June Joy: Recognition, Reflection, and the Power of Togetherness

June was a month full of meaning—recognition for my work, treasured family time, and a deep sense of gratitude for health, connection, and the chance to keep telling stories that matter. I’m honored to share that I won 1st Place for Lifestyle Feature at the Southern California Journalism Awards for my podcast on Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway, and also received 3rd Place for Online Journalist of the Year. These acknowledgments fuel my passion to continue creating with heart and purpose.
Thank you to Brian Fishbach and the Jewish Journal for including me this article: “Jewish Journal Wins Nine LA Press Club SoCal Journalism Awards from 18 Total Nominations”
The Journal’s travel writer, Lisa Niver received honors for her freelance work. Niver won Best Audio Journalism Lifestyle Feature for the episode “Ireland: Neville’s Stories at Giant’s Causeway” on her podcast “Make Your Own Map.”“An immersive listening experience with whimsical tales,” the judges said. Niver also received third place honors for Best Online Journalist – Independent/Freelance.
One of the greatest gifts this month was our family trip to New York City for Father’s Day and my parents’ 62nd wedding anniversary. We saw three Broadway shows–my favorite was “Death Becomes Her” with “Hell’s Kitchen” as a close second, a Brooklyn Cyclones baseball game with a rain delay start and an overtime win, and spent quality time simply being together—sharing dinners, walking through the city, and watched my nephew host a comedy show.
I’m also incredibly grateful to Pasadena Magazine for spotlighting two of my travel features—Antarctica and my Churchill Wild walking safari with polar bears—now both available in print and online. And I had the joy of being featured on the “Do the Thing” podcast Ep 336, where we talked about saying yes to adventure and navigating life with courage and curiosity. Thank you to Angela Tuell for including me in her podcast, Media in Minutes!
Looking ahead, I’m thrilled to be part of two incredible events in Los Angeles in July—
Thank you for being part of this journey. From awards to shared meals, it’s all a reminder to celebrate where we are, while dreaming of where we’ll go next.
Closer to home, I was swept away by MUSE/IQUE’s outdoor concert at The Huntington, where the evening unfolded with emotional resonance and artistic power. As the sun dipped below the trees and pink lights lit the palms, the music—centered around themes of belief, identity, and belonging—echoed through the gardens under the rising moon. It was a moving reminder of how the arts can invite reflection, deepen empathy, and remind us of our shared humanity.
In a world that often feels divided, it was heartening to be part of a performance that honored complexity with such care. I’m already looking forward to the next MUSE/IQUE gathering in August, where music will again open hearts and offer space to connect.
I will be sharing more photos from the incredible awards ceremony! What an honor to win a Telly and 1st place for my podcast with Neville and 3rd for Online Journalist of the Year.
Watch the podcast segment here: Ireland: Neville’s Stories at Giant’s Causeway
Watch the full Telly Award-Winning Ireland TV special, Celtic Charm here
Pasadena Magazine: TWO PRINT STORIES in the May/June 2025 Travel issue
Thank you Malina Saval and Pasadena Magazine for publishing my Quark Expeditions adventure in Antarctica — in print! From stand-up paddleboarding with seals to helicopter landings on the ice, it was a journey of a lifetime. Grateful to share the magic of the White Continent with readers back home.
See both my Antarctica story and my walking safari with Churchill Wild Polar Bear Safaris which were in print in the May/June Issue which are now online here:
I have students in 9 countries so far:
Australia, Canada, India, Italy, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Thailand, USA!
Join us on the adventure of travel writing!
THANK YOU for watching my award-winning podcast, Make Your Own Map: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE? It has now been seen and heard in 59 countries on 7 continents.
Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I now have over 2.4 Million views on YouTube! (now at: 2,425,600).
Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,610 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HEREFind me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow me on social @LisaNiver TikTok, X Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube,LinkedIn, BlueSky and at LisaNiver.com.Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon (now at 61 reviews. Help me get to 75) You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks!
People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in the library on Quark Ultramarine and in the store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!
Red carpet moments that matter! On Saturday, June 28, Project Angel Food’s “Lead with Love 6”, presented by City National Bank, aired on KTLA 5 and streamed nationwide—raising over $700,000 (and counting!) to support critically ill neighbors across Los Angeles, including those impacted by wildfires.
