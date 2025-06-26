We Know Why Trump Dropped the Bomb, But Why Did He Drop The F-Bomb?

President Donald Trump became the first president to use the “f”-curse knowing he was on a mic, so how is it possible he could say Iran and Israel don’t know what the “f” they are doing? Iran’s regime knows what it is doing in this instance as it wanted to kill more Jews. Israel knows what it is doing. Trump was wrong to say what he said on the morning of June 24, but he had his reasons.

Isolationist fools like Tucker Carlson, Dave Smith and Candace Owens thought their criticism of Trump would stop him from dropping the bomb on Fordow. It didn’t, but it caused him to drop the F-bomb on Israel and Iran, in a brief press appearance in which he bizarrely said he was especially mad at Israel for dropping bombs.

Bashing Israel, in his mind, served three purposes. First, it clapped back at the isolationists who say he is doing Israel’s bidding. Even though it is false, Trump hates the idea that anyone is pulling his strings. Secondly, Trump was upset he got less credit than he deserved for the Abraham Accords and wants to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. One of the goals of Hamas on Oct. 7 was to derail this train, and it was able to. Saudi Arabia’s leader Mohammed Bin Salman, has a population that is furious seeing images of Palestinians dying the Israeli-Gaza war. He can use this moment of Trump sticking it to Israel to sell the idea that Trump, while not a neutral broker, is not a slave to Israel. The third element is that Trump believed being harsh on his allies will scare his enemies, who will fear is unpredictable nature and thus put him in a position of more leverage in any negotiation.

That doesn’t mean this strategy will always work. Recall how Trump publicly lambasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying “You don’t have the cards.” Worse than that was his inexplicable lie that Ukraine started the war. It was embarrassing to watch. But the verbal flogging made no difference to Putin, who didn’t agree to any deal.

Note how Trump falsely claimed India and Pakistan have been fighting for 150 years and didn’t highlight a Pakistani terrorist group started the problem. Trump thought the appearance of being neutral was needed. To what extent Trump stopped Pakistan and India form embarking on a full-scale war, we don’t know, but even if Trump takes more credit than he deserves, it’s still a big win for him.

Trump did once say (though not in front of cameras) “F— Netanyahu” falsely believing the Israeli leader was too earlycongratulating President Biden on winning the 2020 election. Many Jews are wondering if Trump should get a pass due to his support of Israel and dropping the bomb on Iran. I would not frame it that way and instead, we should evaluate each item as it comes, rather than make bombastic statements or predictions.

When Trump didn’t visit Israel on his trip to the Middle East, many people were quick to say he sold out Israel and had no strategy. I said to wait and see and if he made a terrible deal with Iran, which allowed them to have its nuclear program, one could then say that. Now that it didn’t happen, the Jews who want to say Trump hates Jews have been left grasping at straws and his tirade gave them one thing to stir their drink.

I would not be surprised if Iran attempted to rebuild its ballistic missile program and its nuclear program. Should there be any agreement between Iran and America, it must include unfettered monitoring, it must thwart Iran from supporting terrorism and limit the ballistic missile capacity.

While no one should be blowing a gasket over Trump cursing, there is an understandable concern that Trump could force Netanyahu to make a deal that leaves Hamas in power, but we will see.

If Trump thinks calling Iranians great traders and giving them economic benefits will alleviate their threat, he is probably mistaken. If he thinks talk of building a Riviera in Gaza will alleviate the problem of Hamas, he is also probably mistaken. And Iran needs to tell the International Atomic Energy Agency the location of their more than 400 kilograms of enriched uranium.

But we need to give credit for his bold decisions that have helped Israel. Isreal restored its deterrence and Trump, who numerous times said Iran would not have a nuclear bomb, proved he was more than talk. If given a choice, I’ll take an f-bomb from the only president who would say it, in exchange for dropping real bombs on Iranian nuclear sites by the only president who would do it.