its time-honored hold on the city electorate, the next Hizzoner will be an avowed Jew-hater.
The woefully inexperienced Zohran Mamdani’s triumphant march to Gracie Mansion would also result in the first Muslim leading a major American city. (Is a neo-Marxist even allowed to live in a mansion?)
Diversity imperatives of the Democratic Party aside, everything about Mamdani is wrong: too young, slavish woke convictions, casualness about crime, antagonism toward the NYPD, hostility to big business, utterly naive understanding of municipal finances, a manifestly socialist agenda forced upon a capitalist colossus, an open disdain for whiteness and an actual get-out-of-jail-free card for all minorities—except Jews.
If he wins, Mamdani will be anointed the male version of AOC—she, the erstwhile Millennial bartender and Squad leader; he, a failed rapper who found his voice as the darling of the pro-Hamas, pro-Ayatollah, anti-American, anti-Western and, of course, antisemitic in-crowd.
AOC and Mamdani may soon become the Ruth and Gehrig of the Democratic Party. This Murderer’s Row, however, would end up killing Manhattan. Expect to see an exodus of thousands of wealthy New Yorkers who for nearly a half century expanded the city’s tax base and restored the squalid SoHo, Tribeca and Times Square, and developed Battery City, The High Line and Hudson Yards.
AOC and Mamdani may soon become the Ruth and Gehrig of the Democratic Party. This Murderer’s Row, however, would end up killing Manhattan.
Occupy Wall Street will finally have been given the key to the city. Racism and Islamophobia will be charged against anyone who stands in their way. Such calling cards are powerful trump cards, even against Trump.
The 1960s was known for its agonizing “white flight” from New York City. People left after far too many electricity blackouts and race riots, rising crime that turned subways and Central Park into deathtraps, striking teachers and sanitation workers—all of which nearly bankrupted the city. Get ready for an even more consequential stampede—possibly unrecoverable, this time.
Jews were among those who abandoned the city in those days—although not because they were unwelcome or singularly vulnerable to discrimination and violence. But today, the movement that Mamdani represents is openly hostile to Jews.
Those keffiyeh-masked hordes who intimidated Jewish students and took to city streets calling for New York’s very own intifada, will now feel even more emboldened knowing that their mayor participated in and endorsed such spectacles—without ever hiding behind a mask!
Those keffiyeh-masked hordes who intimidated Jewish students and took to city streets calling for New York’s very own intifada, will now feel even more emboldened knowing that their mayor participated in and endorsed such spectacles—without ever hiding behind a mask!
How bad is Mamdani’s resume for Jewish New Yorkers and those who care about Israel?
While in college at Bowdoin, he co-founded the chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. He has long accused Israel of apartheid and genocide. He has declined to condemn the slogan “Globalize the Intifada!” insisting that it has multiple meanings.
I wonder which one he favors.
He’s the first mayoral candidate pledging to boycott Israel. As mayor, he will never visit the Jewish state—largely because he does not recognize it as a lawful nation. When he was an assemblyman, he declined to co-sponsor Holocaust Remembrance Day resolutions.
Mamdani promises to have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested when he attends the United Nations General Assembly. Such are the wishes of the International Criminal Court, a body that has no jurisdiction over Israel or the United States, but Mamdani will oblige them anyway.
So far in 2025, antisemitism in the city that Mamdani would lead is up 18 percent, and well over 200 percent since the start of the October 7 Gaza War. His solution: send in “violence interrupters” to assist Jews. Let the actual police protect everyone else.
Mamdani is unlikely to change his mind about Israel. His father teaches the evils of “settler colonialism” at Columbia University, serves as advisor to pro-Hamas students, and has compared Israel to the Nazis. His son vowed that as mayor he would not send the NYPD to break up future anti-Israel encampments.
Should he win, Mamdani’s effect on Jewish life in New York City would be incalculable. Jews arrived at Ellis Island like so many of the “huddled masses yearning to be free,” words written on the base of the Statute of Liberty and penned by a female Jewish poet. Generations later, all that earnest yearning resulted in unimaginable social mobility for Jews—arguably the most triumphant of all immigrant success stories in America.