Since 1989, Project Angel Food has delivered over 1.5 million medically tailored meals, serving as a lifeline for vulnerable communities. This 3x Emmy-winning telethon continues to shine a spotlight on the power of compassion, resilience, and community action. The “Lead With Love” telethon began in 2020 during the pandemic and has since evolved into a star-studded annual celebration of generosity. Over the years, it has featured more than 200 celebrities—including Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Carol Burnett, Ringo Starr, Sharon Stone, and Magic Johnson—collectively raising millions of dollars.
Lead with Love 6 was hosted by KTLA’s Jessica Holmes, with co-hosts Loni Love and Eric McCormack, and highlighted real stories of healing and hope.
On the red carpet: Eric McCormack, Jessica Holmes, Loni Love, Ann-Margret, Cameron Mathison, Loren Allred, Lawrence Zarian, Gregory Zarian, Richard Ayoub, Bianca Del Rio, and many more.
You can still participate!Whether by donating, prepping meals in the kitchen, or delivering to someone in need, there are many ways to support Project Angel Food’s mission.
Get involved or donate at: angelfood.org/lovela
WATCH: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/watch-live-project-angel-food-lead-with-love-telethon-on-ktla/Israel Film Festival 2025 Luncheon honoring Debra Messing and Rabbi Marvin Hier
A meaningful afternoon at the Four Seasons Los Angeles for the 37th Israel Film Festival Sponsor Luncheon — celebrating the power of film to connect, uplift, and inspire.
Debra Messing received the 2025 IFF Career Achievement Award, presented by Jonah Platt, creator of the important podcast Being Jewish (1M+ downloads in 8 months) — a timely and resonant voice in today’s world.
Rabbi Marvin Hier, two-time Oscar winner and Founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, accepted the 2025 IFF Humanitarian Award, presented by acclaimed producer Brad Krevoy.
Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona R. Nazarian presented a special Proclamation to Meir Fenigstein, who has now produced 80 Israel Film Festivals across the U.S. — with #37 in Los Angeles coming November 5-20, 2025.
With so many generous sponsors and supporters in the room, one message echoed loud and clear: in a time of rising antisemitism, Israeli cinema is more important than ever — to foster understanding, preserve truth, and celebrate culture.
Follow for festival updates and November screenings : IG: @IsraelFilmFestival | X: @IsraelFilmFest www.israelfilmfestival.com
June Joy: Recognition, Reflection, and the Power of Togetherness
Lisa Ellen Niver
June News 2025 Niver’s Newsletter 186
Awards, Family Adventures & Stories That MatterJune was a month full of meaning—recognition for my work, treasured family time, and a deep sense of gratitude for health, connection, and the chance to keep telling stories that matter. I’m honored to share that I won 1st Place for Lifestyle Feature at the Southern California Journalism Awards for my podcast on Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway, and also received 3rd Place for Online Journalist of the Year. These acknowledgments fuel my passion to continue creating with heart and purpose. Thank you to Brian Fishbach and the Jewish Journal for including me this article: “Jewish Journal Wins Nine LA Press Club SoCal Journalism Awards from 18 Total Nominations” The Journal’s travel writer, Lisa Niver received honors for her freelance work. Niver won Best Audio Journalism Lifestyle Feature for the episode “Ireland: Neville’s Stories at Giant’s Causeway” on her podcast “Make Your Own Map.” “An immersive listening experience with whimsical tales,” the judges said. Niver also received third place honors for Best Online Journalist – Independent/Freelance. One of the greatest gifts this month was our family trip to New York City for Father’s Day and my parents’ 62nd wedding anniversary. We saw three Broadway shows–my favorite was “Death Becomes Her” with “Hell’s Kitchen” as a close second, a Brooklyn Cyclones baseball game with a rain delay start and an overtime win, and spent quality time simply being together—sharing dinners, walking through the city, and watched my nephew host a comedy show. I’m also incredibly grateful to Pasadena Magazine for spotlighting two of my travel features—Antarctica and my Churchill Wild walking safari with polar bears—now both available in print and online. And I had the joy of being featured on the “Do the Thing” podcast Ep 336, where we talked about saying yes to adventure and navigating life with courage and curiosity. Thank you to Angela Tuell for including me in her podcast, Media in Minutes! Looking ahead, I’m thrilled to be part of two incredible events in Los Angeles in July—
July 17: I am speaking at the Women in Travel & Hospitality Conference
July 19: Torrance Library Summer Author Series: See you at 2pm at the North Torrance Library 3604 Artesia Blvd Torrance, CA 90504Thank you for being part of this journey. From awards to shared meals, it’s all a reminder to celebrate where we are, while dreaming of where we’ll go next. Closer to home, I was swept away by MUSE/IQUE’s outdoor concert at The Huntington, where the evening unfolded with emotional resonance and artistic power. As the sun dipped below the trees and pink lights lit the palms, the music—centered around themes of belief, identity, and belonging—echoed through the gardens under the rising moon. It was a moving reminder of how the arts can invite reflection, deepen empathy, and remind us of our shared humanity. In a world that often feels divided, it was heartening to be part of a performance that honored complexity with such care. I’m already looking forward to the next MUSE/IQUE gathering in August, where music will again open hearts and offer space to connect. I will be sharing more photos from the incredible awards ceremony! What an honor to win a Telly and 1st place for my podcast with Neville and 3rd for Online Journalist of the Year. Watch the podcast segment here: Ireland: Neville’s Stories at Giant’s Causeway Watch the full Telly Award-Winning Ireland TV special, Celtic Charm here
Pasadena Magazine: TWO PRINT STORIES in the May/June 2025 Travel issueThank you Malina Saval and Pasadena Magazine for publishing my Quark Expeditions adventure in Antarctica — in print! From stand-up paddleboarding with seals to helicopter landings on the ice, it was a journey of a lifetime. Grateful to share the magic of the White Continent with readers back home. See both my Antarctica story and my walking safari with Churchill Wild Polar Bear Safaris which were in print in the May/June Issue which are now online here:
Epic Antarctica Adventure: Paddleboarding, Helicopter Rides, and a Polar Plunge South of the CircleAntarctica Ranks First When It Comes to Wilderness, Adventure and Breathtaking Beauty
Luxury Meets Wilderness on This Canadian Arctic Safari With Polar Bears and Beluga WhalesA Magical Arctic Safari Features Singing Beluga Whales and Playful Polar Bears
Thank you to FTU in Dallas for inviting me to speak at their event on “Finding Joy in Travel” Frequent Traveler University
Learn more about my events: click here and my articles hereI have events nearly every month–hope to see you at a live event soon–and you can invite me to speak at your conference, library, bookstore, book club live or on ZOOM!
Want to travel more? I have a Travel Writer 101 class on Udemy. CLICK here for a coupon to take my class for FREE!I have students in 9 countries so far: Australia, Canada, India, Italy, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Thailand, USA! Join us on the adventure of travel writing! THANK YOU for watching my award-winning podcast, Make Your Own Map: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE? It has now been seen and heard in 59 countries on 7 continents.
Have you heard my recent podcast episodes?WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: ” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio
WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I now have over 2.4 Million views on YouTube! (now at: 2,425,600). Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,610 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow me on social @LisaNiver TikTok, X Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn, BlueSky and at LisaNiver.com. Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon (now at 61 reviews. Help me get to 75) You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks! People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in the library on Quark Ultramarine and in the store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!
You can also find me now on SUBSTACK!Red carpet moments that matter! On Saturday, June 28, Project Angel Food’s “Lead with Love 6”, presented by City National Bank, aired on KTLA 5 and streamed nationwide—raising over $700,000 (and counting!) to support critically ill neighbors across Los Angeles, including those impacted by wildfires. Since 1989, Project Angel Food has delivered over 1.5 million medically tailored meals, serving as a lifeline for vulnerable communities. This 3x Emmy-winning telethon continues to shine a spotlight on the power of compassion, resilience, and community action. The “Lead With Love” telethon began in 2020 during the pandemic and has since evolved into a star-studded annual celebration of generosity. Over the years, it has featured more than 200 celebrities—including Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Carol Burnett, Ringo Starr, Sharon Stone, and Magic Johnson—collectively raising millions of dollars. Lead with Love 6 was hosted by KTLA’s Jessica Holmes, with co-hosts Loni Love and Eric McCormack, and highlighted real stories of healing and hope. On the red carpet: Eric McCormack, Jessica Holmes, Loni Love, Ann-Margret, Cameron Mathison, Loren Allred, Lawrence Zarian, Gregory Zarian, Richard Ayoub, Bianca