Still breathing free, of course, but Jews should not expect to breathe as comfortably in a Mamdani administration.
Admittedly, his emergence reflects the chaotic times in which we live, with its extreme breakdown in social cohesion and the rule of law.
After all, Americans who identify with Mamdani are actually rooting against their own country—waving Iranian flags, cheering on Hamas, wrapping keffiyehs around a statue of George Washington. It is the most extraordinary display of national self-hatred America has ever known.
After Hamas launched its surprise attack, life in the Big Apple, especially for Jews, began to rot. How far has New York City already strayed from its Jewish-American moorings? One of its most iconic mayors, Fiorello La Guardia, had a Jewish mother and was fluent in Yiddish. Mayors Abe Beam, Ed Koch and Michael Bloomberg added Jewish seasoning of their own. When civil rights activist and presidential aspirant Jesse Jackson derisively referred to New York City as “Hymietown” in 1984, he was roundly condemned—everywhere!
The same word out of Mamdani’s mouth will earn him a Nobel Peace Prize.
We saw this coming but were too afraid to acknowledge the evolving mission creep of Jew-hatred. During the 2012 Democratic Convention, there was a floor fight to remove language in its platform proclaiming Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The Jewish women who co-founded the Women’s March in 2016 were benched when they were informed that “Jews financed the slave trade.” Black Lives Matter took an equal interest in spreading the message that Jewish lives don’t matter. Hillels on college campuses have been denied entry in progressive circles unless they denounce Israel.
Those holding signs reading “Jews for Mamdani” and “Queers for Palestine” should enter into a same-moron marriage.
Meanwhile, Jewish Democrats continue their insufferable plight as political masochists. Unable or unwilling to discern friend from foe. Hopelessly devoted to a party that demonstrates, time and again, how much it despises Jews and Israel. It’s starting to resemble an abusive relationship, devoid of self-respect, like showing up to a party, uninvited.
That winning slogan of the 1970s, “I Love New York,” adopted to revive the city’s fortunes, won’t be chanted by Mamdani’s minions. Such affections are no longer felt—especially not for Jews.
NYC Muslim Mayor Blues
Thane Rosenbaum
New York City is where the cultural coordinates for the phrase “New York Jew” originated and where the people fitting that description can still be found. Outside of Israel, it is the most Jewish city in the world. The five boroughs introduced seltzer, bagels, deli and Middle East cuisine—even the clandestinely Jewish sitcom “Seinfeld”—to the American masses.
Despite all that ethnic gravitas, however, there’s a good chance that come November, New York City will be governed by an antisemitic mayor.
That’s right, if the Democratic Party retains its time-honored hold on the city electorate, the next Hizzoner will be an avowed Jew-hater.
The woefully inexperienced Zohran Mamdani’s triumphant march to Gracie Mansion would also result in the first Muslim leading a major American city. (Is a neo-Marxist even allowed to live in a mansion?)
Diversity imperatives of the Democratic Party aside, everything about Mamdani is wrong: too young, slavish woke convictions, casualness about crime, antagonism toward the NYPD, hostility to big business, utterly naive understanding of municipal finances, a manifestly socialist agenda forced upon a capitalist colossus, an open disdain for whiteness and an actual get-out-of-jail-free card for all minorities—except Jews.
If he wins, Mamdani will be anointed the male version of AOC—she, the erstwhile Millennial bartender and Squad leader; he, a failed rapper who found his voice as the darling of the pro-Hamas, pro-Ayatollah, anti-American, anti-Western and, of course, antisemitic in-crowd.
AOC and Mamdani may soon become the Ruth and Gehrig of the Democratic Party. This Murderer’s Row, however, would end up killing Manhattan. Expect to see an exodus of thousands of wealthy New Yorkers who for nearly a half century expanded the city’s tax base and restored the squalid SoHo, Tribeca and Times Square, and developed Battery City, The High Line and Hudson Yards.
Occupy Wall Street will finally have been given the key to the city. Racism and Islamophobia will be charged against anyone who stands in their way. Such calling cards are powerful trump cards, even against Trump.