Del Rio, and many more. You can still participate!Whether by donating, prepping meals in the kitchen, or delivering to someone in need, there are many ways to support Project Angel Food’s mission. Get involved or donate at: angelfood.org/lovela WATCH: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/watch-live-project-angel-food-lead-with-love-telethon-on-ktla/ Israel Film Festival 2025 Luncheon honoring Debra Messing and Rabbi Marvin Hier A meaningful afternoon at the Four Seasons Los Angeles for the 37th Israel Film Festival Sponsor Luncheon — celebrating the power of film to connect, uplift, and inspire. Debra Messing received the 2025 IFF Career Achievement Award, presented by Jonah Platt, creator of the important podcast Being Jewish (1M+ downloads in 8 months) — a timely and resonant voice in today’s world. Rabbi Marvin Hier, two-time Oscar winner and Founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, accepted the 2025 IFF Humanitarian Award, presented by acclaimed producer Brad Krevoy. Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona R. Nazarian presented a special Proclamation to Meir Fenigstein, who has now produced 80 Israel Film Festivals across the U.S. — with #37 in Los Angeles coming November 5-20, 2025. With so many generous sponsors and supporters in the room, one message echoed loud and clear: in a time of rising antisemitism, Israeli cinema is more important than ever — to foster understanding, preserve truth, and celebrate culture. Follow for festival updates and November screenings : IG: @IsraelFilmFestival | X: @IsraelFilmFest www.israelfilmfestival.com
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Schumer Flips on Antisemitism
June Joy: Recognition, Reflection, and the Power of Togetherness
NYC Muslim Mayor Blues
Are Jews and Israel Winning or Losing? The Answer May Surprise You
It’s Pride Month: Beware the BIPOC-LGBTQ+ Mafia
An Imaginary Journey to the Wedding of the Century
“The Writer:” A Fun Supernatural Graphic Novel Infused with Judaism
“Readers have been ecstatic, not just about the story, but about what it represents.”
Byron Lazaroff Puck: Spago, Legacy and Short Ribs
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 113
Visiting L.A., Sderot Mayor Discusses Oct. 7 and its Aftermath
Alon Davidi, mayor of Israeli city Sderot, recently appeared at several events in Los Angeles.
Foundation to Combat Antisemitism Names New President, JBBBSLA Raises $420K
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Extra Tater Tots Because Torah – A poem for Parsha Korach
When it’s my turn to make dinner for my wife and son (which, by the way, is on Wednesdays)…
BRAVE-ish at Brandeis University Alumni Books and Authors Spring Event 2025
We Know Why Trump Dropped the Bomb, But Why Did He Drop The F-Bomb?
The president was wrong to say what he said on the morning of June 24, but he had his reasons.
A Bisl Torah — In Your Coming and Your Going
Just as we say when we touch the mezuzah and as we saw on the threshold of the Great Synagogue in Rome, “Blessed are you in your coming and blessed are you in your going.”
Condemnation Is the Cost of Jews’ Survival
A Moment in Time: “Never Underestimate Your Purpose”
A Battle for the Soul of the Middle East
This war of words is not insignificant as it is the one that should allow Israel the time and conditions to achieve its goals, but are we telling the right story?
Print Issue: Changing History | June 27, 2025
The crippling of Iran’s nuclear threat, coupled with a weakening of its terror proxies across the region, has brought us to a moment of history.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | “Bayit Means House and Home”
In Hebrew, “Bayit” means “house” and “home.” We miss both – our physical “house” (apartment) in Herzliya, and our Jewish “home” – Medinat Yisrael.
Worldly Wisdom and the Jewish Tradition of Translation
Warriors and Prophets: Tensions of Our Time
‘You’re Better Off Sleeping, Herschel’
Ever since the Oct.7 Hamas-led pogrom, antisemitism has intensified to such a degree I’ve noticed I’m no longer so amenable to spending time with people whom I suspect freely support such sentiment.
Azi Jankovic on Sharing Her Mental Health Journey in a New Book
In “Mental Health, Reclaimed: A Simple Guide to Thriving Beyond Labels or Limits,” she tells her story and provides readers with a holistic roadmap for healing anxiety, depression, and overthinking.
Jewish Manager Who Made the Beatles: Brian Epstein’s Story in ‘Midas Man’
In a new biographical film, “Midas Man,” scheduled to premiere in Los Angeles at the Jewish Film Festival, Epstein finally receives the recognition he deserves.
Cloudy with Meatballs and Artichoke Stew
The meatballs are light and fluffy because they are filled with grated onion and potato starch. The addition of chili oil, paprika and cinnamon lends them a sublime, flavorful taste.
Table for Five: Korach
Lessons In Leadership
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.