The 1960s was known for its agonizing “white flight” from New York City. People left after far too many electricity blackouts and race riots, rising crime that turned subways and Central Park into deathtraps, striking teachers and sanitation workers—all of which nearly bankrupted the city. Get ready for an even more consequential stampede—possibly unrecoverable, this time.
Jews were among those who abandoned the city in those days—although not because they were unwelcome or singularly vulnerable to discrimination and violence. But today, the movement that Mamdani represents is openly hostile to Jews.
Those keffiyeh-masked hordes who intimidated Jewish students and took to city streets calling for New York’s very own intifada, will now feel even more emboldened knowing that their mayor participated in and endorsed such spectacles—without ever hiding behind a mask!
How bad is Mamdani’s resume for Jewish New Yorkers and those who care about Israel?
While in college at Bowdoin, he co-founded the chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. He has long accused Israel of apartheid and genocide. He has declined to condemn the slogan “Globalize the Intifada!” insisting that it has multiple meanings.
I wonder which one he favors.
He’s the first mayoral candidate pledging to boycott Israel. As mayor, he will never visit the Jewish state—largely because he does not recognize it as a lawful nation. When he was an assemblyman, he declined to co-sponsor Holocaust Remembrance Day resolutions.
Mamdani promises to have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested when he attends the United Nations General Assembly. Such are the wishes of the International Criminal Court, a body that has no jurisdiction over Israel or the United States, but Mamdani will oblige them anyway.
So far in 2025, antisemitism in the city that Mamdani would lead is up 18 percent, and well over 200 percent since the start of the October 7 Gaza War. His solution: send in “violence interrupters” to assist Jews. Let the actual police protect everyone else.
Mamdani is unlikely to change his mind about Israel. His father teaches the evils of “settler colonialism” at Columbia University, serves as advisor to pro-Hamas students, and has compared Israel to the Nazis. His son vowed that as mayor he would not send the NYPD to break up future anti-Israel encampments.
Should he win, Mamdani’s effect on Jewish life in New York City would be incalculable. Jews arrived at Ellis Island like so many of the “huddled masses yearning to be free,” words written on the base of the Statute of Liberty and penned by a female Jewish poet. Generations later, all that earnest yearning resulted in unimaginable social mobility for Jews—arguably the most triumphant of all immigrant success stories in America.
Still breathing free, of course, but Jews should not expect to breathe as comfortably in a Mamdani administration.
Admittedly, his emergence reflects the chaotic times in which we live, with its extreme breakdown in social cohesion and the rule of law.
After all, Americans who identify with Mamdani are actually rooting against their own country—waving Iranian flags, cheering on Hamas, wrapping keffiyehs around a statue of George Washington. It is the most extraordinary display of national self-hatred America has ever known.
After Hamas launched its surprise attack, life in the Big Apple, especially for Jews, began to rot. How far has New York City already strayed from its Jewish-American moorings? One of its most iconic mayors, Fiorello La Guardia, had a Jewish mother and was fluent in Yiddish. Mayors Abe Beam, Ed Koch and Michael Bloomberg added Jewish seasoning of their own. When civil rights activist and presidential aspirant Jesse Jackson derisively referred to New York City as “Hymietown” in 1984, he was roundly condemned—everywhere!
The same word out of Mamdani’s mouth will earn him a Nobel Peace Prize.
We saw this coming but were too afraid to acknowledge the evolving mission creep of Jew-hatred. During the 2012 Democratic Convention, there was a floor fight to remove language in its platform proclaiming Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The Jewish women who co-founded the Women’s March in 2016 were benched when they were informed that “Jews financed the slave trade.” Black Lives Matter took an equal interest in spreading the message that Jewish lives don’t matter. Hillels on college campuses have been denied entry in progressive circles unless they denounce Israel.
Those holding signs reading “Jews for Mamdani” and “Queers for Palestine” should enter into a same-moron marriage.
Meanwhile, Jewish Democrats continue their insufferable plight as political masochists. Unable or unwilling to discern friend from foe. Hopelessly devoted to a party that demonstrates, time and again, how much it despises Jews and Israel. It’s starting to resemble an abusive relationship, devoid of self-respect, like showing up to a party, uninvited.
That winning slogan of the 1970s, “I Love New York,” adopted to revive the city’s fortunes, won’t be chanted by Mamdani’s minions. Such affections are no longer felt—especially not for Jews.
Thane Rosenbaum is a novelist, essayist, law professor and Distinguished University Professor at Touro University, where he directs the Forum on Life, Culture & Society. He is the legal analyst for CBS News Radio. His most recent book is titled, “Beyond Proportionality: Israel’s Just War in Gaza.”
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
NYC Muslim Mayor Blues
Are Jews and Israel Winning or Losing? The Answer May Surprise You
It’s Pride Month: Beware the BIPOC-LGBTQ+ Mafia
An Imaginary Journey to the Wedding of the Century
“The Writer:” A Fun Supernatural Graphic Novel Infused with Judaism
Byron Lazaroff Puck: Spago, Legacy and Short Ribs
Visiting L.A., Sderot Mayor Discusses Oct. 7 and its Aftermath
Alon Davidi, mayor of Israeli city Sderot, recently appeared at several events in Los Angeles.
Foundation to Combat Antisemitism Names New President, JBBBSLA Raises $420K
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Extra Tater Tots Because Torah – A poem for Parsha Korach
When it’s my turn to make dinner for my wife and son (which, by the way, is on Wednesdays)…
BRAVE-ish at Brandeis University Alumni Books and Authors Spring Event 2025
We Know Why Trump Dropped the Bomb, But Why Did He Drop The F-Bomb?
The president was wrong to say what he said on the morning of June 24, but he had his reasons.
A Bisl Torah — In Your Coming and Your Going
Just as we say when we touch the mezuzah and as we saw on the threshold of the Great Synagogue in Rome, “Blessed are you in your coming and blessed are you in your going.”
Condemnation Is the Cost of Jews’ Survival
A Moment in Time: “Never Underestimate Your Purpose”
A Battle for the Soul of the Middle East
This war of words is not insignificant as it is the one that should allow Israel the time and conditions to achieve its goals, but are we telling the right story?
Print Issue: Changing History | June 27, 2025
The crippling of Iran’s nuclear threat, coupled with a weakening of its terror proxies across the region, has brought us to a moment of history.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | “Bayit Means House and Home”
In Hebrew, “Bayit” means “house” and “home.” We miss both – our physical “house” (apartment) in Herzliya, and our Jewish “home” – Medinat Yisrael.
Worldly Wisdom and the Jewish Tradition of Translation
Warriors and Prophets: Tensions of Our Time
‘You’re Better Off Sleeping, Herschel’
Ever since the Oct.7 Hamas-led pogrom, antisemitism has intensified to such a degree I’ve noticed I’m no longer so amenable to spending time with people whom I suspect freely support such sentiment.
Azi Jankovic on Sharing Her Mental Health Journey in a New Book
In “Mental Health, Reclaimed: A Simple Guide to Thriving Beyond Labels or Limits,” she tells her story and provides readers with a holistic roadmap for healing anxiety, depression, and overthinking.
Jewish Manager Who Made the Beatles: Brian Epstein’s Story in ‘Midas Man’
In a new biographical film, “Midas Man,” scheduled to premiere in Los Angeles at the Jewish Film Festival, Epstein finally receives the recognition he deserves.
Cloudy with Meatballs and Artichoke Stew
The meatballs are light and fluffy because they are filled with grated onion and potato starch. The addition of chili oil, paprika and cinnamon lends them a sublime, flavorful taste.
Table for Five: Korach
Lessons In Leadership
Changing History
The crippling of Iran’s nuclear threat, coupled with a weakening of its terror proxies across the region, has brought us to a moment of history.
Mamdani Gives Charisma a Bad Name
What New York City needs from its public servants is not charisma but candor. It needs leaders who have the courage to utter difficult truths like the fact that politicians cannot fix all our problems. They need our help.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.